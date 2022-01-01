‘The 80s Top Ten’ Streaming: How to Watch Nat Geo Show Online

The latest nostalgia-filled countdown show coming to TV is “The ’80s: Top Ten,” which premieres Saturday, January 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Nat Geo.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “The ’80s: Top Ten” streaming online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘The ’80s Top Ten’ Preview





Play



Hosted by ’80s heartthrob Rob Lowe, “The ’80s Top Ten” aims to take viewers “down memory lane with the best of ‘80s lists and remind viewers why the aftershocks of that decade are still felt today,” according to the Nat Geo press release.

It continues:

Pop culture icon Rob Lowe takes viewers down memory lane with six entertaining and thought-provoking top 10 countdowns of 1980s pop culture, as voted by a panel of experts. Revisit the most memorable moments, gadgets, toys, fast foods, commercials, and streetwear of this iconic decade, and see which items our panel put at the top of each list. With stories you’ve never heard before from stars who were at the heart of the action, from the launch of MTV and the Apple Macintosh to the tale of Teddy Ruxpin and Wendy’s Super Bar, this series will remind you why the aftershocks of the ‘80s are still felt today.

The show premieres with back-to-back episodes on New Year’s Day. The premiere episode is titled “Watercooler Moments,” where Lowe counts down the greatest, most buzz-worthy moments of the 1980s. Episode two is titled “Streetwear,” where Lowe counts down the greatest street fashions of the decade.

Then on January 2 comes two more episodes. Episode three is titled “Commercials,” where Lowe “counts down the best ads of the ’80s, uncovering the secrets behind spots like Bud’s Spuds MacKenzie, Where’s the Beef, and Apple’s 1984,” followed by episode four, titled “Fast Food.” This episode counts down the 10 most memorable fast food items of the 1980s.

Then on January 3 are the final two episodes, “Gadgets,” which explores “how lives were changed by inventions like the Walkman, Gameboy, and Macintosh,” and “Toys,” which looks at the top 10 toys of the 1980s.

In a preview on “Entertainment Tonight,” the voice over bills the show as, “The clip show you never knew you wanted.”

It also previews special guest commentators Tiffani Amber Thiessen, Kevin Smith, Jon Lovitz, Dee Snider, Joan Collins, and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, as host Lowe says, “IT’s been said nostalgia ain’t what it used to be. But there is a time and a place we all love to look back on and that is the 80s. … It’s the decade we just can’t quit.”

“The ’80s Top Ten” premieres Saturday, January 1 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Nat Geo.