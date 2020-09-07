Ronnie McNutt: Facebook Live Stream Suicide Video Goes Viral on TikTok

On August 31, a Mississippi man, Ronnie McNutt, committed suicide and documented his death on Facebook Live. His death was confirmed by his church, the non-denominational Celebration Church in Tupelo, Mississippi, which posted a statement about his passing. The statement, posted on September 1, reads in part: “In the midst of a sudden tragedy that occurred last night, we grieve with the McNutt Family during this time because passing of our brother in Christ, Ronnie McNutt.”

The message adds that the “events surrounding his death were tragic” and said that he “will be missed by all who loved and knew him. He was very caring, committed, loyal, dependable, and eccentric.”

According to his obituary, McNutt was 33 years old, a resident of New Albany, Mississippi, and is survived by his mother and two siblings. Heavy reached out to the New Albany Police Department for more information but did not immediately hear back.

Many People Expressed Their Shock & Grief at His Suicide & the Video of the Event

Many of McNutt’s friends shared their grief at his death and the shock of the video, in which McNutt shot himself in the head. One friend wrote, “Please say a prayer right now for the family of Ronnie McNutt. He just killed himself live on FB and I cannot unsee this. What do you do? I happened to the last min get on FB before I went to sleep and I saw it. I tried but apparently it wasn’t quick enough to reach him. I wasn’t quick enough. Dear God I wish I could have gotten to him.”

Another said, “I got too late. I was watching it trying to figure out what was going on then I called our friend to get his address and he freaking shot himself in the head. In front of his mom. He was apparently reaching out for an hour. An hour. How could no one get to him?” One friend added, “Kimi people were trying to talk to him and he wouldn’t respond except through anger. His girlfriend broke up with him today, and that must have triggered something. All of us were trying to talk to him to no avail.”

McNutt’s death became a viral event after he streamed it on Facebook Live. Many people on TikTok are now warning others about the video, as people are sharing clips of McNutt’s suicide on the social media platform:

Is anyone else’s FYP full of videos warning people on TikTok of a graphic video going around? Said video seems to have gone around 4chan a few days ago and I guess has made its way to TikTok. I haven’t seen it on TikTok, but I’m seeing a flood of these types of warning videos. pic.twitter.com/hZPQQg1tXd — julia alexander (@loudmouthjulia) September 7, 2020

Another person wrote a similar warning on Twitter: “IF YOU SEE THIS VIDEO ON YOUR TIKTOK FYP OR on twitter DO NOT WATCH IT please scroll it’s a man shooting his self in the head while on live stream the video is surfacing everywhere and I need y’all to understand that’s something to not watch.”

His Obituary Described Him as an Iraq War Veteran Who Enjoyed Performing in Theater Plays

According to McNutt’s obituary, he died on August 31 at home in New Albany, Mississippi. He was born Ronald “Ronnie” Merle McNutt on May 23, 1987, and “enjoyed and performed theater plays” and was a Comic-Con club member. The obituary states that he was working at the Toyota plant in Blue Springs at the time of his death and he was a veteran of the United States Army Reserve, having served in the Iraq War. His Facebook page indicates that he was a former account manager at GardaWorld, a position he held until October 2019.

McNutt’s parents were Cecil Ronald McNutt, who died in 2019, and Elaine McNutt. A video of McNutt speaking at his father’s funeral has been circulating since his death. He is survived by his brother Joey and sister Mindy as well as “a host of other family and friends.”

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, the toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also speak with a trained crisis counselor 24/7 by texting HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line. Another options is NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), which you can reach by calling 1-800-950-6264 or texting NAMI to 741741.

