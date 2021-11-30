‘A Chestnut Family Christmas’ Streaming: How to Watch Online

The latest feel-good holiday fare coming to TV is “A Chestnut Family Christmas,” premiering Tuesday, November 30 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have the OWN channel, here are some different ways you can watch “A Chestnut Family Christmas” streaming online:

Holiday movies aren’t just for Hallmark anymore. OWN is getting in on the fun this year with several Christmas movies. It kicks off with “A Chestnut Family Christmas,” which stars Meagan Holder as pastry chef Nina Chestnut who finds herself in a bit of a holiday jam.

According to the OWN press release:

When a talented pastry chef, currently working as a live-in cook, accidentally commits to hosting her family for the holidays, she poses as the wealthy homeowner in order to impress them and to remove the “black sheep” burden she has been carrying her whole life. All seems to be going well, until everyone’s secrets are exposed and relationships begin to unravel.

TV fans might know Holder from a variety of projects. She has starred or recurred on “Make It or Break It,” “Ringer,” “Born Again Virgin,” “Pitch,” “UnReal,” and “Dave.”

Nina’s love interest Malcolm Butler is played by Brad James, whom viewers might know from “Outer Banks,” “A House Divided,” “Superstition,” or “For Better or Worse.”

“A Chestnut Family Christmas” is just the first of three new holiday offerings from the Oprah Winfrey Network for Christmastime 2021. The second film is “A Sisterly Christmas,” which stars Deborah Joy Winans and Kendrick Cross, premieres Tuesday, December 7 on OWN.

Its description reads:

Two sisters, one who loves Christmas and everything that comes with it and the other who can be the scroogiest of Scrooges, receive an early Christmas gift: an inheritance that takes them on a once-in-a-lifetime luxury holiday vacation. Their Christmas proves to be more than they bargained for when they run into their childhood rival, now a Broadway star who digs in on these sisters, testing their resolve as women and their bonds of sisterhood.

The third in the holiday series is “A Christmas Stray,” which stars Andra Fuller and Rhyon Nicole Brown. It premieres Tuesday, December 14 and its description teases:

A tightly-wound corporate executive, finds himself hopelessly stranded in a small mountain town on Christmas Eve, unable to shake the adorable stray dog who ran him off the road, and irresistibly drawn to the free-spirited, local veterinarian who is sorely in need of some Christmas magic herself.

Ahead of each film is a new episode of “The Big Holiday Food Fight” hosted by Kym Whitley. All of these shows are part of the Oprah Winfrey Network’s “OWN For the Holidays” annual programming tradition that is in its third year in 2021. According to the OWN press release, “True to OWN’s annual holiday movie theme, each original movie celebrates and honors the deeper meaning of the season — giving to others and putting friends and family first. The movies will also air concurrently on Discovery Plus.”

“A Chestnut Family Christmas” kicks things off Tuesday, November 30 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on OWN.