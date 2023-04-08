Madeline ‘Maddi’ Kingsbury Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Madeline Kingsbury is a Winona, Minnesota, mother and clinical research professional for the Mayo Clinic who was reported missing on March 31, 2023. She disappeared after dropping her kids off at daycare, according to a statement from the Winona Police Department.

Police described Kingsbury as an “endangered missing person” in the statement, naming her as Madeline Jane Kingsbury. She also goes by the name Maddi Kingsbury.

Kingsbury, 26, was last seen “the morning of March 31 and has not had contact with friends or family since,” police wrote in the news release. “She was last seen at her home in Winona, Minnesota. Kingsbury was supposed to show up for work that morning but didn’t. In addition, numerous calls and messages from friends and family went unanswered. Kingsbury was supposed to pick her children up from daycare that afternoon but didn’t show up or make arrangements. All of this is extremely out of character for her.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with search efforts.

Authorities have not named a suspect or person of interest, but the Winona police spokeswoman said in a news conference that police are considering whether Kingsbury met with foul play.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Investigators Spotted Madeline Kingsbury’s Van on Video Surveillance

Since March 31, “investigators have interviewed numerous people, including family and friends. Investigators have been canvassing neighborhoods, searching areas and attempting to collect any video surveillance that might give us clues as to where Kingsbury or her van, a 2014 dark blue Chrysler Town and Country, may have traveled,” police wrote.

Recent developments “led investigators to believe a van matching the description of Kingsbury’s was seen traveling from Winona to the eastern part of Fillmore County during the day on March 31,” police wrote in the news release.

In the news conference, Police Chief Tom Williams would not say whether police believe Kingsbury was driving the van.

The Winona Police Department and the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office are asking residents and landowners in eastern Fillmore County to check their properties, “including any video cameras, doorbell cameras, game cameras, etc. for any signs of the van passing through or stopping,” the release said.

“In addition, we asked residents/landowners to check for signs of a disturbance or other suspicious activity,” the release said. “We are specifically looking for information during the time frame of 8 a.m. on March 31 to 4 p.m. on April 1, along the Highway 43 corridor of Winona and Fillmore Counties.”

On Facebook, Kingsbury frequently posted photos of her children. “If anyone knows of any childcare providers with openings this summer for a 2 and 5 year old in the Mabel/Rushford/Spring Grove/Houston areas please let me know!” she wrote in March 2023.

Whether she had a current boyfriend or ex-boyfriend or husband or ex-husband is not clear; on Facebook, she did not make her relationship known. Recent Facebook photos focus on her children, although a few older photos do show her with a man.

She sometimes weighed in on politics. On July 4, 2022, the mother of two wrote on Facebook,

It’s hard to celebrate today. Another mass shooting today to commemorate another year of being a sovereign nation. Women weeping as they lose access to life saving services and bodily autonomy. A 10 year old child confused about what her body is doing as a court has forced her to carry a pregnancy after her innocence was stolen from her. Black men teaching their sons how to respond to police officers when stopped so that their lives may be spared. Gay teachers in some parts of the country fourced to hide their identity and their partners from their students. Parents like myself uneasy about the life that awaits our children. Today I mourn the idea I once had of what being an American meant and spend time reflecting on what I can do to make it the place I hope that it can be.

In June 2022, she shared a picture of her daughter and wrote, “Sweet girl, I will fight for you. You will not live your life limited by old men in suits who cannot handle the power that we possess.”

“If anyone else is a true crime nut look! I’m so happy she is finally getting justice,” Kingsbury wrote in 2020, sharing a story about a missing woman named Alissa Turney.

On Mother’s Day 2022, she wrote on Facebook, “Being a mother has been my greatest adventure. I could’ve sworn they were little both newborns on my chest yesterday. Happy Mother’s Day to all of you mamas out there.”

2. Madeline Kingsbury’s Family Described Her as Having a ‘Gentle Soul Just Like Mr. Rogers’

In a statement on the Finding Madeline Kingsbury Facebook page, Kingsbury’s family wrote: “We, the Kingsbury and Naber families, are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love for our Maddi. Her cousin Suzanne sent this meme to us tonight. It touched us and we thought it was very much something Maddi would appreciate. She has a gentle soul just like Mr. Rogers did and this part of the world truly has become her neighborhood filled with wonderful and marvelous people.”

They added: “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’ To this day, especially in times of ‘disaster,’ I remember my mother’s words and I am always comforted by realizing that there are still so many helpers – so many caring people in this world.”

Her sister Megan Kingsbury has posted about the case on Facebook, writing, “My sister, Madeline Kingsbury, is missing. Last heard from morning of 3/31/2023. Last seen in Winona, MN 3/31/2023. Please share with anyone you may know in the Winona area.”

Megan Kingsbury also spoke at a press conference held by police. “She’s a mother, sister, daughter, best friend, granddaughter, niece,” the sister said, her voice breaking. She said Kingsbury’s daughter had inherited her “mother’s kindness and curiosity about the world.” She announced a $50,000 reward in the case.

The Finding Madeline Kingsbury Facebook page posted:

KNOWN DETAILS/FACTS. We will not tolerate speculations, assumptions, or accusations. Here is what we know: – Timeframe to be looking into/checking cameras for is 8:15am (when Maddi got home from dropping the kids off at daycare with the ex-boyfriend) to 4:30pm on Friday, March 31st.

