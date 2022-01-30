AFC Championship 2022 Stream: How to Watch Game for Free

A trip to Los Angeles and Super Bowl LVI is up for grabs when the two-time reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs face the upstart Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The game (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Bengals vs Chiefs online:

Bengals vs Chiefs Preview

The two-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs (14-5) rescued their season from the brink of elimination last week and now look to book a third straight trip to the Super Bowl when they face the NFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals (12-7) in the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The NFL has a major act to follow coming off a divisional round that featured arguably one of the greatest set of games the league has seen in a given weekend.

The topper from last weekend’s action was the Chiefs’ improbable win over the Buffalo Bills in a game for the ages, that featured three lead changes and twenty-five points scored in the final two minutes of regulation.

The Chiefs faced a three-point deficit with only 13 seconds to play in the fourth quarter but Patrick Mahomes completed two passes downfield to set up a Harrison Butker 49-yard field goal as time expired to send the game to overtime.

Kansas City won the coin toss in OT, received the ball first, and executed a drive that was capped off by a Mahomes to Travis Kelce 8-yard game-winning touchdown that sent Arrowhead Stadium into a frenzy.

“The guys didn’t flinch,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said of his team’s effort. “You talk about an epic game, well, that’s the way the players took it. They had tremendous respect for Buffalo and they knew it was going to be a battle and they kept going.”

Mahomes has been brilliant in this year’s postseason, throwing for 782 yards, eight TDs, and only one interception, while also rushing for 98 yards and a score in the Chiefs’ two playoff wins. The former league MVP threw for 378 yards and three TDs last week against the NFL’s top-ranked defense.

Tyreke Hill, Mahomes’ top target, led the AFC in catches this season with 111 and has tallied 207 receiving yards and two TDs in the wins over the Pittsburgh Steelers and Bills in the playoffs.

If the Chiefs have aspirations of getting back to the Super Bowl, they will need their defense to step up on Sunday. They allowed Bills QB Josh Allen to dice them up last week to the tune of 329 passing yards and four TDs.

The Bengals and their highly prolific offense led by QB Joe Burrow and rookie sensation Ja’Marr Chase put on a show in a 34-31 win over the Chiefs in Week 17. Burrow threw for 446 yards, four TDs, and no INTs, while Chase set a rookie record with 266 receiving yards on 11 catches and brought in three TDs in the high-scoring affair.

The Bengals have had quite the road to their first AFC Championship game in 33 years. First, they ended a 31-year postseason win drought with a victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in the wild card round and then they went on to capture their first road playoff win in franchise history last week with a 19-16 upset over the top-seeded Tennessee Titans.

Cincinnati will need to pull off another upset on the road in a tough environment this week if they hope to get to Los Angeles, but Burrow and his mates have the swagger to go toe-to-toe with anyone.

“I’m tired of the underdog narrative,” Burrow said. “We’re a really, really good team. We’re here to make noise and teams are going to have to pay attention to us. We’re, like I said, a really good team with really good players and coaches and we’re coming for it all.”

The winner of Sunday’s AFC title game will play the winner of the NFC Championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13.