All American Season 4 Streaming: How to Watch Live Online

Hit sports drama “All American” returns for its fourth season on Monday, October 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

When we last saw Spencer James (Daniel Ezra) and the rest of the Beverly Hills High School and South Crenshaw High School crews, there were several twists and turns as the two teams geared up to face off in the state championship game. But before they do, Asher (Cody Christian) realized that because Spencer was practicing with Jordan (Michael Evans Behling), Spencer knows all of Beverly’s plays.

When they finally got to the field, a fight broke out before the game could even start. Plus, Olivia (Samantha Logan) and Spencer went public with their relationship, Spencer got invited to play in the All-American game, plus Mo (Erica Peeples) pulled a gun on Coop (Bre-Z) in the final minutes of the season three finale.

When the show returns, Spencer is looking forward to his prospective NFL career. The CW’s description teases:

It’s been a long journey in just a short period of time for gifted high school football star Spencer James, from his days as the breakout player at South Crenshaw High to becoming state champion with Beverly Hills High. His family life, personal relationships and athletic future all changed and grew in ways he never imagined. But after the rough year that followed that victory, Spencer made the tough decision to return to South Crenshaw High for his senior year with Billy Baker (Taye Diggs) by his side as the new head coach. With South Crenshaw High saved, and the controversial State Championship behind him, Spencer has his eyes set on the All American game and his future with the NFL, which starts with Toledo State. But before our Beverly and South Crenshaw students can set their sights on college, they’ll have to navigate the tumultuous last half of senior year, including an epic unexpected prom, two graduations, and all the complications that come with the growing pains of leaving high school behind and catapulting into adulthood.

The premiere episode is titled “Survival of the Fittest” and its description reads, “After the earth-shattering events of the Beverly and Crenshaw State Championship, Spencer also needs to come to terms with what happened with Coop and Layla (Greta Onieogou). Now he has the extra pressure of it being early national signing day for football and Spencer must make a major decision about committing. Meanwhile, Billy struggles to forgive Spencer about helping Jordan.”

Then on November 1 comes “I Ain’t Goin’ Out Like That,” whose description reads, “The gang celebrates a birthday, but not everyone is happy about it. As Olivia and Spencer’s relationship grows stronger, Olivia struggles with the rift between Billy and Spencer. Jordan’s buried feelings come to the surface leaving his and Billy’s relationship strained. Meanwhile, Asher is trying to come to terms with his football career but is hopeful when he goes to see a new doctor.”

And on November 8 comes episode three, titled “All I Need.” Its description reads, “With Spencer having to make yet another big decision, he chooses to spend time with the most important people in his life. Olivia tries to balance her desire for intimacy with the commitment she made with herself regarding her sobriety. Jordan is worried about his recruitment possibilities and turns to Billy for advice. Asher contemplates his next move and finds inspiration from someone unexpected. Meanwhile, Grace (Karimah Westbrook) is fed up with Billy’s behavior and decides to confront him.”

“All American” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on The CW.