– Searching cameras for view of Maddi’s Chrysler Town and Country minivan, dark blue (picture attached). NOTE: we are NOT searching for the van, we are searching for signs/video of the van traveling.

– Maddi was most likely last wearing all black (black pants and a black tank). She was not wearing her jacket. She was most likely wearing fuzzy winter boots.

– See post for updated pictures of Maddi’s identifying features and tattoos

– It is not known if Maddi would have anything of importance to be looking for (necklaces, glasses, etc.)

3. Madeline Kingsbury Was Last Seen by the Father of Her Children, Adam Fravel

Winona Police Chief Tom Williams said in a news conference that Kingsbury and the father of her children dropped their daughter, 5, and son, 2, at daycare shortly after 8 a.m. Fifteen minutes later, her vehicle returned to her residence, but she didn’t show up for work at the Mayo Clinic, police said.

Police said the father of Kingsbury’s children told them he left the home in Kingsbury’s van around 10 a.m., but she was gone when he got back.

Williams said that is “very unlike her.”

According to Williams, the father of Kingsbury’s children “has spoken to law enforcement and told us he left the residence in Maddi’s van around 10 a.m. and returned home later in the day.”

Authorities have not named him. They also have not clarified whether he is Kingsbury’s husband, ex-husband, boyfriend or ex-boyfriend. Property records and social media posts indicate that his name is Adam Fravel, whose LinkedIn page describes him as a “software engineer” who lives in Winona, Minnesota. His page says he offers advertising and web media services on contract. On Facebook, Fravel has posted pictures with the children he shares with Kingsbury; she and her mother liked some of his posts.

The van remained parked in the driveway from 1:30 p.m. onward, Williams said, adding that nothing indicates that Kingsbury left the residence on foot or in another vehicle. Authorities have searched the van and residence. They found Kingsbury’s phone, jacket, wallet and ID.

Her family and friends tried to contact her throughout the day without success, Williams said. The chief said it was not like her not to respond.

Sheriff John DeGeorge said in a news conference that authorities have “committed every available resource” to help find Kingsbury.

In that news conference, authorities refused to comment further on Fravel. News reporters referred to him as Kingsbury’s “partner” in that news conference.



At one point, the van or one like it was seen driving on County Road 12 and Highway 43, police said in the news conference.

“Based on all of this we believe Maddie’s disappearance is involuntary, suspicious and we are all concerned for her safety,” Williams said in the news conference.

In a news release, Winona police thanked “all the volunteers, fire departments and first responders who aided in the search today. There was a large amount of area searched and we had over 1,860 volunteers in the last two search areas.”

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office, City of Winona Police Department and the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office have “organized a mass search for Maddi on Saturday,” police wrote in the news release.

Authorities wrote that they are requesting volunteers to “aid in the search. The officials are looking for individuals over 18 years of age to walk areas that are rough terrain and long distances.” If people volunteer, “we need to have individuals that can meet these requirements: wear appropriate clothing and footwear,” police wrote.

Registration to volunteer is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Winona County-Goodview Fire Department or Fillmore County Rushford-Peterson School, police said. Volunteers “will be assigned” and bused to search areas, according to Winona police.

People need to bring their driver’s licenses or identification and will be “checked in and out for security and accountability,” the release said.

4. Authorities Released Maps of an Area They Want Searched for Madeline Kingsbury

Authorities released maps of areas they want searched. “In regards to missing person Madeline Jane Kingsbury (age 26), the Winona Police Department is requesting assistance from residents and landowners located in the City of Winona, Wilson Township, and Hillsdale Township,” they wrote in a news release.

“We are asking that you search your acreage, wooded property, outbuildings, vehicles and trails for anything suspicious that may help find Madeline. See the map areas pictured below for search areas to concentrate in,” the news release said, adding, “If you have searched a particular area, please consider emailing the Winona Police Department at:

search@co.winona.mn.us and describe the specific area and method that you used to search.”

According to police, “this is the most specific search area that law enforcement has identified at this time. Please also continue to check video cameras, doorbell cameras, or trail cameras for footage of a dark colored Chrysler Town and Country van travelling through the area between 8 am on March 31st, and 4 pm on April 1st.”

Police noted: “When searching, please respect private property and obtain permission from landowners. Please call the Winona Police Department at 507-457-6302 with any information. If you wish to remain anonymous, please submit your tips at www.crimestoppersmn.org or at 800-222-8477.”

5. Madeline Kingsbury Worked as a ‘Clinical Research Coordinator’ for Public Health & Infectious Disease

Kingsbury’s LinkedIn page says she was “Clinical Research Coordinator for Public Health, Infectious Disease, and Occupational Medicine research at Mayo Clinic with a demonstrated history of working in human subjects research. Currently coordinating Phase I/II clinical trials.”

She had worked at the Mayo Clinic for more than three years, the page says.

Her page says: “Certified training completed in Human Subjects Protection and Good Clinical Practice/ICH-E6. Skilled in Analytical Skills, Communication, Data Collection, and Teamwork. Attained a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health/Healthcare Administration attained from Winona State University in 2019.”

A few days before disappearing, she posted on LinkedIn that she was looking for remote positions.

Before that, she worked for Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin, as a patient services specialist and population health intern, her LinkedIn page says. She was working toward a master’s degree in public health from the university of Minnesota School of Public Health, according to her LinkedIn page.

