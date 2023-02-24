Alex Murdaugh Net Worth: How Wealthy is the Legal Scion?

Alex Murdaugh is a disbarred lawyer and the scion of a powerful, wealthy South Carolina legal family who is on trial for the shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and their son, Paul Murdaugh, 22.

Murdaugh, whose full name is R. Alexander Murdaugh Sr., has taken the witness stand to deny murdering his wife and son at the family’s hunting lodge “Moselle” on June 7, 2021. During his testimony, though, he admitted to a web of lies stemming from an opioid addiction.

The State newspaper described the family as representing “power, justice, and big money” for nearly a century. Vox.com reported that the Murdaugh family “has amassed power and wealth in South Carolina for over 100 years.”

However, according to Greenville Online, Murdaugh is now facing nine civil suits. In addition to the murders, he’s accused of “schemes to defraud victims of $8,492,888.31,” the news site reported. He is facing 99 charges stemming from financial crime accusations, CNN reported.

The saga of the wealth South Carolina family is featured in new series on Netflix and HBO Max. That has a lot of people wondering about Alex Murdaugh’s net worth. How wealthy is he?

Alex Murdaugh’s Net Worth Was Estimated as Being at Least $1 Million, But Embezzlement & Murder Charges Resulted in the Family’s Estate Going Up for Sale

The site Exact Net Worth estimated Murdaugh’s net worth at around $1 million.

According to the Sun, he earned about $250,000 a year as a lawyer.

The family also had a number of property holdings.

According to the Cinemaholic, the family’s properties included the “massive hunting estate” where the murders occurred and an Edisto Island beach house.

According to Vox, the family “lived in opulence, dividing their time among a beach house, a couple of private islands, and a massive 1,772-acre estate known as Moselle.”

However, the hunting estate, Moselle, is currently listed for sale at $3.9 million. According to WJCL.com, proceeds from it will go to satisfy a settlement in the wrongful death case of Mallory Beach.

FITS News reported that a bank says Murdaugh still owed $2 million on the property.

At the time of the murders, Paul Murdaugh was facing pending felony charges in the boating death of Mallory Beach, 19, according to Greenville Online. Beach died in a boating crash near Beaufort, South Carolina, in 2019, and, according to The State, two teens were “suspected of driving the boat while drunk.” One of them was Paul Murdaugh, according to The State.

According to The State, the Triton boat owned by Alex Murdaugh rammed into a bridge, ejecting six passengers ages 19 and 20. Only Beach died.

Police alleged the survivors were “grossly intoxicated,” The State reported.

According to The Island Packet, Renee Beach, Mallory’s mom, filed a lawsuit against former solicitor Randolph Murdaugh III, his son Richard Alexander Murdaugh, and his grandson Richard Alexander Murdaugh Jr. — Paul’s older brother Buster. The suit alleged that Buster Murdaugh allowed Paul Murdaugh, who the outlet said was not named in the suit, to use his ID to buy alcohol.

A judge approved a settlement in the case, dropping the names of Maggie and Buster Murdaugh from it, according to WTOC.com, which reported that Beach’s family members “will eventually be awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars.” The Beach family attorney told WTOC that the settlement was likely to be about $700,000 but would depend on the final sale of the Murdaugh family property, proceeds of which will be used to fund it.

Alex Murdaugh Was a Personal Injury Lawyer Who Served as a Part-Time Prosecutor

#BREAKING: The PMPED Law firm just confirmed Maggie and Paul Murdaugh have died. State agents are on scene of the Murdaugh property in Colleton County.@Live5News pic.twitter.com/njcH3ECPrX — Michal Higdon (@MichalHigdon) June 8, 2021

Much of Murdaugh’s wealth derived from a family law firm. R. Alexander Murdaugh, or Alex Murdaugh, was a lawyer with the Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick Law Firm, the firm’s website said before it was deleted. The law firm has now changed its name, according to Audacy.com, and is no longer affiliated with Alex Murdaugh.

Murdaugh admitted to financial crimes during his testimony, telling the prosecutor Creighton Waters, “I admit, candidly, in all of these cases, Mr. Waters, that I took money that was not mine, and I shouldn’t have done it. I hate the fact that I did it. I’m embarrassed by it. I’m embarrassed for my son.”

According to the firm’s LinkedIn page, which is still active, “The firm Randolph Murdaugh started as a sole practitioner in 1910 has grown to a sixteen lawyer law firm with offices in three counties. Now, more than 100 years since its inception, PMPED remains true to its roots by providing sound legal counsel for individuals, farmers, and small businesses in local communities and throughout South Carolina.”

The firm’s website says,

Over 100 years ago, Randolph Murdaugh started a general practice law firm in the small town of Hampton, South Carolina devoted to serving the legal needs of individuals and small businesses. Since that time, PMPED’s lawyers have served the local communities as solicitor of South Carolina’s 14th Judicial Circuit for eighty-six years and, for over seventy years, represented the members of the Palmetto Electric Cooperative. By advocating for our clients we have brought about positive changes in the railroad, trucking, automotive, and agricultural industries, which have enhanced safety and helped prevent harm and injuries.

“The Murdaugh family and PMPED wish to thank everyone for the many calls and condolences in the aftermath of the deaths of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh. We ask for your continued patience and prayers through this tragic time. Please contact law enforcement should you have any information that may be important,” the law firm said in a statement posted to its Facebook page before Alex Murdaugh was criminally charged. That Facebook page no longer exists.

The company’s website does not exist anymore, either. However, when it was still active, Murdaugh’s company bio says that he graduated from Hampton High School and received a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of South Carolina in 1990, “a Juris Doctorate Degree in May 1994 from the University of South Carolina School of Law and was admitted to the South Carolina Bar in November 1994.”

“Alex represents injured persons in all areas of personal injury law, including trucking cases, products liability and wrongful death. He also serves as a part-time Prosecutor for the 14th Judicial Circuit,” the bio says.

According to WJCL, multiple generations of the Murdaugh family were prosecutors in the area.

“Alexander, a former Rho No. II, is a Hampton, SC attorney and serves as the Assistant Solicitor for the 14th Judicial Circuit. He completed his term as President of the South Carolina Association for Justice in 2016. Brother Murdaugh is now on the Board of the Arnold Fields Community Endowment and was Chairman of the Hampton County Democratic Party from 1996-2006,” says a short bio on the page of the Kappa Alpha Order.

According to Greenville Journal, he once helped set up a website to get motorists payment for potholes, saying, “In the long term, we hope lawmakers can set aside their political differences to pass a bill with a stable source of funding that will fix our roads once and for all. Until that happens, the ‘Payment for Potholes’ Web portal will temporarily ease the burden on drivers at no cost to them.”

According to Fox News, on September 6, 2021, Murdaugh announced he was leaving his law firm and entering rehab because of a “long battle that has been exacerbated these murders.”

The statement sent to Fox read, “The murders of my wife and son have caused an incredibly difficult time in my life. I have made a lot of decisions that I truly regret. I’m resigning from my law firm and entering rehab after a long battle that has been exacerbated these murders. I am immensely sorry to everyone I’ve hurt including my family, friends and colleagues. I ask for prayers as I rehabilitate myself and my relationships.”

Sources told FITS News that Murdaugh was struggling with an opioid addiction, which he has admitted on the witness stand.

