How to Watch ACM Awards Without Cable 2021

The 2021 ACM Awards air live Sunday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards online on your computer, phone, Roku, Firestick, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station on the Prime Paramount+ channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the 2021 ACM Awards live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2021 ACM Awards live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the 2021 ACM Awards live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via Paramount+, which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the 2021 ACM Awards live on the Paramount+ app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

Academy of Country Music Awards 2021 Preview

ACM Awards 2021: Nominees for New Artists of the Year, Album of the Year and More! (Exclusive)ET can exclusively reveal the nominees for six of the categories for the 56th ACM Awards, airing April 18 on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+. ET's Rachel Smith has the names up for the New Male Artist of the Year, New Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year,… 2021-02-26T15:49:57Z

Hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton, the ACM Awards will honor the best in country music from this past year.

Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton lead all nominees with six apiece, followed by Miranda Lambert with five, and Ashley McBryde and Thomas Rhett with four each.

The nominees are as follows:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Eric Church

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

The Cadillac Three

The Highwomen

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ingrid Andress

Tenille Arts

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

Caylee Hammack

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Travis Denning

Hardy

Cody Johnson

Parker Mccollum

ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Born Here Live Here Die Here – Luke Bryan, Producers: Jeff Stevens, Jody Stevens, Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

Mixtape Vol. 1 – Kane Brown, Producers: Andrew Goldstein, Charlie Handsome, Dann Huff, Lindsay Rimes, Record Label: RCA Nashville

Never Will – Ashley McBryde, Producer: Jay Joyce, Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

Skeletons – Brothers Osborne, Producer: Jay Joyce, Record Label: EMI Records Nashville

Starting Over – Chris Stapleton, Producers: Chris Stapleton, Dave Cobb, Record Label: Mercury Nashville

SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Bluebird – Miranda Lambert, Producer: Jay Joyce, Record Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville

I Hope – Gabby Barrett, Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale, Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

I Hope You’re Happy Now – Carly Pearce & Lee Brice, Producers: busbee, Record Label: Big Machine Records / Curb Records

More Hearts Than Mine – Ingrid Andress, Producers: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

The Bones – Maren Morris, Producer: Greg Kurstin, Record Label: Columbia Nashville

SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

Bluebird – Miranda Lambert, Songwriter(s): Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Natalie Hemby

One Night Standards – Ashley McBryde, Songwriter(s): Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally

Some People Do – Old Dominion, Songwriter(s): Jesse Frasure, Matt Ramsey, Thomas Rhett, Shane McAnally

Starting Over – Chris Stapleton, Songwriter(s): Chris Stapleton, Mike Henderson

The Bones – Maren Morris, Songwriter(s): Jimmy Robbins, Maren Morris, Laura Veltz

VIDEO OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

Better Than We Found It – Maren Morris, Director: Gabrielle Woodland, Producers: Sarah Kunin, Jennifer Pepke

Bluebird – Miranda Lambert, Director: Trey Fanjoy, Producer: Heather Levenstone

Gone – Dierks Bentley, Directors: Wes Edwards, Ed Pryor, Travis Nicholson, Running Bear and Sam Siske, with animation by Skylar Wilson, Producer: David Garcia

Hallelujah – Carrie Underwood and John Legend, Director: Randee St. Nicholas, Producer: Greg Wells

Worldwide Beautiful – Kane Brown, Director: Alex Alvga, Producer: Christen Pinkston

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR (Tie Within Category Increased Nominees) [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Be A Light – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban, Producer: Dann Huff

Does To Me – Luke Combs featuring Eric Church, Producer: Scott Moffatt

I Hope You’re Happy Now – Carly Pearce & Lee Brice, Producer: busbee

Nobody But You – Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani, Producer: Scott Hendricks

One Beer – HARDY featuring Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson, Producers: Derek Wells, Joey Moi

One Too Many – Keith Urban, P!nk, Producers: Cutfather, Dan McCarroll, Keith Urban, PhD

BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jarrod Travis Cure

Mark Hill

Tony Lucido

Steve Mackey

Glenn Worf

DRUMMER OF THE YEAR

Fred Eltringham

Evan Hutchings

Derek Mixon

Jerry Roe

Aaron Sterling

GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

J.T. Corenflos

Kris Donegan

Jedd Hughes

Ilya Toshinskiy

Derek Wells

PIANO/KEYS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Dave Cohen

David Dorn

Charlie Judge

Mike Rojas

Benmont Tench

SPECIALTY INSTRUMENT PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Alicia Enstrom

Jim Hoke

Danny Rader

Mickey Raphael

Ilya Toshinsky

Kristin Wilkinson

STEEL GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Spencer Cullum

Dan Dugmore

Mike Johnson

Russ Pahl

Justin Schipper

AUDIO ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

Jeff Balding

Jason Hall

Gena Johnson

Vance Powell

F. Reid Shippen

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Buddy Cannon

Dave Cobb

Dann Huff

Jay Joyce

Joey Moi

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.