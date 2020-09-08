Washington Fire Map: Track Fires & Evacuations Near Me Today [September 8]

Fires continue to burn in Washington this month. And although the state may not be suffering from fires as badly as California, you’ll still want to watch the latest developments closely. Here are the details about the latest fire and red flag warning information for the states as of September 8, 2020. Read on for the details about the wildfires’ locations, containment, evacuations. Remember to also check your local news sources, as fire details can change quickly and with little warning.

Interactive Fire Maps for Washington

A great way to keep track of fire activity is by looking at interactive maps. You can see an interactive map of the Oregon and Washington fires here, provided by NIFC.gov. You can also see the map below. Just click “OK” to get past the flash screen.

One of the best interactive maps available right now is Inciweb’s map. You can see the full map here. Inciweb is “an interagency all-risk incident information management system.” There’s an embeddable Google Map that includes Inciweb fires, which you can see below and also here. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom into the map below using the + button within the map or go to the “Layers” dropdown box and turn off everything but Wildfire Preparedness and Inciweb Wildfire Information.

You can see weather warnings and Inciweb fire notices in Washington and Oregon in Google’s Crisis map at this link or on the map below. Depending on your browser, you may need to click the + sign to zoom into your region.

Firemappers has a statewide map below or here.

Another map of the fires in the region is here or below.

KREM 2 is providing live updates on all fires in the region.

Next are details on the individual fires for September 8, 2020, in alphabetical order. Some fires that are 100% contained may not be included, and this list is focusing mostly on major fires in the region.

Individual Washington Fires

Note that since evacuation details can change rapidly, it’s also good to stay tuned to local news, including local city and county Facebook and Twitter pages.

Apple Acres Fire

We've authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs for 3 fires in Washington: the #ColdSpringsFire/Pearl Hill Fire, the #AppleAcresFire, and the #BabbFire. https://t.co/9GvlQWFsOG#WAWildfire pic.twitter.com/J1KjDadjZJ — FEMA Region 10 (@FEMARegion10) September 8, 2020

This fire is 5,000 acres, located three miles northeast of Chelan, WA. Some evacuation notices are in effect. It started September 7. Wenatchee World reported the fire is now 70% contained. No one was hurt in the fire.

Find an interactive map for the Apple Acres and Cold Springs Fires here:

Babb Fire

This fire is at least 2,500 of acres in size, but KREM 2 reported it was 8,000 acres and 0% contained. It started five miles northwest of Rosalia on September 7. Spokesman reported that on September 7, the fire destroyed about 70% of the homes in Malden. It started in Spokane County and then crossed county lines into Whitman County, including Malden and Pine City.

Community members are encouraged to stay out of town for the time being.

The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page is a good source for updates about this devastating fire.

People displaced by the fire should call the Red Cross at 509-670-5531, Spokesman reported.

Beverly Burke Fire

This fire is 920 acres and seven miles southeast of Vantage, Washington. It’s 30% contained and the cause is unknown. Structures are threatened but firefighters are gaining control according to the latest updates.

Some good news: Firefighters gain control of Beverly Burke Fire in Grant County https://t.co/kSjaYdHP54 pic.twitter.com/qYTQK3zdtD — 4 News Now (@kxly4news) September 8, 2020

The fire burned three square miles near Beverly, KXLY reported.

Evacuation notices in Grant County were reduced.

#bevburkefire2020 :: All evacuation notices issued yesterday are reduced to Level 1 for the Beverly Burke Fire. Affected communities: Beverly, Shwanna, Wanapum Village (Grant County), areas along Beverly Burke Road. pic.twitter.com/ZGQKHqaPqF — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) September 8, 2020

This map includes the Bev Burke Fire.

Chikamin Fire

This fire is 1,200 acres and 90% contained as of September 7. It was caused by lightning about 11 miles northeast of Lake Wenatchee.

Cold Springs Fire

This fire is 140,000 acres and 0% contained, located three miles south of Omak. About 110 residences are threatened and 75 structures.

