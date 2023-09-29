Afeni Shakur Now: Where Is Tupac Shakur’s Mother Today?

Afeni Shakur was the mother of slain rapper Tupac Shakur. Where is Shakur’s mother now?

Shakur’s mother died on May 2, 2016, according to Rolling Stone. She was 69 years old. The cause of death was possibly cardiac arrest, Rolling Stone reported, adding that she died in a hospital.

Her name was also Afeni Shakur-Davis.

Afeni Shakur did not live long enough to see an arrest in her son’s 1996 drive-by shooting. Prosecutors in Las Vegas announced charges against Duane “Keffe D” Davis, a rival gang member from Compton who had long admitted being inside the Cadillac carrying the gunman, according to the Associated Press, which reported that Davis is accused of ordering the murder.

Here’s what you need to know:

Afeni Shakur-Davis Complained of Medical Issues Before Becoming Unresponsive

The Marin County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release that the coroner’s division was “conducting an investigation into the death of Afeni Shakur-Davis, a 69-year-old-female resident of Sausalito, CA.”

At about 9:29 p.m., on Monday, May 2, 2016, Marin County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center “received a 911 call from the residence of Afeni Shakur-Davis, reporting she was in need of emergency medical attention,” the release says.

“The subject reportedly had physical complaints, medical in nature, just prior to becoming unresponsive. A family member and a close family friend of the subject were both present when this event occurred. Paramedics arrived on scene at 2134 hours, at which time bystander CPR was already in progress,” it says.

“Paramedics initiated advanced cardiac life support measures (ACLS) on scene and transported the subject to the Emergency Department at Marin General Hospital, arriving at 2216 hours. Emergency Department personnel pronounced the death at 2228 hours,” the release says.

The release added: “The initial investigation into the cause and manner of death has revealed no obvious signs of trauma or foul play.”

Afeni Shakur Was a Black Panthers Member Who Struggled With Drug Addiction

According to Billboard, Shakur was born Alice Faye Williams in Lumberton, North Carolina, on January 10, 1947, “and was known as a political activist and former member of the Black Panther party.”

She was accused with other Black Panthers in 1969 of conspiring “to bomb police stations and other public places in New York,” Billboard reported.

According to Billboard, she gave birth to son Tupac Amaru Shakur on June 16, 1971, while fighting those charges.

She later became addicted to drugs and became estranged from Tupac Shakur, but reconciled with him after getting sober in the 1990s, Billboard reported, adding that Shakur’s song “Dear Mama” was about her struggles.

Tupac Shakur had taken a wife, Keisha Morris, a year before his death, according to the UK Sun.

“When we got married, Tupac said he wanted to have kids; his publicist and our close friend Karen Lee was shocked to see how much Tupac had changed. She had never heard him talking about marriage or children,” Keisha told Source magazine, according to The Sun. But they broke up before his death, The Sun reported, adding that he was dating Kidada Jones at the time of his death, the daughter of famed music producer Quincy Jones.

Today Morris is an “an educator with a master’s degree and a mother of two,” according to XXL Magazine.

READ NEXT: Duane Davis, the Man Accused in Connection With Tupac Shakur’s Murder