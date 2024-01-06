Passengers’ Phones Were Sucked Out of Portland Plane During Mid-Air Emergency

Part of an Alaska Airlines plane broke off during the middle of a flight from Portland, Oregon, on January 5 in a harrowing scene captured in viral videos.

The videos, which you can watch below, show the open section as the plane landed. Oxygen masks dangle. There was dispute online whether the section was a window, door or just part of the plane. No one was injured because of the great fortune that the seat next to the open section was unoccupied.

“There was no one seated there. There was no one seated by the window,” a passenger says in one video. According to KPTV-TV, the flight made an emergency landing in Portland, Oregon.

That television station described what happened as a “large section of the aircraft” blowing out “in mid-air,” attributing the information to several passengers. KATU-TV reported that photos show “a window that is no longer attached to the aircraft.”

One passenger said in a TikTok video that it “wasn’t even the emergency door” because the section blew open near the back of the plane.

Here’s what you need to know:

Alaska Airlines Says It Is Investigating What Happened, Revealing the Plane Was Carrying 171 Passengers

🚨#BREAKING: Alaska Airlines Forced to Make an Emergency Landing After Large Aircraft Window Blows Out Mid-Air ⁰⁰📌#Portland | #Oregon

⁰A Forced emergency landing was made of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 at Portland International Airport on Friday night. The flight, traveling… pic.twitter.com/nt0FwmPALE — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 6, 2024

Alaska Airlines posted about the incident on its X page.

“S1282 from Portland to Ontario, CA experienced an incident this evening soon after departure. The aircraft landed safely back at Portland International Airport with 171 guests and 6 crew members. We are investigating what happened and will share more as it becomes available,” the airline wrote.

A couple hours ago, an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 returned to PDX for an emergency decompression. This plane is only 3 months old. pic.twitter.com/7NMr5Vs3ZU — Chuck Mahon (@ChuckMahon) January 6, 2024

In a statement on its website, the airline wrote,

Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 from Portland, Oregon to Ontario, California, experienced an incident this evening soon after departure. The aircraft landed safely back at Portland International Airport with 171 guests and 6 crew members. The safety of our guests and employees is always our primary priority, so while this type of occurrence is rare, our flight crew was trained and prepared to safely manage the situation. We are investigating what happened and will share more information as it becomes available.

🚨#UPDATE: More photos show the damage after the severe depressurization of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282. The flight was operated by a Boeing 737-9 MAX, which rolled off the assembly line just two months ago and received certification in November 2023. pic.twitter.com/nBiCwJbDpm — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 6, 2024

Photos emerged on X from inside the plane.

People’s Phones Were ‘Sucked Out of the Plane’ & a Mother Held Her Son Into His Seat, Reports Say

NEW IMAGE from on board Alaska Airlines 1282 after ***part of the fuselage*** blew out mid-flight. Successful emergency return to Portland after 20 minutes in the air. 10-week-old (!) Boeing 737 Max 9. NTSB investigating. pic.twitter.com/qjX8fQ1br1 — Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) January 6, 2024

Passengers told KPTV that “a kid had to be held in his seat by his mom and people lost their phones which were sucked out of the plane.”

According to the television station, a child lost his shirt when the plane depressurized.

Alaska Airlines plane makes emergency landing at Portland International Airport on Friday night following a mid-air window explosion. #AviationNews #EmergencyLanding pic.twitter.com/EZAx4hry27 — TikLeak.com News (@tikleaknews) January 6, 2024

KATU-TV reported that the “Boeing 737-9 MAX rolled off the assembly line just two months ago, receiving its certification in November 2023.” According to KOIN-TV, the plane had reached an altitude of 16,000 feet when the incident occurred.

When the wall of the plane just breaks off mid flight @AlaskaAir pic.twitter.com/pMWhpiHmFY — Kyle Rinker (@Kyrinker) January 6, 2024

Kyle Rinker shared a photo on X and wrote, “When the wall of the plane just breaks off mid flight @AlaskaAir.”

John Ostrower, editor and chief of The Air Current, wrote on X, “There are currently 221 737 Max 9s in service at the moment worldwide, the majority of those are operating in the U.S. at United (79) and Alaska (65).”

NTSB Newsroom wrote on X, “NTSB is investigating an event involving Alaska Airlines Flight 1282. We will post any updates regarding the investigation when they are available.”

READ NEXT: Mentions of Former President Bill Clinton in Jeffrey Epstein Documents.