Aaron Danielson aka Jay Bishop: Portland Shooting Victim Named

Jay Bishop, whose real name was Aaron Danielson, was identified as the man who was shot and killed after a pro-Trump caravan broke down in Portland, Oregon, according to a leader of Patriot Prayer, a Washington organization and a major Oregon newspaper.

According to Oregon Live, after the caravan broke down, “altercations broke out.” The newspaper described Bishop as a “friend and supporter” of Patriot Prayer, which is based in Vancouver, and the New York Times described him as “affiliated with a right-wing group.” The newspaper described the organization as “a right-wing organization that for years staged regular protests in Portland.”

Portland has been the focal point of unrest since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Conflicts between President Trump and local officials over federal law enforcement’s presence in the city has generated headlines. The suspect’s name is not yet publicly known.

Portland Police Bureau Chief Chuck Lovell asked for anyone with information, including video or eyewitness accounts, to come forward.

Prior to the shooting, “there was a political rally involving a vehicle caravan that traveled through Portland for several hours,” he said. “There were some skirmishes between rally goers and counter demonstrators and police made several arrests. The caravan covered miles of area and officers responded to different locations as identified problems arose and provided a presence and even made arrests when warranted.”

The vehicle caravan had already cleared the area when the shooting occurred. Officers are still gathering information to determine what “led up to this death.”

People “are free to disagree but criminal activity, especially violence, is out of bounds,” Lovell said.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. President Trump Tweeted About Jay Bishop’s Death

Rest In Peace Jay! https://t.co/j6FYxIygmh — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020

“Rest In Peace Jay!” President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter on August 30. He retweeted a post by a Trump supporter that read,

This is Jay Bishop. He was a good American that loved his country and Backed the Blue.

Flag of United States He was murdered in Portland by ANTIFA. Jay, we will never forget you. Rest In Peace my friend.

Mayor Ted Wheeler said in a news conference, “This afternoon my heart is heavy. My heart goes out to the family and friends of the man who killed last night on the streets of our city. I mourn with you.”

PPB Media Event 2020-08-30T21:23:26Z

He pledged to hold accountable “those who are responsible.” He said he was denouncing “the violence” and said it “doesn’t matter who you are and what your politics are, we need to all stop the violence.”

Wheeler urged people not to come to seek “retribution” and “stay away to deescalate this situation.”

2. Bishop Was Described as Having a ‘Huge Heart’

Joey Gibson wrote on Facebook, “I am getting a lot of questions so I thought I would make this post. 1st- We love Jay and he had such a huge heart. God bless him and the life he lived. 2nd-I am going to wait to make any public statements until after the family can. 3rd- If you planned on going to the boat cruise, please go! I know that Jay would love to look down from heaven and see tons of American flags on the Columbia river today. I will not be attending but I hope all of you enjoy yourselves out there. Fly them high for Jay. God Bless all of you.”

3. Bishop Was Shot & Killed After Clashes Between Different Groups; the Mayor Accused President Trump of Creating ‘The Hate & Division’

According to The New York Times, Jay Bishop was “affiliated with a right-wing group.” He was shot and killed on August 29 “as a large group of supporters of President Trump traveled in a caravan through downtown Portland.”

The group was part of a “pro-Trump rally,” the Times reported, which drew “hundreds of trucks full of supporters into the city.”

The Times reported that Trump supporters and counter-protesters “clashed on the streets, with people shooting paintball guns from the beds of pickup trucks and protesters throwing objects back at them.”

In the press conference, Mayor Wheeler strongly criticized Donald Trump for everything from rhetorical attacks on “Democratic mayors” to former Republican Senator John McCain. “Do you seriously wonder, Mr. President, why this is the first time in decades that America has seen this level of violence? It is you who have created the hate and division. It is you who have not said the names of Black people who were killed by police officers… it’s you who claim that white supremacists are good people.” He called Trump “anti-Democratic.” He said America needs “for you to be stopped,” referring to Trump.

He said the people at the rally “were supported and energized by the president himself. President Trump, for four years, we’ve had to live with you and your racist attacks against Black people. We learned early of your sexist attitudes toward women.”

A 16 year old African-American teenager was recently shot and killed in another incident, he noted, adding that this death had not generated news headlines. “Portland desperately needs calm,” Lovell said.

4. A GoFundMe Page Was Set Up to Help Bishop’s Family

Gibson shared a GoFundMe page in the name of Aaron Danielson that he said is the authentic one; he warned people that there are also fake GoFundMe pages being set up too.

Almost $5,000 has been raised.

Aaron “Jay” Danielson “was a Portland citizen who went downtown to express his opinions during the unrest and was shot and killed on the evening of Saturday August 29th. There are multiple fraudulent go fund me accounts that are set up. This is the OFFICIAL page where the family will be supported. Please do not donate to other pages claiming it is for the family. Thank you for your support,” the official GoFundMe page reads.