Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis: Tupac Shakur Murder Suspect Arrested

Duane “Keffe D” Davis is the suspect accused in connection with the 1996 homicide of hip hop legend Tupac Shakur. He has been arrested in connection with the homicide, although the exact charges are not clear, according to the Associated Press.

According to Brittanica, Tupac Shakur died on September 13, 1996, “six days after an unknown gunman in a white Cadillac shot him four times in the chest at a stoplight in Las Vegas.” The murder has remained unsolved for decades.

“Las Vegas police have made an arrest in the 1996 drive-by shooting of hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur, AP sources say,” the Associated Press wrote on X on September 29, 2023.

BREAKING: Las Vegas police have made an arrest in the 1996 drive-by shooting of hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur, AP sources say. — The Associated Press (@AP) September 29, 2023

The AP’s tweet did not mention Duane Davis, but the wire service’s story identified Davis as the suspect in the murder of the music icon.

Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis Has Admitting Being in the Gunman’s Car During the Murder of Tupac Shakur

According to the Associated Press, Davis is not a new suspect. In fact, he “admitted in interviews” and in a book, “Compton Street Legend,” that he was “in the Cadillac where the gunfire erupted during the September 1996 drive-by shooting.”

In July, a home in Las Vegas connected to Davis was raised by police who were investigating Shakur’s murder, according to an earlier AP article.

According to that story, Davis, 60, is the uncle of a man suspected in connection with Shakur’s murder named Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, a rival of Shakur’s who “died two years later in a shooting in Compton, California.

Davis is a self-described “gangster,” the AP reported. In an interview with BET networks five years ago, Davis said he was going to speak publicly because he had been diagnosed with cancer and said he was sitting in the front seat of the Cadillac when Shakur was shot, with his nephew sitting in the back, where the shots were fired from.

He did not explicitly name Anderson as the shooter, though, saying he needed to follow the “code of the streets,” according to that interview.

The Los Angeles Times Previously Reported That Tupac Shakur ‘Was Attacked by the Southside Crips’ Over a Gang-Related Beating

In 2002, The Los Angeles Times conducted an extensive investigation into the lack of arrests in Shakur’s murder. The newspaper reported that Las Vegas police attributed this fact to “witnesses in Shakur’s entourage” refusing to cooperate with the investigation.

In that article, The Times revealed the motive, per court documents and interviews with gang members and investigators.

“Shakur was attacked by the Southside Crips, a Compton gang, to avenge the earlier beating of one of their members. The Times also reported that the man who had been beaten fired the fatal shots,” the newspaper’s investigation found.

However, the Times investigation also found a series of problems with the police probe. “They failed to follow up with a member of Shakur’s entourage who witnessed the shooting and told police he might be able to identify one or more of the assailants,’ was one of the angles highlighted by The Times.

“Tupac got the same treatment as any other homicide here,” Las Vegas police Sergeant Kevin Manning told The Times. “But you know what? We can’t do it alone. We rely on cooperative citizens to step forward and help us solve crimes. And in Tupac’s case, we got no cooperation whatsoever.”