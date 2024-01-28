Memphis News Anchor Amanda Hanson’s Cause of Death Remains a Mystery

Memphis, Tennessee, news anchor Amanda Hanson’s cause of death has been described only as complications from a “medical emergency.”

A more specific cause of death has not yet been released. Hanson was only 38 when she died.

The station where she worked, Action 5 News, announced her death in a statement on X on January 25. “She had a medical emergency earlier this week and died from complications,” KAIT8 reported on January 25. Heavy is attempting to obtain the official cause of death from the Shelby County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tributes Flowed for Amanda Hanson After Her Death

We are devastated to announce the loss of our colleague Amanda Hanson. Amanda, a beloved journalist, Memphian, colleague and friend, joined the Action News 5 team in 2021 and was the driving force behind the Action News 5 Digital Desk. She was 38 years old. pic.twitter.com/KtilDKLeFK — Action News 5 (@WMCActionNews5) January 25, 2024

In the statement, Hanson’s station wrote, “We are devastated to announce the loss of our colleague Amanda Hanson. Amanda, a beloved journalist, Memphian, colleague and friend, joined the Action News 5 team in 2021 and was the driving force behind the Action News 5 Digital Desk. She was 38 years old.”

Diana Davis, a journalist with KAIT8, wrote on Facebook, “It’s just not real. You can’t be gone. My friend, my desk mate, and confidante in the newsroom for so many years. I can still hear your laughter, see your enthusiasm, and feel your zest for life. Who else can dance at 4 a.m.?”

She added: “Amanda was a part of my family, taught my daughter dance routines for Miss Arkansas, and always knew the latest jam that my son would be listening to. If she knew you, Amanda did life with you. She helped you through the rough spots and found hilarity in life’s craziest times. We survived month after month during COVID wiping down the anchor desk for each other and talking with our eyes at our desks as our mouths were covered with masks. Working at a TV station, there are some pretty crazy moments…”

Memphis journalist Amanda Hara wrote on Facebook, “Our hearts are with everyone at our sister station Action News 5 in Memphis as they mourn the loss of Amanda Hanson. At WSMV 4, Nashville, we had the pleasure of working with Amanda every morning on our statewide newscast, TN In Ten. She was thoughtful, dedicated, kind and hard working. The station writes, “Amanda, a beloved journalist, Memphian, colleague and friend, joined the Action News 5 team in 2021 and was the driving force behind the Action News 5 Digital Desk. She was 38 years old.”

Amanda Hanson Was Recently Married to Husband Darren Niedermeyer

Hanson was married to husband Darren Niedermeyer. He posted photos of their wedding on his Facebook page in 2023. He does not have any public posts about her death.

On her Facebook page, Hanson mostly posted photos with her husband and enjoying the outdoors. Her Facebook page says she was engaged to Niedermeyer in 2022, so the marriage was a recent one.

Action News posted a tribute article to Hanson on the station’s website. “Beyond her professional accomplishments, Amanda was an extraordinary person. Her recent marriage to Darren brought her immense joy, evident in a recent video her sister shared of them dancing in their newly remodeled kitchen. Her renovation tales never failed to bring laughter to our group, with Amanda often laughing the hardest,” it reads.

