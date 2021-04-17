Alabama Spring Game 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

College football’s reigning national champion Alabama Crimson Tide cap their spring training camp this Saturday with the 73rd annual A-Day scrimmage game at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 Alabama spring game online for free:

Alabama Football Spring Game 2021 Preview

Fresh off his 7th national title, Nick Saban is back at it, preparing for yet another run at college football glory. Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide will show off a vastly different team this Saturday during the 73rd annual A-Day Game, then the squad that went 13-0 last season and beat Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in January.

The annual scrimmage game that caps the spring training camp will take place at Bryant-Denny Stadium, which will be open to 50-percent capacity (around 50,000 fans). Alabama played host to 20-percent capacity during the 2020 season due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Crimson Tide return ten starters from their 2020 championship team but will feature major turnover on the offensive side of the ball. Key departures from last year’s super-powered offense include quarterback Mac Jones, Heisman Trophy Award-winning wide receiver DeVonta Smith, running back Najee Harris and three offensive linemen (center Landon Dickerson, left tackle Alex Leatherwood and guard Deonte Brown) – all of which left with intentions of playing on Sunday’s in the NFL.

Filling the void under center will be sophomore quarterback Bryce Young – a highly-heralded five-star prospect, who was the No. 2 overall recruit in the 2020 signing class. Not only will the personnel be different on the field, but they will also be led by new play-caller Bill O’Brien, who takes over as offensive coordinator.

The Crimson Tide will attempt to replace the incredible production of Jones, who threw for 4,500 yards and 41 TDs, Smith, who caught 117 passes for 1,856 yards and 23 TDs, and Harris, who rushed for 1,466 yards and caught 43 balls.

Alabama redshirt junior wide receiver Slade Bolden is excited to unveil the new-look offense this Saturday.

“You know it is a different offensive coordinator, so there is going to be a little mix and differences in between the offenses, but it is basically the same concept, and I think we’re going to approach it the same way we did last year and that is being a successful offense, executing and I think as an offense we’re all really excited to look forward and see how we do in the spring game,” Bolden said. “Because it is our first real-game scenario other than scrimmages, but especially with fans, it is going to be different, so we are excited to see how we do.”

Alabama will return a wealth of experience on the defensive side of the ball, bringing back seven starters from a team that led the SEC in scoring defense last season (19.4 points per game) and held their opponents to 5.04 yards per play.

The Crimson Tide will begin the defense of their title on September 4 against Miami in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