NIFC notes:

The Cold Springs fire started September 6, 2020 at 9:45 pm near Omak, WA. The fire spread quickly due to strong winds and low relative humidity. Local fire crews responded and provided point protection. Multiple structures have been lost. No injuries have been reported. Level 3 evacuations and numerous road closures are in effect. Hwy 97 remains closed between Omak and Brewster. Current evacuation orders and road closures can be found at http://www.okanogandem.org. Residents can call 509 670-5331 for Red Cross assistance. The Okanogan Co Fairgrounds is available for livestock.

Inciweb provided more details on the morning of September 8:

The Cold Springs Fire started Sunday evening at approximately 9:45 pm. and quickly spread due to high winds and low relative humidity. The fire is currently estimated at 140,000 acres with 0% containment at this time Firefighters from Mt. Tolman Fire Center, Okanogan County Fire Districts 3, 6, 8, 15, Washington State Department of Natural Resources and numerous federal, state and local agencies continue to assist with fire suppression. Firefighting efforts today will focus on structure protection, containment lines and getting a good assessment of the fire. There are approximately 200 firefighters on the ground and air support is scheduled for today. Crews will continue to work through the day and overnight and expect to make additional progress. Multiple structures have been lost and level 3 evacuation orders and road closures are still in place. For current evacuation orders please see www.Okanogandem.org . Click on the incidents tab and locate the specific incident. Highway 97 from Brewster to Omak remains closed. Okanogan County Fairgrounds is open for livestock and has areas for RV campers. The Red Cross is coordinating shelter for those that have been evacuated. The contact information for the Red Cross is 509 670-5331. Citizen and firefighter safety is our number one priority. Citizens are asked to remain clear of the fire area. Currently there are approximately 200 personnel assigned to the fire. Northeast Washington Interagency Type 3 IMT Team 2 has assumed command of the incident. There are no firefighter injuries reported at this time.

Cold Springs Evacuation map for Okanogan County is below.

Here’s an update shared Tuesday afternoon:

Find an interactive map for the Apple Acres and Cold Springs Fires here:

For updates including evacuation details, see the following:

Customs Road Fire

This fire is 600 acres and 0% contained, located 1 mile west of Curlew. Some evacuations are in place.

Inciweb noted: “The Chikamin Fire is located in the Chikamin Ridge area 22 miles north of Leavenworth, Washington. This fire is burning in heavy timber in steep inaccessible terrain. Crews are utilizing natural features, existing roads and trails, and the footprints of past fire areas to contain the spread of the fire. With the hot temperatures and windy conditions this Labor Day weekend, the Chikamin Fire has spread into the Garland Creek area on the Entiat Ranger District. It is still within the confines of the old Wolverine Fire burn scar but smoke is now visible from the Cottonwood Campground area. The fire is estimated to be 1,200 acres in size.”

Evans Canyon Fire

This fire is 75,817 acres and 70% contained, but 924 residences are threatened and six were destroyed. The fire started eight miles northwest of Naches. The cause is under investigation, Inciweb noted.

NIFC noted on September 8:

Northwest Team 12 will continue to demobilize resources to support other

fires across the region and plans to transfer management of the Evans Canyon Fire back to the local unit of the Washington DNR within the next 48 hours. All divisions across the fire will be in mop-up and patrol status today. Remaining fire crews will also work on repair of suppression control lines. Firefighters will be available to respond if there are new fire starts in the local area. Closures: Highway 821 (Yakima Canyon Hwy), the Yakima River, boat ramps, and Yakima River Canyon campgrounds will open tomorrow at 6 AM. BBQ Flats and Wenas recreation areas along with parts of North Wenas Road, Sheep Company Road, Naches Wenas Road, and Longmire Road remain closed. Safety Message: Existing Yakima and Kittitas County level 2 and 3 evacuation levels remain unchanged. For the latest evacuation updates, visit the YakimaCountyOEM Facebook page and the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office web page. Please be aware and stay out of fire closure areas due to firefighters moving heavy equipment and finishing up work across the fire area. Air quality information can be found at https://wasmoke.blogspot.com/.

