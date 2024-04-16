‘Vampire’ Identifying Wisconsin Murder Suspect Attacked Teen After Gas Station Meet Up, Police Say

Adam Hetke, otherwise known as Sabrina Hetke, is a Wisconsin suspect in another murder who is accused of sexually assaulting a developmentally disabled teen after encountering her at a Waukesha gas station

The Waukesha Freeman reported that Hetke “identified as a vampire.”

In Waukesha County, The Freeman article says that Hetke was accused of the sexual assault of a “developmentally disabled teen.” Wisconsin court records show that a jury convicted Hetke on April 11 of two felony counts of first-degree sexual assault with use of a dangerous weapon and sexual assault of a mentally ill person. Sentencing is set for June 7.

The Freeman gave the suspect’s name as Adam “Sabrina” Hetke, 35, and described Hetke as a “transgender Waukesha woman.”

Hetke is also accused of homicide in Milwaukee County. Hetke, then known as “Morrigan,” is accused of bragging about murdering Special Olympian Vydale Thompson-Mooody in Milwaukee, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Hetke is accused of telling a witness about possessing the power to bring the victim back from the dead because “I’m the devil,” the Journal Sentinel reported.

The newspaper also reported that Hetke was accused of making comments about “removing demons from Thompson-Moody’s body” while strangling the victim.

1. Adam Hetke [Sabrina Hetke] Met the 16-Year-Old Girl at a Waukesha Gas Station & Threatened to Use a Knife During the Attack, Reports Say

According to the Freeman, the victim was a 16-year-old girl “with cognitive disabilities” who met Hetke at a gas station in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Hetke is accused of sexually assaulting her under threat of a knife before she jumped out a bedroom window of a nearby home, the Freeman reported.

The complaint, according to the Freeman, said, “Victim A said that the defendant ‘told her that he was a vampire and that he would bite her if she didn’t do what he wanted.”

When police found Hetke, Hetke was “wearing a one-piece swimsuit” under clothing, the Freeman reported.

2. Waukesha Police Posted a ‘Sex Offender Information Bulletin’ About ‘Adam S. Hetke AKA Sabrina Hetke,’ Who Was Described as Having Tattoos of a Vampire Cross & Pentagram

The Waukesha Police Department, in October 2020, released a “sex offender information bulletin” about Hetke, identifying Hetke as “Adam S. Hetke AKA Sabrina Hetke.”

That alert says Hetke has tattoos that include a vampire cross and pentagram.

“Hetke was convicted in 2007 and 2019 for 2nd and 4th-degree sexual assault of female adult victims,” the alert says.

According to Waukesha police, at least at that time, Hetke was believed to be homeless.

“Hetke is transgender and identifies as Sabrina Hetke. Hetke is to have no unsupervised contact with minors, no taverns/bars//liquor stores, no contact with victims, and not to purchase/possess or consume alcohol or illegal drugs,” police wrote. “Hetke is to comply with sex offender rules and will be on discretionary GPS monitoring. Hetke is working on securing housing but is currently a mandatory release from prison and will be homeless.”

3. Adam Hetke Has an Open Charge of First-Degree Intentional Homicide in Milwaukee County, Records Show

On July 21, 2021, Hetke was accused of first-degree intentional homicide in the Milwaukee County Court System.

The case was mired down in mental health concerns. “Case calendared for Return on Doctor Report this date. Defendant refused to be interviewed. Court orders Defendant transported to a facility designated by DHS,” reads a 2021 court entry. There was an order for a competency exam. In 2022, Hetke was found competent to proceed.

In multiple instances, the Milwaukee County hearings did not go forward when Waukesha County would not produce the defendant, the court records say. Hetke entered a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. A jury trial was scheduled but has continued to be delayed.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel article in 2021 reported that Thompson-Moody, “who lived with a cognitive disability, was strangled April 15” inside a Milwaukee home. He was strangled with an electrical cord, according to the Journal Sentinel.

4. Adam Hetke, Otherwise Known as Sabrina Hetke, Has a Long Criminal History in Wisconsin

Hetke has multiple open charges in Waukesha County of criminal damage to property, some dating to 2021, and a disorderly conduct forfeiture, Wisconsin court records show.

Hetke was convicted of fourth-degree sexual assault in Racine. A Brown County judge denied Hetke petition for a name change at one point.

In 2009, Hetke was convicted of throwing bodily fluids as a prisoner. In 2007, Hetke was convicted of sexual assault by force in Waukesha County.

According to CBS 58, in the 2007 incident, Hetke is accused of sexually assaulting “an adult female at a facility he was being housed at. He grabbed the victim inappropriately and attempted to remove her clothing, however, the victim was able to escape his grip and get away,” the television station reported.

The Journal Sentinel reported that it took two months for prosecutors to file homicide charges and Hetke was initially freed on administrative release.

5. Adam Hetke Has Used Various Aliases Over the Years, Including ‘Black Dragon,’ Records Show

The state’s sex offender registry lists a number of aliases for Hetke, including “black dragon Hetke” and “white chocolate Hetke.”

Other aliases listed include Andre Simpson, Katie Hetke, and Morgan Hetke. Hetke’s current residence is listed as the Milwaukee County Jail.

Hetke is listed on the sex offender registry as 35 years old and is serving a life registration on the registry.

