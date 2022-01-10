Alexis Avila: Video Shows Teen Mom Putting Baby in Dumpster, Police Say

Alexis Avila is a teenager accused of dumping her newborn baby in a dumpster in New Mexico. The baby was rescued and treated at a hospital.

Police say the 18-year-old woman has been arrested and faces charges of attempted murder and child abuse. Investigators were able to identify Avila in part thanks to surveillance footage from a nearby retail store.

Police had planned a press conference for January 10th at 4:30 pm ET to share updates on the case. This post will be updated.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Say Avila Admitted Giving Birth & Tossing the Baby in the Garbage

Avila has confessed to tossing her newborn in the trash, according to the Hobbs Police Department. Officers say Avila admitted that she gave birth “at another location” before driving to the parking lot where she says she disposed of the infant.

The police were called out to the 1400 block of North Thorp Street around 8 p.m. on January 7. The baby was treated by Hobbs EMS at the scene before being taken to Lubbock Hospital for further treatment.

Police said the infant was stable as of January 9. They did not provide further details about specific injuries, how long the baby was expected to remain in the hospital, or who would care for the baby upon release

2. The Baby Was in the Dumpster for About 6 Hours





Play



*WARNING* Woman throws baby in dumpster Woman throws a newborn baby in the dumpster behind the mall located in Hobbs NM. 2022-01-09T22:27:48Z

The dumpster was located behind a Rig Outfitters store, which was equipped with surveillance cameras. Store owner Joe Imbriale shared the surveillance video with police and uploaded part of it online. The video does NOT include any images of the infant.

The first video has a timestamp of 2 p.m. local time. The woman, whom police believe to be Avila, drives up to the three dumpsters in a white vehicle. She gets out of the vehicle, retrieves a black garbage bag from the backseat and tosses it into the open dumpster.

From the footage alone, it’s impossible to see what was in the bag that Avila put in the dumpster. Police say Avila admitted that it was her newborn.

Due to the timestamps on the surveillance video, police know the baby was in the dumpster for nearly six hours, NBC affiliate KOB-TV reported.

3. Strangers Found the Baby & Called 911





Play



Hobbs police investigate child abandonment case Hobbs police investigate child abandonment case Subscribe to KOAT on YouTube now for more: bit.ly/1jocB9r Get more Albuquerque news: koat.com Like us: facebook.com/KOAT7 Follow us: twitter.com/koat7news Instagram: instagram.com/koat7/ 2022-01-10T05:30:23Z

Additional surveillance footage, which was shared with KOB-TV and KOAT-TV, reveals that three people looking through the dumpster later that evening rescued the baby. Imbriale told KOAT-TV it was lucky that “dumpster divers” were there that night. The video does NOT include any close-up images of the infant.

The group pulled out the garbage bag and found the baby at 7:42 p.m. A woman was recorded tending to the infant while one of the men called 911, KOB-TV reported.

They got in a truck and moved the vehicle closer to the street. Emergency responders arrived 8 minutes later.

4. Imbriale Started a GoFundMe Campaign for the Baby

Imbriale has started a GoFundMe page to benefit the baby. He wrote on the page that the goal of the campaign is “to be able to show this baby that she is cared for by our community.”

He told KOB-TV he wasn’t aware of what was going on until an officer asked about obtaining the footage from his surveillance camera. “I said ‘what is it we are looking for,’ and she goes, ‘we’re looking for somebody who dumped a black garbage bag in your dumpster.’ I turned around, I said ‘please don’t tell me it was a baby,'” Imbriale recalled to the TV station.

“I can’t sleep at night just knowing that this baby was just tossed in a dumpster like that,” Imbriale added. “I’m sorry but who does that? That is evil. I don’t have words for it.”

5. New Mexico Has Safe Haven Laws in Effect

Avila’s case is being handled in Lea County District Court, police said. She faces charges of attempted murder and child abuse, which are both first-degree felony charges.

Avila did not appear to be in custody as of January 10. She was not listed on a Lea County inmate list and her name does not come up on the Vinelink.

New Mexico has Safe Haven laws in effect. According to the legal code, Avila could have dropped off the infant at a hospital. As long as the baby had not been abused, there would have been no questions asked:

A. A person may leave an infant with the staff of a safe haven site without being subject to criminal prosecution for abandonment or abuse if the infant was born within ninety days of being left at the safe haven site, as determined within a reasonable degree of medical certainty, and if the infant is left in a condition that would not constitute abandonment or abuse of a child pursuant to Section 30-6-1 NMSA 1978. B. A safe haven site may ask the person leaving the infant for the name of the infant’s biological father or biological mother, the infant’s name and the infant’s medical history, but the person leaving the infant is not required to provide that information to the safe haven site.

READ NEXT: Charles Franklin Barnes: Florida Man & The Villages Resident Charged With Voter Fraud