Inciweb noted on September 8, “Level 2 and level 3 “GO” evacuations remain in effect on the fire.”

Inciweb also noted:

Inchelium Complex Fire

Level 3 Evacuations have been issued for the Inchelium Highway Fire, part of a larger complex fire that has burned over 12 square miles of the Colville Reservation. https://t.co/4hWKM7tCbA — 4 News Now (@kxly4news) September 8, 2020

This fire is composed of a number of fires and 1% contained. It started one mile north of Inchelium and evacuation notices are in place. KREM 2 reported the fires total at least 3,750 acres, but other reports suggest it’s even larger than that.

KXLY reported that the following fires are part of the complex blaze:

Fry Fire (500 acres near Moon Mountain with Level 3 evacuations)

Inchelium Highway Fire (2,500 acres with Level 3 and Level 2 evacuations)

Kewa Field Fire (5,000 acres with Level 2 evacuations)

See Northeast Washington Fire Information for updates.

Jungle Creek Fire

This fire is 588 acres and 50% contained. It’s burning with minimal fire behavior, Inciweb noted.

Manning Road Fire / Colfax Fire

This is just 18 miles up the road from us The fire is out but it just devastated 80% of Colfax Wow ! Prayers go out to those who lost their homes 🙏 https://t.co/UePUiFjyBH pic.twitter.com/YLV1DHc6E7 — Raylene Undercover Indie ® (@UndercoverIndi) September 8, 2020

This fire is 2,000 acres and 0% contained, located northeast of Colfax, Washington, KREM 2 reported. Evacuations are in place. The Manning covered bridge was destroyed in the fire, Pullman Radio reported.

Palmer Fire

This fire is 17,988 acres and 95% contained, according to NIFC. It started seven miles southwest of Oroville and the cause is under investigation.

The fire grew because of high winds and many evacuations had been issued, but fire activity has decreased significantly.

The Palmer Fire’s county information page is here.

Pearl Hill Fire

This fire is 174,000 acres and 0% contained, having started nine miles east of Bridgeport. The cause is not known and some evacuations are in place.

Wenatchee World reported that the fire started when the Cold Springs Fire jumped the Columbia River at Bridgeport. There have been some evacuation notices issued in Douglas County as a result of the fire. See updates at Douglas County WA’s Facebook page, but more frequent updates are at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.

You can also find updates at the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team on Facebook.

The NCW Fairgrounds are open for residents and livestock evacuating, Spokesman reported. Call 509-745-8480 if you need shelter.

Whitney Fire

A look at the Whitney Fire a few minutes ago. @KREM2 West of Davenport, WA pic.twitter.com/xTvUCl9YhZ — 𝔻𝕒𝕧𝕖 𝕊𝕠𝕞𝕖𝕣𝕤 (@DaveSomers) September 8, 2020

This fire is listed as 5,000 acres and 0% contained by NIFC having started six miles northwest of Davenport, Washington. But KREM 2 reported the fire is actually at least 70,000 acres and growing.

The fire in Davenport is at least 70,000 acres and still growing, according to the DNR PIO Isabelle Hoygaard. More updates to come about the #WhitneyFire. pic.twitter.com/HZFijyrXKv — Morgan Trau | KREM (@MorganTrau) September 8, 2020

Other local news put the size at 50,000 acres.

View of the #WhitneyFire. If you’re driving on Highway 2 past Davenport, this is what you’ll see. 50,000+ acres burned & several structures lost. We’ll have a crew on this today. Photog Gabe & I are heading back to Omak/Okanogan/Bridgeport to cover the #ColdSpringsFire pic.twitter.com/roCSLCnUzH — Kevin Kim (@NewsWithKevin) September 8, 2020

KREM 2 reported that the fire was 70,000 acres and 0% contained. Davenport and Odessa School Districts were closed due to the fires.

A number of evacuations have been issued and could still be issued.

See Northeast Washington Fire Information and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office for evacuation updates, along with your local news.

Remember that evacuation details can change rapidly so stay tuned to your local news and local city and county officials for updates. KREM 2 is providing live updates on all fires in the region.

