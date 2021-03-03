How to Watch A-10 Basketball Tournament 2021 Without Cable

The first round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament kicks off Wednesday in what promises to be an exciting and unpredictable slate of games.

The first-round games (Wednesday, Mar. 3) will be exclusively on ESPN+, second-round games (Thursday, Mar. 4) and quarterfinals (Friday, Mar. 5) will be on NBC Sports Network, semifinals (Saturday, Mar. 6) will be on CBS Sports Network, and the championship (Sunday, Mar. 14) will be on CBS.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, here’s a rundown of all the different ways you can watch a live stream of every A-10 tournament game online:

La Salle vs Saint Joseph's (Wednesday, 11 a.m. ET) and George Washington vs Fordham (Wednesday, 2 p.m. ET) won't be on TV anywhere, but you can watch both games on ESPN+

You can watch a live stream of NBC Sports Network, CBS Sports Network, CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV

You can watch a live stream of NBC Sports Network, CBS Sports Network, CBS (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV

2021 A-10 Basketball Tournament Preview

The Atlantic 10 has been an intriguing mixed bag this season, with nearly every team in the conference capable of beating another on any given night. Richmond and Saint Louis were two of the top teams entering the season, but each has had major bumps in the road this season, both losing several matchups each was expected to win.

Then, there are teams like La Salle and Saint Joseph’s — ranked No. 12 and 13, respectively — who played spoiler on more than one occasion. That unpredictability alone should make this one of the more interesting tournaments leading up to March Madness.

Top two seeds VCU and St. Bonaventure are the favorites, although the Rams could be forced to take the court without their best player in Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland, who has been dealing with an ankle injury.

Here’s a preview of teams and matchups scheduled for the A-10 torney:

Teams By Rank & Record in A-10 Tourney:

No. 1 St. Bonaventure (12-3 overall, 10-3 conference)

No. 2 VCU (17-5 overall, 10-3 conference)

No. 3 Davidson (11-7 overall, 6-4 conference)

No. 4 Saint Louis (11-5 overall, 4-4 conference)

No. 5 UMass (7-5 overall, 6-3 conference)

No. 6 George Mason (11-8 overall, 7-6 conference)

No. 7 Dayton (12-8 overall, 8-7 conference)

No. 8 Richmond (13-5 overall, 6-3 conference

No. 9 Duquesne (7-8 overall, 6-7 conference)

No. 10 Rhode Island (10-13 overall, 7-9 conference)

No. 11 George Washington (4-10 overall, 3-4 conference)

No. 12 La Salle (9-14 overall, 6-10 conference)

No. 13 Saint Joseph’s (3-14 overall, 2-9 conference)

No. 14 Fordham (2-11 overall, 2-11 conference)

A-10 Tournament Schedule:

Wednesday, March 3

Game 1: No. 12 LaSalle vs. No. 13 St. Joesph’s, 11 a.m. ET

Game 2: No. 11 George Washington vs. No. 14 Fordham, 2 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 4

Game 3: No. 8 Richmond vs. No. 9 Duquesne, 11 a.m. ET

Game 4: No. 5 UMass vs. Winner of Game 1, 1 p.m. ET

Game 5: No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Rhode Island, 3:30 p.m. ET

Game 6: No. 6 George Mason vs. Winner of Game 2, 5:30 p.m. ET

Friday, March 5

Quarterfinal 1: No. 1 St. Bonaventure vs. Winner of Game 3, 11 a.m. ET

Quarterfinal 2: No. 4 Saint Louis vs. Winner of Game 4, 1 p.m. ET

Quarterfinal 3: No. 2 VCU vs. Winner of Game 5, 3:30 p.m. ET

Quarterfinal 4: No. 3 Davidson vs. Winner of Game 6, 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 6

Semifinal 1: Winner of Quarterfinal 1 vs. Winner of Quarterfinal 2, 6 p.m. ET

Semifinal 2: Winner of Quarterfinal 3 vs. Winner of Quarterfinal 4, 9 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 14

Championship: Winner of Semifinal 1 vs. Winner of Semifinal