How to Watch Alabama vs Miss State Football Online 2021

The No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1), will visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-2) at Davis Wade Stadium on October 16 in a huge SEC showdown.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Alabama vs Mississippi State online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Alabama vs Mississippi State live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Alabama vs Mississippi State live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 30-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ESPN, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Alabama vs Mississippi State live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Alabama vs Mississippi State live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Alabama vs Mississippi State live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Alabama vs Mississippi State Preview

The Tide are coming off their first loss of the season, a 41-38 defeat at the hands of the Texas A&M Aggies. Alabama out-gained the Aggies, 522-379 yards, but a last second field goal sunk the Crimson Tide as time expired.

Quarterback Bryce Young completed 28 of 48 passes for 369 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in the loss, running back Brian Robinson Jr. added 24 carries for 147 yards, while wide receiver Jamison Williams had 10 catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

The loss was a setback, but now, moving forward, the Crimson Tide can’t afford to have another one. It won’t come easy this week against Mississippi State.

“Playing at Mississippi State, every game we’ve ever had over there has been really, really difficult,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said this week, via Sports Illustrated. “Their team is playing really well so this is going to be a real challenge for us and we’re going to have to bring our A-game, play our best against a lot of really good players on both sides of the ball. It’s always a difficult place to play with the cowbells and all that but we’ve been in two, couple difficult circumstances so far this year so hopefully we can continue to improve how we manage that.”

As for the Bulldogs, they’re coming off their bye week after upsetting the same Texas A&M team on October 2. Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers completed 46 of 59 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns in an incredible performance, and wideout Makai Polk added two touchdowns and 126 yards on 13 catches in the win.

Mississippi State is scoring 27.8 points a game on offense, and it’s allowing 25.0 points a game on defense. They’ll be facing the toughest challenge of their season so far going up against an Alabama team that is scoring 44.3 points a game on offense while allowing 22 points a game to opponents on defense.

“If we relax against The University of Alabama, then we are the stupidest team in college football. If we relax under those circumstances, we may have some very good qualities, we may have some very positive things, but you really have to be a dumb team to relax if you are playing Alabama or anybody like them,” Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach said about facing the Crimson Tide.

This one has all the makings of a knock down, drag out fight. We’ll see who comes out on top — but it won’t be easy for Mississippi State. Alabama hasn’t lost consecutive games since 2013.