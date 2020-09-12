Musician Roy Fields Claims in Viral Video That Folding Money Shows 9/11

Roy Fields, a Christian musician, has created a viral Facebook video that purports to show the destruction of the World Trade Center towers on September 11, 2001 using folded money. You can watch Fields’ video below.

“The #2 most-shared post by a U.S. Facebook page in the last 24 hours is a video of a Christian musician folding money at a Five Guys to prove that 9/11 was an inside job. 4.1 million views in less than a day,” wrote Kevin Roose, the tech columnist for The New York Times. (It’s now been viewed more than 5.5 million times.)

He added, “He also folds a $20 bill a different way, and says it shows a man wearing a mask, which proves that mask-wearing is part of a plot by the same group of Satanic government insiders that planned 9/11.”

In the live video, Fields wrote, “Warning ⚠️ This may be the most controversial live post I have done to date. Is it a coincidence that I am showing you this on the anniversary of 9/11? You tell me what you see.”

Fields is a Christian musician. “I believe we need to love one another as we love ourselves. This was the highest commandment of The Father, Son, & Holy Spirit. As I travel around the world, it has become a genuine realty of how much we need Him and each other,” his Facebook page says.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fields Folds Different Denominations of Paper Money Into the Shape of Paper Airplanes & Claims the Result Shows the Twin Towers Collapsing

Fields started out his nearly 12-minute video by saying he was about to share information that people would find “unsettling.” He said he was recording the video on the anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, and that was purposeful.

“I want to just give you a warning ahead of time that the information I am about to share with you is going to be very unnerving and unsettling…just be willing to hear what I have to say, okay?” Fields said.

He said he was from New York and has friends who were in the tower next to the World Trade Centers. “We do miss the lives that were lost, and we do respect and honor them,” he said.

He said what he found was very serious and wasn’t a joke or ploy. He said someone sent it to him. Fields argued that American currency was redesigned over multiple years from 1996 through 2000; in other words, the money went through a redesign before September 11, 2001.

“Oh, buckle up,” he said. “I just read you when all the money was redesigned, but it did not go into circulation in 2003.”

Fields cast his finding through a Christian message. “We are in an absolute season of explore when everything that’s been hidden,” he said. “We live in a world of lies. If you don’t know what the enemy is doing, you won’t know it until he hits you between the eyes.”

He first showed a $5 bill shaped like an airplane. Fields claims it shows two towers with nothing wrong.

He next folded a $10 bill. “Uh oh something happened,” he said. “What happened? The towers were hit by something, and they appeared to be falling.”

Next he shared a $20, saying, “Let’s go to the $20 and now they’ve fallen even more. What else was hit by an airplane, was it the Pentagon. He turned the $20 around; there’s the section of the Pentagon. When you get to the $50, they’re gone. The towers are gone. Now get to the $100; it’s almost like they’re some dragon or smoke coming up from the ground.”

He also claimed that American money is “satanic at the top…”

“Folks this is indisputable,” said Fields. “They executed a plan that was already planned.”

He claims the bills show that “the buildings are falling, the buildings are gone and all that’s left is smoke. This is not a joke, ok. I can hear some pastor right now, saying, ‘Oh, you’re spreading fear.’ Truth is only fearful to those who don’t want the truth.”

He then folded the $20 another way and claimed it shows Andrew Jackson with a mask and the numbers forming 2020.

He said too many people are “part of the world system” and trusted in money, in everything but “God himself. It’s time to turn your life to Christ,” said Fields.

It’s True That American Money Was Redesigned But a Commission Report Established That Terrorists Were Responsible for 9/11

If you Google “when was currency redesigned,” you get the government page that Fields refers to in his video. “In the first significant design change since the 1920s, U.S. currency is redesigned to incorporate a series of new counterfeit deterrents. Issuance of the new banknotes begins with the $100 note in 1996, followed by the $50 note in 1997, the $20 note in 1998, and the $10 and $5 notes in 2000,” it explains.

Find the link here.

You can find the final official government report from the 9/11 Commission here. It, of course, establishes that a group of terrorists funded by Osama bin Laden’s Al-Qaeda perpetrated the terrorist attacks.