‘Jetpack Guy:’ FBI Investigates Claims of Flying Man Near Planes

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is exploring claims of a man flying in a jetpack near planes above the Los Angeles airport.

An American Airlines pilot first reported the strange sighting on August 30, citing a person in a “path of incoming jets at Los Angeles International Airport Sunday evening,” Fox 11 disclosed.

“The FBI is aware of the reports by pilots on Sunday and is working to determine what occurred,” a spokesperson told the station on September 1.

The AA pilot warned the control tower via radio of the flying man, claiming to see a “guy in a jetpack” about 3,000 feet and ten miles out for landing at LAX, Fox 11 said.

So far, no one has been identified as traveling by jetpack at that time, the station said.

It also noted the unlikelihood of a jetpack being able to carry a person at that altitude anyways, considering most can’t make it that high.

“Flying this dangerously high in the sky is not typical,” Fox 11 stated.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it passed all information to the Los Angeles Police, Fox 11 reported. Officials have not found any indications that point to the sightings.

The FAA is currently investigating, Fox 11 said.

Here’s what you need to know:

2 Separate Pilots Reported Seeing The ‘Jetpack Guy’

The American Airlines pilot of flight 1997, from Philadelphia to L.A., was the first ]to report the jetpack flier, ABC News reported.

Much like a scene out of a Tom-cruise action movie, the pilot expressed over radio, “Tower, American 1997, we just passed a guy in a jetpack,” the outlet said.

A Skywest pilot then confirmed the AA pilot’s claims, reporting a man in a jetpack near his plane, ABC reported.

“We just saw the guy passing by us in the jetpack,” the SkyWest pilot told controllers, the outlet indicated.

Other aircraft were then “immediately warned to use caution,” ABC said.

These ‘Types’ of Sightings Are More Common Than We Think, Apparently

“Unmanned aircraft sightings from pilots, law enforcement personnel and the general public have increased dramatically over the past two years,” the FAA confirmed to ABC News.

There are more than 100 sightings of this nature each month, the station continued.

While a small selection of jetpacks could theoretically lift a human being up to the plane-like altitudes — which sometimes reach up to 12,000 feet — it still wouldn’t be a legal, ABC said.

“It would have been illegal for him to fly in commercial airline airspace or to fly alongside planes,” the outlet wrote.

The FBI is currently working to uncover the truths, a spokesperson told ABC News.

“The FBI is aware of the reports by pilots on Sunday and is working to determine what occurred,” the bureau said.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes Car, Walks Free as LAPD Watches