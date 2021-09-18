Alabama vs Florida Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Top-ranked Alabama gets its first SEC test of the season as they head to “The Swamp” to take on No. 11 Florida on Saturday.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Alabama vs Florida online:

Alabama vs Florida Preview

Alabama has looked, well, like Alabama early on this season, dominating its first two opponents — Miami and Mercer — by a combined score of 92-27. First-year starter Bryce Young hasn’t missed a beat taking over the starting spot under center, passing for 571 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions while completing over 70 percent of his passes.

“Bryce has played well in both games,” coach Nick Saban said of Young. “He’s got a really good feel in the pocket — moving in the pocket — and moving away from the rush, stepping up when he needs to step up. He has very quick, very quick feet. He’s got a quick release. … He really understands how the other team is trying to pressure.”

Young already has the respect of his opponents, which includes Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham.

“He does a really good job of keeping his eyes down the field on the routes as they continue to develop, and he doesn’t really look at the rush,” Grantham said. “That really doesn’t affect him that way. He doesn’t necessarily maybe look to scramble to run, as opposed to scrambling to extend the play to get the ball down the field.”

That being said, Young has his coach’s mentality of wanting to strive for perfection. He wasn’t overly impressed about the Tide’s thumping of Mercer last week.

“I don’t feel like, as a team, we were very proud of what we put on film this weekend,” Young said, “and that’s something that we have to acknowledge, watch, learn from and make sure that we’re growing this week and making sure that we’re preparing and pushing ourselves during practice.”

“I think when we don’t prepare and we don’t push ourselves to be as good as we can be during the week, mistakes start to come up.”

Florida moved to 2-0 last week with a 42-20 win over USF on the road. The Gators have been employing a two-quarterback system, with both Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson passing for 150 yards in the win. However, Richardson needed just three passes to notch that total, two of those going for touchdowns.

“First of all, they do have a two-quarterback system,” Saban said Monday when speaking with reporters. “I don’t think you prepare differently. Both guys have the ability to make plays passing and they run the same sort of quarterback runs with both guys and both guys are very talented in both areas. When the quarterback can run and they run quarterback runs, it’s almost like playing against Wildcat so they’ve got an extra blocker.

“But they also have the ability to make big plays in the passing game, which they’ve made and been pretty efficient in the passing game. It’s more challenging when you play against guys — and both guys are very efficient, effective passers as well as runners.”

Alabama is a 14.5-point favorite for the matchup.