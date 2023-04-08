Adam Fravel: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Adam Fravel is a software engineer from Winona, Minnesota, according to his LinkedIn page.

Social media posts and online records show that he is also the father of missing Winona mother Madeline Kingsbury’s children.

Although authorities have not named Fravel, Winona Police Chief Tom Williams said in a news conference that the father of Kingsbury’s children was the last known person to see the Mayo Clinic researcher, telling authorities that he drove her van and then returned it to Kingsbury’s residence.

Kingsbury is a Winona, Minnesota, clinical research professional for the Mayo Clinic who was reported missing on March 31, 2023. She disappeared after dropping her kids off at daycare, according to a Winona Police Department news release.

1. Adam Fravel, a High School Athlete & Student Council Member, Has Received Advertising & Web Media Contracts

According to Fravel’s LinkedIn page, he has worked under contract for a realty ads site in advertising and web media.

In that position, he wrote that his duties include directing “the creation of Advertisements and other media projects. Analyze and optimize advertising performance across device and market types. Direct the creation of Advertisements and other media projects. Analyze and optimize advertising performance across device and market types.”

Under skills, he listed things like cascading style sheets and HTML.

Fravel also worked under contract for another company in advertising and web media and in IT support for Winona State Information Technology Services, he wrote on LinkedIn.

Fravel writes on his page that he received an associate of arts and sciences in AAS and software and web development in May 2023 from Minnesota State College Southeast, listing his skills as things like SQL and JavaScript.

In 2016, he received a bachelor of science degree in Management Information Systems from Winona State University, his LinkedIn page says.

He graduated from Mabel-Canton High School in 2012, where he was on the Honor’s Society, Student Council, and was in choir, football and basketball, according to his LinkedIn page.

2. Adam Fravel Posted Pictures on Facebook Showing Him With the Children He Shares With Madeline Kingsbury

On Facebook, Fravel’s few visible photos show him with the children he shares with Madeline Kingsbury. Kingsbury and her mother liked some of his posts.

“So cute,” the mother wrote with one post.

He also posted a picture showing him with a plane. His Facebook page says he is from Mabel, Minnesota. Fravel also shared a fundraiser that Kingsbury had posted about on Facebook.

3. Winona Police Described Madeline Kingsbury as an ‘Endangered Missing Person’

Police described Kingsbury as an “endangered missing person” in a statement. She also goes by the name Maddi Kingsbury.

Kingsbury, 26, was last seen “the morning of March 31 and has not had contact with friends or family since,” police wrote in the news release. “She was last seen at her home in Winona, Minnesota. Kingsbury was supposed to show up for work that morning but didn’t. In addition, numerous calls and messages from friends and family went unanswered. Kingsbury was supposed to pick her children up from daycare that afternoon but didn’t show up or make arrangements. All of this is extremely out of character for her.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help fund search efforts.

Authorities have not named a suspect or person of interest, but the Winona police spokeswoman said in a news conference that police are considering whether Kingsbury may be the victim of foul play.

4. Police Say the Father of Madeline Kingsbury’s Children Told Them He Drove Her Van the Day She Disappeared

Since March 31, “investigators have interviewed numerous people, including family and friends. Investigators have been canvassing neighborhoods, searching areas and attempting to collect any video surveillance that might give us clues as to where Kingsbury or her van, a 2014 dark blue Chrysler Town and Country, may have traveled,” police wrote.

Recent developments “led investigators to believe a van matching the description of Kingsbury’s was seen traveling from Winona to the eastern part of Fillmore County during the day on March 31,” police wrote in the news release.

In the news conference, Police Chief Tom Williams would not say whether police believe Kingsbury was driving the van.

Williams said in a news conference that Kingsbury and the father of her children dropped their daughter, 5, and son, 2, at daycare shortly after 8 a.m. At about 8:15 a.m., Kingsbury’s vehicle returned to her residence, but she didn’t show up for work at the Mayo Clinic, police said.

Police said the father of Kingsbury’s children told them he left the home in Kingsbury’s van around 10 a.m., but she was gone when he got back.

Williams said that is “very unlike her.”

According to Williams, the father of Kingsbury’s children “has spoken to law enforcement and told us he left the residence in Maddi’s van around 10 a.m. and returned home later in the day.”

Authorities have not named him. They also have not clarified whether he is Kingsbury’s husband, ex-husband, boyfriend or ex-boyfriend.

The van remained parked in the driveway from 1:30 p.m. onward, Williams said, adding that nothing indicates that Kingsbury left the residence on foot or in another vehicle. Authorities have searched the van and residence. They found Kingsbury’s phone, jacket, wallet and ID.

Her family and friends tried to contact her throughout the day without success, Williams said. The chief said it was not like her not to respond.

In that news conference, authorities refused to comment further on Fravel.



At one point, the van or one like it was seen driving on County Road 12 and Highway 43, police said in the news conference.

“Based on all of this we believe Maddie’s disappearance is involuntary, suspicious and we are all concerned for her safety,” Williams said in the news conference.

5. Madeline Kingsbury, a Clinical Research Professional, Focused Her Most Recent Facebook Posts on Her Kids

On Facebook, Kingsbury frequently posted photos of her children. “If anyone knows of any childcare providers with openings this summer for a 2 and 5 year old in the Mabel/Rushford/Spring Grove/Houston areas please let me know!” she wrote in March 2023.

Whether she had a current boyfriend or ex-boyfriend or husband or ex-husband is not clear; on Facebook, she did not make her relationship known. Recent Facebook photos focus on her children, although a few older photos do show her with a man.

At times, she wrote about female empowerment and motherhood on Facebook.

On Mother’s Day 2022, she wrote on Facebook, “Being a mother has been my greatest adventure. I could’ve sworn they were little both newborns on my chest yesterday. Happy Mother’s Day to all of you mamas out there.”

Her sister Megan Kingsbury also spoke at a press conference held by police. “She’s a mother, sister, daughter, best friend, granddaughter, niece,” the sister said, her voice breaking. She said Kingsbury’s daughter had inherited her “mother’s kindness and curiosity about the world.” She announced a $50,000 reward in the case.

The Finding Madeline Kingsbury Facebook page posted:

KNOWN DETAILS/FACTS. We will not tolerate speculations, assumptions, or accusations. Here is what we know.” The page referred to Fravel as Kingsbury’s ex boyfriend. The page wrote: – Timeframe to be looking into/checking cameras for is 8:15am (when Maddi got home from dropping the kids off at daycare with the ex-boyfriend) to 4:30pm on Friday, March 31st.

– Searching cameras for view of Maddi’s Chrysler Town and Country minivan, dark blue (picture attached). NOTE: we are NOT searching for the van, we are searching for signs/video of the van traveling.

– Maddi was most likely last wearing all black (black pants and a black tank). She was not wearing her jacket. She was most likely wearing fuzzy winter boots.

– See post for updated pictures of Maddi’s identifying features and tattoos

– It is not known if Maddi would have anything of importance to be looking for (necklaces, glasses, etc.)

Kingsbury’s LinkedIn page says she was “Clinical Research Coordinator for Public Health, Infectious Disease, and Occupational Medicine research at Mayo Clinic with a demonstrated history of working in human subjects research. Currently coordinating Phase I/II clinical trials.”

She had worked at the Mayo Clinic for more than three years, the page says.

