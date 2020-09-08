Friend of Suicide Victim Says Facebook Didn’t Do Enough to Stop Live Stream

Josh Steen, a friend of Ronnie McNutt, is speaking out about the tragic video showing McNutt’s death and the failure of social media platforms in removing it. On August 31, 33-year-old McNutt tragically committed suicide and streamed his death on Facebook Live. In the days after his death, the video would go on to be shared on various social media platforms, especially TikTok, prompting many people to warn users about its presence.

Now, Steen is sharing details about the circumstances surrounding his friend’s public passing and says Facebook didn’t do enough to prevent McNutt’s death from being streamed online or to remove offending content about McNutt’s death in the days since. In an interview with Heavy, Steen said, “Facebook could’ve stopped this and didn’t.” He said it is his opinion that Facebook is “directly responsible” for the video being shared online and going viral.

Steen Slammed Facebook for Its Response to McNutt’s Live Stream, Before & After McNutt’s Death

Well, @Hinderless , this is how we’ll remember you: your intensity, dedication, and love for geeks of all shapes and sizes. An incredible writer, who could always take a joke, and had something to say. Rest easy, friend. Don’t worry; we won’t be idiots. Promise. #JUG #restinpeace pic.twitter.com/JV2nRhDa89 — JustUs Geeks Podcast (@JustUsGeeks) September 1, 2020

Steen told Heavy the video that is being shared on social media platforms doesn’t show the whole stream, and having watched it, Steen strongly believes that McNutt didn’t begin the live stream intending to commit suicide. He said McNutt had often gone on Facebook Live to “ramble,” but in this case, he was “incredibly drunk, and that plus his recent relationship issues led to the end result.”

The video was first reported to Facebook while McNutt was still alive, Steen said. During the Facebook Live, McNutt accidentally misfired his gun, which is when Steen was informed of the situation by a friend and joined the live stream. He said, “I actually started reporting the video stream while he was still alive and talking; no response from Facebook.” He also said that police officers had been called and were standing outside McNutt’s apartment watching the live stream. Heavy reached out to the New Albany, Mississippi, police department for more information but did not immediately hear back.

After McNutt’s death, Steen said he continued to contact Facebook for hours to request that the video be removed. According to Steen, McNutt committed suicide at 10:30 p.m., and it wasn’t until 11:51 p.m. that he received a response from the platform. According to a screenshot shared by Steen, Facebook’s reply reads in part: “This post will remain on Facebook because we only remove content that goes against our Community Standards. Our standards don’t allow things that encourage suicide or self-injury.”

Steen said he believes it was past 1:00 a.m. when the video was eventually removed by Facebook but by that time he had already seen it reposted in at least one private group. He said, “I called Facebook, who is supposed to have 24/7 support; no answer.”

In writing this article, Heavy reached out to Facebook for a comment about the video and the platform’s response but has not yet heard back. This article will be updated with more information from the company as soon as it is available.

Many People Have Been Sharing Links to the Video, Images & Memes About McNutt’s Death in Comments on Facebook

In addition to his criticism of the social media platform’s response to the live stream, Steen also shared his frustration about comments posted to Facebook, especially on McNutt’s and his family’s accounts. He said, “Trolls and bots have been allowed to spam his entire family, even after his Facebook account was placed into a Memorium account, because his family doesn’t have access to his account.”

As an example, Steen pointed to McNutt’s final post on Facebook, an image with a quote, which now has over 5,700 comments. He explained that many of those comments include links to the video or explanations about where to find it, or memes and images showing his friend’s suicide. McNutt’s friends have continuously reported those comments, he said, but added that “somehow THOSE don’t seem to qualify as going against Facebook Standards, mainly it seems, because Ronnie is already dead.”

Steen believes that social media platforms like Facebook should do more in situations like these. “If someone dies, much less chooses to take their own life, it should not be allowed to be openly traded like a GIF from ‘The Office’ on social media,” he argues. “The word ‘standards’ means something, and these social channels should be held legally responsible for the pain and suffering Ronnie’s family is going through.”

He said the past week has been difficult:

I’ve lost a whole lot of faith in humanity this week. I get that a lot of the reasons his video is making its way around is because of bots and trolls, but a lot of real people are continuing to share this video. I watched my friend die, with police and his friends outside of the apartment, and for what? Him to be a meme? A joke? To have this horrific image that I will never unsee be hidden inside of cat videos on the internet as some kind of a sick prank? It is absolutely outrageous.

READ NEXT: TikTok Works to Take Down Disturbing Suicide Video as Users Share Warnings