Wisconsin Man’s Body Was Found in Pizza Hut Dumpster by General Manager

Alexander Stengel was identified as the 55-year-old Cudahy, Wisconsin, a man whose body was found in a garbage cart behind a Pizza Hut restaurant on February 7.

South Milwaukee police have not released any information about a suspect. They also have not released the cause of death for Stengel or the motive.

Police said in a news release that the death is being investigated as a homicide, however.

Fox6 Milwaukee reported that Stengel’s body was found in a “Pizza Hut dumpster.”

Here’s what you need to know:

South Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Police Say They Were Called to the Area for a Report of a ‘Dead Body in the Garbage Cart’

On Wednesday, February 7, at 11:04 a.m., the South Milwaukee Police Department was “called to the 100 block of N. Chicago Avenue for a report of a dead body in a garbage cart.”

This incident “is being investigated as a homicide and the victim has been identified as Alexander Stengel, 55 years of age, of Cudahy, Wisconsin. An arrest has not yet been made but an update to the investigation will be provided when more information is available.”

The police news release was dated February 9.

“We started asking the garbage guy, and he was like, ‘Yeah, we saw a dead body behind the garbage can,’” nearby business owner Barry Hallett told Fox 6.

A Pizza Hut representative told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that “the restaurant’s general manager found a body in the dumpster when she went to take the garbage out on Wednesday” February 7. “All I know is they’re treating it as a homicide,” the representative said to the newspaper.

Public Records Show Alexander Stengel With an Address in Cudahy, Wisconsin

Public records show Stengel had an address in an apartment complex in Cudahy, Wisconsin, which is another Milwaukee County suburb near South Milwaukee.

Stengel had no criminal history in Wisconsin, according to online court records.

“Everyone should calm down!!!! The police can only give out so much and it’s NOT GOING TO TAKE 1 DAY for everything to come out!!!!” a woman wrote on the South Milwaukee Police Department’s comment thread. A woman wrote on the thread, “Whoever placed him there has 0 sense thankfully. There’s cameras EVERYWHERE over there. You can’t sneeze and get away with it today. I can’t tell you how many shows I’ve watched where they can literally follow the perpetrator from the scene of the crime all the way to their door.”

Heavy has requested a copy of the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s report on Stengel’s death.

In an earlier press release on February 8, the South Milwaukee police reported that the Milwaukee Police Department had responded to the scene and found the body.

According to the release, the incident was “being investigated as a homicide, and we are being assisted by the State Crime Lab.”

Fox6 went to the scene and reported that there were “crews in HAZMAT suits” who were “going in and out of the Pizza Hut with a trail of yellow evidence markers stretching from the restaurant to the dumpster.”

