Minnesota Mom Sexually Abused 2 Youth Hockey Players She Met in Hot Tub, Police Say

Allison Schardin is a Blaine, Minnesota, married mother of two who is accused of sexually abusing two 15-year-old boys she met in a hotel hot tub while on a “staycation” with her husband and kids, according to a criminal complaint obtained by the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

The two boys, age 15, were in Roseville, Minnesota, from Colorado to play in a hockey tournament when they met Schardin, 38, a restaurant server who is an opera singer, the newspaper reported.

Minnesota court records reveal that her husband, Anthony Schardin, filed for divorce against Allison Leigh Schardin on December 18, 2023. She was on a “staycation” with her husband and kids when prosecutors say she had sexual contact with the boys on January 14, the Star-Tribune reported.

Here’s what you need to know:

Allison Schardin Is Accused of Having Sex Acts With 2 Teenage Boys While a Third Watched

According to the Star-Tribune, Schardin was arrested on February 1 on accusations of criminal sexual conduct.

She is accused of having sex with “the 15-year-old youth hockey team members, while a third teen watched,” the newspaper reported.

The newspaper reported that, according to the complaint, Schardin met the boys in a hotel hot tub on January 14 and “told them she had marital problems,” later writing one of the youths on Snapchat, asking to come to the boys’ room because of an argument with her husband.

According to the Star-Tribune, she is accused of talking about “sex and stuff” with the boys, as well as inquiring about their sex lives before having “sexual acts with two of the teens and asked them to perform sexual acts on her.”

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported that Schardin and her family were on a “staycation” at the hotel in Roseville when she met the hockey players.

She “asked the boys their ages and told them they were young enough to be her kids. She then had sexual contact with two of the boys,” the Pioneer Press reported of the charges.

“The two boys said they felt pressured and eventually told her she had to leave,” The Pioneer Press reported, adding that she “later showed up at one of their hockey games.”

Allison Schardin, Who Was Previously Accused of Drunk Driving, Describes Herself on Social Media as ‘Wife to Tony, Truth Seeker, Boy Mom’

In 2022, Schardin was accused of drunk driving, according to Minnesota court records. She received a stayed jail sentence and probation term in that case.

Schardin’s Facebook page contains this quote from Robin Williams: “You’re only given one little spark of madness. You must’nt lose it.”

She also shared a graphic in 2021 that read, “Noone is coming to save you. Get up.”

Her page reads, “Daughter of the most high King, wife to Tony, truth seeker, boy mom, singer, foodie, old soul.”

Her Facebook page is full of pictures showing her with her young boys and estranged husband.

Allison Schardin Sang in a College Choir & Touts Her Communication Skills

On her Facebook page, Schardin revealed that she sang a soprano solo for the Concordia Choir, writing, “Forever one of my favorite pieces I ever sang with the Concordia Choir!! PS the soprano solo at the beginning is me 😘”

Schardin’s LinkedIn page says she works as a restaurant server.

“With over ten years of experience onstage as a professional musician and in the service industry, I am looking to take my communication, organizational, and customer service talents to a new level,” she wrote on that page. She wrote:

My work and performance training has provided me with skills and tools that are well suited to the business world, particularly in the areas of public speaking, writing and creative thinking and problem solving both individually and in group settings. As a result of working in numerous event-based and therefore fast-paced, high volume fine dining restaurants, I am a big picture leader, communicator and supervisor who can excel under strict time constraints and extraordinary pressure. My goal is to give people a memorable and uplifting experience.

She previously worked as a front-desk manager. She has a master’s degree in music and vocal performance from the University of Minnesota and a bachelor’s degree from Concordia College in music, theater and communication. She also has an Instagram page, but it’s set to private.

In 2013, the local news site Hometown News Source reported that Schardin was performing in “Minnesota Opera’s upcoming ‘Turandot,’ billed as an exotic extravaganza with stunning pageantry.”

According to that news site, Schardin began singing when she was 7 years old and appeared in community theater productions growing up.

“In addition to the Minnesota Opera, she has performed at Skylark Opera, based out of St. Paul, the Opera Theater of St. Louis, The University of Minnesota’s University Opera Theatre and the Twin Cities Opera Guild,” the site reported.

