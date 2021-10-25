Afghanistan vs Scotland T20 Live Stream: How to Watch in USA

Scotland’s journey through the 2021 ICC T20 Men’s Word Cup has already been an arduous one, but skipper Kyle Coetzer’s side made it through qualifiers to reach the Super 12. Now the task is to beat a useful Afghanistan team at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

The Scots will produce an upset if George Munsey inspires the batting order, while Josh Davey defines the bowling attack. Afghanistan’s hopes will once again reside with captain Mohammad Nabi, who is a ruthless spinner sure to thrive on the slower surfaces in the United Arab Emirates.

Afghanistan vs Scotland Preview

Nabi is the main man among a contingent of special Afghan bowlers. He puts deceptive spin on the ball and varies the pace of his delivers. The combination often leads to batters swinging at thin air. Nabi showed his stingy streak when he inspired his team to a win by 56 runs over the West Indies in a warm-up match on Wednesday. His figures were awesome, including three wickets taken and two maiden overs bowled.

There’s more to the Afghanistan attack than just the skipper, though. Mujeeb Ur Rahman is another who can create movement with the ball. The 20-year-old attacks the wicket with off-break delivers that keep those in the crease guessing. Rashid Khan rounds out this collection of spin specialists as a leg-break bowler who posted a solid economy rate of 4.67 during three overs against the Windies.

Scotland will need some composure and savvy at the wicket to weather the Afghan attack. Munsey can provide both of those qualities and still find the boundary. He hasn’t been prolific so far in the competition, but Munsey is one half of a useful opening partnership with Coetzer. The latter hit 41 off 28 balls, including two fours and three sixes during the win over Oman to seal qualification.

Coetzer needs support and he should get it from Chris Greaves, who thrived at the end of the middle order during qualifying. The 31-year-old belted a 45 from 28 to help beat Bangladesh by six runs. Greaves isn’t the only hitter who could swing momentum Scotland’s way late doors. All-rounder Mark Watt is another late-order batter not afraid to strike for sixes. He can help Scotland defy the skills of Nabi and Co. with some brave risk-taking in front of the wicket.

Afghanistan will also bring some power to bear with the bat. Especially when openers Hazratullah Zazai and Mohammad Shahzad take to the crease. Zazai hit a classy 56 against the West Indies, managing eight fours and a pair of sixes in the process. Shahzad added 54, proof of how effective the partnership can be at this level.

Scotland’s answer to Zazai and Shahzad will be the seam bowling of Davey. He’s mixing up the speed of the ball and catching out any batter whose concentration wanes even for a second. Davey was the true star of qualifying and will be the player Afghanistan fear.

Davey’s been dominant during the powerplay, but Brad Wheal is a pacer who will present a more direct challenge to the Afghanistan order. When spin is needed, Coetzer will turn to Watt, who can use his left arm to produce some neat turns with the ball.

There’s not much to choose between these two teams, but if experience is a factor, Nabi’s group will hold firm. The Scots won’t easily be dismissed, though, and Munsey and Davey are legitimate match-winners capable of claiming another famous victory.