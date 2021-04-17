How to Watch ACM Awards Without Cable 2021

The 2021 ACM Awards air live Sunday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
If you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards online on your computer, phone, Roku, Firestick, Apple TV or other streaming device:
Amazon Prime
Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station on the Prime Paramount+ channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:
Amazon Prime Paramount+ Free Trial
Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the 2021 ACM Awards live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.
You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.
FuboTV
You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:
Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2021 ACM Awards live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.
If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.
AT&T TV
AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.
Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:
Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the 2021 ACM Awards live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.
If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).
Paramount+
This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via Paramount+, which comes with a free trial:
Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the 2021 ACM Awards live on the Paramount+ app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.
You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.
Academy of Country Music Awards 2021 Preview
Hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton, the ACM Awards will honor the best in country music from this past year.
Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton lead all nominees with six apiece, followed by Miranda Lambert with five, and Ashley McBryde and Thomas Rhett with four each.
The nominees are as follows:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Eric Church
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
The Cadillac Three
The Highwomen
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ingrid Andress
Tenille Arts
Gabby Barrett
Mickey Guyton
Caylee Hammack
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jimmie Allen
Travis Denning
Hardy
Cody Johnson
Parker Mccollum
ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
Born Here Live Here Die Here – Luke Bryan, Producers: Jeff Stevens, Jody Stevens, Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville
Mixtape Vol. 1 – Kane Brown, Producers: Andrew Goldstein, Charlie Handsome, Dann Huff, Lindsay Rimes, Record Label: RCA Nashville
Never Will – Ashley McBryde, Producer: Jay Joyce, Record Label: Warner Music Nashville
Skeletons – Brothers Osborne, Producer: Jay Joyce, Record Label: EMI Records Nashville
Starting Over – Chris Stapleton, Producers: Chris Stapleton, Dave Cobb, Record Label: Mercury Nashville
SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
Bluebird – Miranda Lambert, Producer: Jay Joyce, Record Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville
I Hope – Gabby Barrett, Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale, Record Label: Warner Music Nashville
I Hope You’re Happy Now – Carly Pearce & Lee Brice, Producers: busbee, Record Label: Big Machine Records / Curb Records
More Hearts Than Mine – Ingrid Andress, Producers: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Record Label: Warner Music Nashville
The Bones – Maren Morris, Producer: Greg Kurstin, Record Label: Columbia Nashville
SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]
Bluebird – Miranda Lambert, Songwriter(s): Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Natalie Hemby
One Night Standards – Ashley McBryde, Songwriter(s): Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally
Some People Do – Old Dominion, Songwriter(s): Jesse Frasure, Matt Ramsey, Thomas Rhett, Shane McAnally
Starting Over – Chris Stapleton, Songwriter(s): Chris Stapleton, Mike Henderson
The Bones – Maren Morris, Songwriter(s): Jimmy Robbins, Maren Morris, Laura Veltz
VIDEO OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]
Better Than We Found It – Maren Morris, Director: Gabrielle Woodland, Producers: Sarah Kunin, Jennifer Pepke
Bluebird – Miranda Lambert, Director: Trey Fanjoy, Producer: Heather Levenstone
Gone – Dierks Bentley, Directors: Wes Edwards, Ed Pryor, Travis Nicholson, Running Bear and Sam Siske, with animation by Skylar Wilson, Producer: David Garcia
Hallelujah – Carrie Underwood and John Legend, Director: Randee St. Nicholas, Producer: Greg Wells
Worldwide Beautiful – Kane Brown, Director: Alex Alvga, Producer: Christen Pinkston
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR (Tie Within Category Increased Nominees) [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
Be A Light – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban, Producer: Dann Huff
Does To Me – Luke Combs featuring Eric Church, Producer: Scott Moffatt
I Hope You’re Happy Now – Carly Pearce & Lee Brice, Producer: busbee
Nobody But You – Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani, Producer: Scott Hendricks
One Beer – HARDY featuring Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson, Producers: Derek Wells, Joey Moi
One Too Many – Keith Urban, P!nk, Producers: Cutfather, Dan McCarroll, Keith Urban, PhD
BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jarrod Travis Cure
Mark Hill
Tony Lucido
Steve Mackey
Glenn Worf
DRUMMER OF THE YEAR
Fred Eltringham
Evan Hutchings
Derek Mixon
Jerry Roe
Aaron Sterling
GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR
J.T. Corenflos
Kris Donegan
Jedd Hughes
Ilya Toshinskiy
Derek Wells
PIANO/KEYS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Dave Cohen
David Dorn
Charlie Judge
Mike Rojas
Benmont Tench
SPECIALTY INSTRUMENT PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Alicia Enstrom
Jim Hoke
Danny Rader
Mickey Raphael
Ilya Toshinsky
Kristin Wilkinson
STEEL GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Spencer Cullum
Dan Dugmore
Mike Johnson
Russ Pahl
Justin Schipper
AUDIO ENGINEER OF THE YEAR
Jeff Balding
Jason Hall
Gena Johnson
Vance Powell
F. Reid Shippen
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Buddy Cannon
Dave Cobb
Dann Huff
Jay Joyce
Joey Moi
