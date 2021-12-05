A&M Records Documentary 2021 Streaming: How to Watch Online

The latest music documentary to hit TV is “Mr. A & Mr. M: The Story of A&M Records,” which premieres Sunday, December 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Epix.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Epix, here are some ways you can watch “Mr. A & Mr. M” streaming online:

‘Mr. A & Mr. M’ Preview





Play



Mr. A & Mr. M: The Story of A&M Records (EPIX 2021 Series)- Official Trailer Mr. A & Mr. M: The Story of A&M Records coming to EPIX December 5th, 2021. Watch on EPIX. Get the Channel or get the App: epix.com/get-epix​​​ #AMRecords instagram.com/epix/?hl=en​​​ twitter.com/EPIXHD​​​ facebook.com/EPIX​​​ This two-part docuseries takes an in-depth look at A&M’s artist-focused approach, and uncovers how they discovered talent while adapting to the ever-changing music industry.… 2021-11-04T16:42:10Z

This new two-part music docuseries “akes an in-depth look at the record label of the same name that helped foster the careers of some of the most well-known artists in the music industry,” according to the EPIX press release.

It continues:

Started by Herb Alpert and Jerry Moss out of a garage in 1962, they built A&M Records into one of the most successful independent record labels in history. Produced by Frank Marshall and directed by Ryan Suffern, this two-part documentary series takes an in-depth look at the company’s distinct approach of focusing on their artists, discovering unique talent and evolving with the ever-changing music industry. With a wealth of rare archival footage and audio-only interviews, “Mr. A & Mr. M: The Story of A&M Records” will be an immersive experience told by the visionaries who lived it. Featuring the music of The Police, The Carpenters, Joe Cocker, Carole King, and The Go-Go’s among others, and interviews with Peter Frampton, Quincy Jones, Sheryl Crow, Yusuf/Cat Stevens, and more.

“With firsthand artist accounts, and rarely-seen footage from the archives, ‘Mr. A & Mr. M: The Story of A&M Records’ is a definitive history of an iconic institution. We’re thrilled to be teaming up with Kennedy/Marshall and Polygram to reveal the stories behind one of the most legendary music labels of all time,” said Michael Wright, president of EPIX, in a statement.

Producer Frank Marshall added, “In the same way we approached our Laurel Canyon docuseries for EPIX, ‘Mr. A & Mr. M: The Story of A&M Records’ will be an immersive experience that celebrates the time and place, and above all, the amazing artists and music that Herb Alpert and Jerry Moss cared for and developed at A&M Records.”

“The breadth of artists that A&M introduced to the world is wide and eclectic – reflective of a label founded by an artist and music lover – and has had a lasting impact on music today. Polygram looks forward to collaborating with Kennedy/Marshall and EPIX to tell A&M’s incredible story,” said David Blackman, head of film and TV production and development at UMG.

The A&M Records documentary premieres Sunday, December 5 at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on EPIX. Part II airs on Sunday, December 12 at the same time.