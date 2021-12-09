How to Watch ‘A Fiance for Christmas’ Lifetime Movie Streaming Online

The latest entry in the 2021 “It’s A Wonderful Lifetime” slate of holiday films is “A Fiance for Christmas,” which premieres Thursday, December 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Lifetime, here are some different ways you can watch “A Fiance for Christmas” streaming online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “A Fiance for Christmas” live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest streaming service with Lifetime, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “A Fiance for Christmas” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Lifetime is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “A Fiance for Christmas” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “A Fiance for Christmas” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “A Fiance for Christmas” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘A Fiance for Christmas’ Preview

Starring Amanda Payton of “Trial & Error,” “Hacks,” “Code 404” and “United States of Al,” “A Fiance For Christmas” is about one woman’s little white lie that turns into a fake wedding.

The Lifetime press release reads:

Perpetually single Sawyer (Payton) makes a fake wedding registry, hoping a shopping spree with a scan gun will be the ultimate retail therapy. But when the registry is discovered and the whole town throws her a surprise bridal shower, she’s too embarrassed to tell the truth. Instead, she finds a fake fiancé to help her navigate through the lies and holiday festivities. However, as real feelings develop between Sawyer and her fake fiancé, they may turn into the real deal after all.

The film co-stars Adam Gregory from “The Bold and the Beautiful,” Sarah Jayne Jensen, and legendary singer Marie Osmond.

Lifetime kicked off its holiday season slate in November and is airing a new film every night until Christmas.

The rest of the “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” holiday slate includes:

December 10: “Holiday in Santa Fe”

December 11: “The Holiday Fix Up”

December 12: “People PResents: Blending Christmas”

December 13: “Maps and Mistletoe”

December 14: “Ghosts of Christmas Past”

December 15: “The Enchanted Christmas Cake”

December 16: “Christmas By Chance”

December 17: “Mistletoe in Montana”

December 18: “Toying With the Holidays”

December 19: “Under the Christmas Tree”

December 20: “Candy Cane Candidate”

December 21: “The Christmas Ball”

December 22: “It Takes a Christmas Village”

December 23: “Rebuilding A Dream Christmas”

December 24: “Hot Chocolate Holiday”

December 25: “Writing Around the Christmas Tree”

In an interview with The Press of Atlantic City, Osmond said that her 2021 holiday season has been extremely busy — between her tour called “A Symphonic Christmas,” a new album, and a Lifetime holiday movie, she is “going to wear you all out” with Christmas joy.

“It just kind of worked out that I’m going to wear you all out, right?” said Osmond with a laugh. “Actually, it’s going to be fun because I have the movie coming out on December 9, and I co-produced it. I love how all the characters mingle with each other. It’s fun. Sit down with the family and watch – you’ll have some good laughs over it. And then on the 10th will be the release of my new album ‘Unexpected.'”

She also teased about her upcoming tour, “It’s going to have every element of Christmas in the show. But one of the elements that I think is so amazing is to have an orchestra behind you. It goes back to my early days in Vegas working with Sammy Davis, Jr., Frank and Nancy Sinatra, and all of those people. There is just something magical about it: To see those strings going and the woodwinds and all of those things – it’s amazing!”

Osmond’s tour runs from December 2021 to March 2022, details can be found here.

“A Fiance For Christmas” premieres Thursday, December 9 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Lifetime.