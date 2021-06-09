Alex Murdaugh: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Alex Murdaugh is a lawyer and the scion of a powerful, wealthy South Carolina legal family who found the bodies of his murdered son and wife.

Murdaugh, whose full name is R. Alexander Murdaugh Sr., discovered Paul, 22, and Maggie Murdaugh, 52, shot to death at the family’s hunting lodge “Moselle” on June 7, 2021.

Now it’s emerged that Alex Murdaugh is allegedly a “person of interest” in the deaths of the pair, who were members of a family so prominent and accomplished that some in South Carolina are comparing the double homicide to a John Grisham novel, according to FITS News.

The State newspaper described the family as representing “power, justice, and big money” for nearly a century. Heavy sent Alex Murdaugh an email through his law firm asking if he wanted to comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. R. Alexander Murdaugh Sr. Has an ‘Ironclad Alibi,’ Reports Say

FITSNews has done some of the best local reporting on the mysterious murder case. They reported through sources that Alex Murdaugh has an “ironclad alibi.”

However, Alex Murdaugh is “a central focus of the probe,” the site reported. Alex Murdaugh has not been arrested, charged, or publicly accused of anything in connection with the deaths; nor have on-the-record sources confirmed the FITSNews account.

The site noted that he has an alibi but quoted a source as saying there are “credible concerns” about when the shootings happened and said authorities are looking into “possible manipulation of the crime scene.”

2. The Mother & Son Were Shot ‘Execution Style’ Near a Dog Kennel, Reports Say

South Carolina law enforcement has been very tight-lipped about the crime scene. However, some details have leaked out. They aren’t pretty.

Paul and Maggie were shot “execution style” in a premeditated “very ugly” scene, FITSNews reported.

According to The Augusta Chronicle, the bodies were found “outside the residence, near a dog kennel,” and the coroner confirmed they died from “multiple gunshot wounds.”

The suspect or suspects are not clear; neither is the motive, authorities said, though they said “there is no danger to the public,” according to FITSNews.

Authorities have not released many details. However, FITSNews reported, via law enforcement sources, that the Murdaughs died from “multiple gunshot wounds.”

The site reported that Maggie’s husband and Paul’s father, Richard Alexander Murdaugh Sr., discovered the bodies outside one of two homes on their 1,700-acre property around 10 p.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021.

Paul is the shorter brother in family photos; the other brother is Richard Alexander Murdaugh Jr., known as “Buster,” who was not harmed. There’s no indication he was present. He works at the family’s law firm, according to his Facebook page.

The Island Packet reported, also through sources, that the victims were shot with different weapons — a shotgun and an assault rifle. According to the outlet, Alex Murdaugh said he wasn’t home at the time of the shootings.

South Carolina law enforcement has only confirmed that they are “leading an investigation into a double homicide that took place in Colleton county last night,” FITSNews reported.

Heavy has contacted the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division for more details.

3. Alex Murdaugh Is a Personal Injury Lawyer Who Serves as a Part-Time Prosecutor

#BREAKING: The PMPED Law firm just confirmed Maggie and Paul Murdaugh have died. State agents are on scene of the Murdaugh property in Colleton County.@Live5News pic.twitter.com/njcH3ECPrX — Michal Higdon (@MichalHigdon) June 8, 2021

R. Alexander Murdaugh, or Alex Murdaugh, is a lawyer with the Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick Law Firm. “The Murdaugh family and PMPED wish to thank everyone for the many calls and condolences in the aftermath of the deaths of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh. We ask for your continued patience and prayers through this tragic time. Please contact law enforcement should you have any information that may be important,” the law firm said in a statement posted to its Facebook page.

His company bio says that he graduated from Hampton High School and received a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of South Carolina in 1990, “a Juris Doctorate Degree in May 1994 from the University of South Carolina School of Law and was admitted to the South Carolina Bar in November 1994.”

“Alex represents injured persons in all areas of personal injury law, including trucking cases, products liability and wrongful death. He also serves as a part-time Prosecutor for the 14th Judicial Circuit,” the bio says.

