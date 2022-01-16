49ers vs Cowboys Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers renew their storied playoff rivalry on Sunday.

The game (4:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on CBS (regular broadcast) and Nickelodeon (kid-friendly "Slime Game" broadcast).

49ers vs Cowboys Preview

For three hours on Sunday, NFL fans can “Party Like It’s 1999” as the 49ers and Cowboys meet in the playoffs for the first time since the mid 1990s.

The longtime rivalry between the two NFC titans goes back to the 1970s, but neither team has looked like a contender consistently or at the same time since the 1990s. Dallas has hardly won a playoff game since its 1990s dynasty. The 49ers reached two Super Bowls in the new millennium, but there’s been down years along the way, too.

On Sunday, a new cast of 49ers and Cowboys stars will look to etch their names in the history of a rivalry that saw its last edition before some of them were born.

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan, who grew up with the rivalry, said the current players have limited knowledge of the 49ers-Cowboys history — or less.

“Not at all,” Shanahan told the media per NBC Sports San Francisco. “I wish I could say yes, but I mean, some of these players were born in the 2000s. You would like to say so.”

This year’s 49ers rallied late in the season to make the playoffs while the Cowboys owned the NFC East. Nick Bosa and the 49ers defense will need to slow down a high-octane Cowboys offense led by Dak Prescott.

“What (problems) don’t they present?” 49ers linebacker Fred Warner said according to The Athletic’s David Lombardi. “It all starts with Dak. Premier quarterback, makes all the throws. High-level competitor. He always gives their team a chance to win any situation.”

Dallas will look to assert its defensive prowess, led by rookie sensation Micah Parsons, against a 49ers offense led by Jimmy Garoppolo, who doesn’t look ready to let Trey Lance take the reins.

“We’re seeing the best football Jimmy has played,” 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel said per Lombardi.

Garoppolo’s last trip to the postseason involved a run to the Super Bowl before a loss to Kansas City. Prescott’s playoff appearances haven’t gone as well yet. He and the Cowboys lost in their 2017 playoff opener as the No. 1 seed. His next appearance with the Cowboys in 2019 ended with a 1-1 mark.

For Prescott, he wants to focus on what’s in front of his team — not matter how storied the matchup is or isn’t.

“For sure it is [a must-win mentality], you’ve got to win to keep going, and we plan on doing that regardless of who we play or who we line up against,” Prescott told the media on Jan. 9.