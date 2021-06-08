Paul & Maggie Murdaugh: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were a mother and son from a prominent South Carolina family who were found shot to death at the family’s Colleton County hunting lodge, “Moselle.” The family’s law firm confirmed their deaths.

Paul Murdaugh was a controversial figure who was involved in a 2019 fatal boating accident that took the life of Mallory Beach, 19. Murdaugh, 21, was from Hampton, South Carolina.

The Murdaughs are a powerful legal family in South Carolina. The State newspaper described the family as representing “power, justice, and big money” for nearly a century. The hunting lodge is located in Islandton, S.C.

The suspect or suspects are not clear; neither is the motive.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Victims Were Shot to Death With Different Weapons, Reports Say

Authorities have not released many details. However, Fits News reported, via law enforcement sources, that the Murdaugh’s died from “multiple gunshot wounds.”

The site reported that Maggie’s husband and Paul’s father, R. Alexander Murdaugh, discovered the bodies around 10 p.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021. Paul is the shorter brother in family photos; the other brother is Buster Murdaugh, who was not harmed. There’s no indication he was present. He works at the family’s law firm, according to his Facebook page.

Island Packet.com reported, also through sources, that the victims were shot with different weapons – a shotgun and an assault rifle. According to the site, Alex Murdaugh said he wasn’t home at the time of the shootings.

#BREAKING: The PMPED Law firm just confirmed Maggie and Paul Murdaugh have died. State agents are on scene of the Murdaugh property in Colleton County.@Live5News pic.twitter.com/njcH3ECPrX — Michal Higdon (@MichalHigdon) June 8, 2021

South Carolina law enforcement has only confirmed that they are “leading an investigation into a double homicide that took place in Colleton county last night,” Fits News reported. Heavy has contacted the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division for more details.

2. Paul Murdaugh Was Facing Felony Charges in Beach’s Death

The tragedy of Beach’s death casts a shadow over the recent developments, although there’s no indication at this point that it’s related. Paul Murdaugh is pictured on left in the above photo.

Beach died in a boating crash near Beaufort, South Carolina, in 2019, and, according to the State, two teens were “suspected of driving the boat while drunk.” One of them was Paul Murdaugh. He was facing three felony counts of boating under the influence at the time of his death, according to Island Packet.

The case was pending.

According to The State, the Triton boat owned by Alex Murdaugh rammed into a bridge piling, ejecting six passengers ages 19-20. Only Beach died.

Police alleged the survivors were “grossly intoxicated,” The State reported.

According to Island Packet, Renee Beach, Mallory’s mom, filed a lawsuit against former solicitor Randolph Murdaugh III, his son Richard Alexander Murdaugh, and his grandson Richard Alexander Murdaugh Jr. According to WSAV-TV, depositions in that case alleged that Paul Murdaugh was “drunk and belligerent,” even acting “like he was on drugs,” and he refused people’s attempts to get him to stop driving the boat. He was described as “crazy drunk,” and his girlfriend, another woman (not Beach), alleged he “slapped her and spit on her as she sat on a cooler,” the television station reported.

3. R. Alexander Murdaugh Is a Prominent Lawyer at a Family Law Firm Who Handles Wrongful Death Cases

R. Alexander Murdaugh is a well-known attorney with the Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick Law Firm.

His company bio says that he graduated from Hampton High School and received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science from the University of South Carolina in 1990, “a Juris Doctorate Degree in May 1994 from the University of South Carolina School of Law and was admitted to the South Carolina Bar in November 1994.”

“Alex represents injured persons in all areas of personal injury law, including trucking cases, products liability and wrongful death. He also serves as a part-time Prosecutor for the 14th Judicial Circuit,” the bio says.

4. The Murdaugh Family’s Legal Ties Are Extensive

According to the State, “three generations of Murdaughs have been state prosecutors,” solidifying the family’s power in legal circles.

That resulted in many convictions and also people sent to death row. They run a family law firm in Hampton that “has won millions of dollars in civil lawsuits,” the newspaper reported, including, perhaps ironically considering the Beach case, “relentlessly pursuing those at fault in fatal collisions.”

On her Facebook page, Maggie Murdaugh posted multiple photos showing her with her husband and their two sons. Last year, she wrote a tribute to Alex for Father’s Day: “Happy Happy Father’s Day to the best who everybody loves❤️ Thank you for all u do for our family. You work so hard for your family and our kids r so lucky! Dad,Coach,Teacher and best friend😘”

She also posted pictures of previous family trips to “Moselle,” including quail hunting excursions.

5. A Family Member Implored People Not to Bring Up Negativity

According to Fits News, a family member, Mary Elizabeth Murdaugh, tweeted, “If you are going to report this case please only speak of those who have been killed. It is not respectful to discuss the family or any reputation. They have passed away do not bring up any piece of negativity in the past. Give us a moment please.”

The tweet has since been deleted.

Paul Murdaugh had an old Facebook page, but it shows pictures of him years ago hunting and the like.