That resulted in many convictions and also people sent to death row. They run a family law firm in Hampton that “has won millions of dollars in civil lawsuits,” the newspaper reported, including “relentlessly pursuing those at fault in fatal collisions.” He once assisted his lawyer dad Randolph Murdaugh in a shooting death case.

Campaign finance records show that Alex Murdaugh is a Biden donor.

According to The State, “three generations of Murdaughs have been state prosecutors,” solidifying the family’s power in legal circles. Alex is mentioned in this court case as interviewing a manslaughter defendant. He was previously president of a statewide association of plaintiff lawyers.

“Alexander, a former Rho No. II, is a Hampton, SC attorney and serves as the Assistant Solicitor for the 14th Judicial Circuit. He completed his term as President of the South Carolina Association for Justice in 2016. Brother Murdaugh is now on the Board of the Arnold Fields Community Endowment and was Chairman of the Hampton County Democratic Party from 1996-2006,” says a short bio on the page of the Kappa Alpha Order.

According to Greenville Journal, he once helped set up a website to get motorists payment for potholes, saying, “In the long term, we hope lawmakers can set aside their political differences to pass a bill with a stable source of funding that will fix our roads once and for all. Until that happens, the ‘Payment for Potholes’ Web portal will temporarily ease the burden on drivers at no cost to them.”

4. Alex Murdaugh Is Being Sued in Connection With a Fatal Boating Accident Involving Paul Murdaugh

Paul Murdaugh was facing pending felony charges in the boating death of Mallory Beach, 19. The Beach family released this statement to WJCL through an attorney:

The Beach Family extends its deepest and warmest sympathies to the Murdaugh family during this terrible time. Having suffered the devastating loss of their own daughter, the family prays that the Murdaughs can find some level of peace from this tragic loss. They would like the family and the community to know that their thoughts and continued prayers are with the Murdaughs. It is their most sincere hope that someone will come forward and cooperate with authorities so that the perpetrator of these senseless crimes can be brought to justice.

Beach died in a boating crash near Beaufort, South Carolina, in 2019, and, according to The State, two teens were “suspected of driving the boat while drunk.” One of them was Paul Murdaugh. He was facing three felony counts of boating under the influence at the time of his death, according to The Island Packet.

According to The State, the Triton boat owned by Alex Murdaugh rammed into a bridge, ejecting six passengers ages 19 and 20. Only Beach died.

Police alleged the survivors were “grossly intoxicated,” The State reported.

According to The Island Packet, Renee Beach, Mallory’s mom, filed a lawsuit against former solicitor Randolph Murdaugh III, his son Richard Alexander Murdaugh, and his grandson Richard Alexander Murdaugh Jr. — Paul’s older brother Buster. The suit alleged that Buster Murdaugh allowed Paul Murdaugh, who the outlet said was not named in the suit, to use his ID to buy alcohol.

According to WSAV-TV, depositions in that case alleged that Paul Murdaugh was “drunk and belligerent,” even acting “like he was on drugs,” and he refused people’s attempts to get him to stop driving the boat. He was described as “crazy drunk,” and his girlfriend, another woman (not Beach), alleged he “slapped her and spit on her as she sat on a cooler,” the television station reported.

Paul Murdaugh’s case was pending at the time of his death and hadn’t changed since “his bond was modified to allow him to travel” in July 2019, The Island Packet reported.

5. Maggie Murdaugh Called Alex ‘The Best Who Everybody Loves’

On her Facebook page, Maggie Murdaugh posted multiple photos showing her with her husband and their two sons. In 2020, she wrote a tribute to Alex for Father’s Day: “Happy Happy Father’s Day to the best who everybody loves❤️ Thank you for all u do for our family. You work so hard for your family and our kids r so lucky! Dad,Coach,Teacher and best friend😘”

She also posted pictures of previous family trips to “Moselle,” including quail hunting excursions.

Alex Murdaugh’s Facebook page contains only a few visible posts of his sons. On LinkedIn, he says only that he’s a lawyer from Hampton, South Carolina. He wrote on Facebook after the murders, “My account has been hacked. Do not except any new friend requests from me.”

Paul Murdaugh’s Facebook page shows photos of him hunting and with family, but the last publicly visible post is from 2013.

