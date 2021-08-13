Amanda Jo Vangrinsven: Missing Woman Found Dead in Isanti County, Minnesota

Amanda Jo Vangrinsven was a missing Isanti County woman who was found dead in Minnesota in August 2021. Police say her death is being investigated as suspicious. No one has been charged.

The 32-year-old Vangrinsven was reported missing on August 6, 2021, and was found dead on August 10, 2021. She was last seen the night of August 5 and the investigation into her disappearance began when she failed to show up for work the next morning, according to police. The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that Vangrinsven was found dead after investigators served a search warrant at a property in the 300 block of 261st Avenue Northwest in Athens Township.

The case is being investigated by the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Isanti Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The sheriff’s office said in the statement, “There does not appear to be a threat to the public at this time.”

The sheriff’s office thanked, “members of the public and the media who gave so willingly of their time in search as well as sharing the information on Amanda Jo. The family has been notified of this information and asks that everyone respect their privacy at this time.” Police said they planned to release more information at a press conference in the coming days as the investigation continues.

The Wife of the Man Amanda Vangrinsven Was Last Seen With Says Her Husband Check Into a Mental Health Facility & She Is Cooperating With the Police Investigation





Play



Body Found In Isanti Co. Believed To Be Amanda Vangrinsven Authorities in central Minnesota believe they have found the body of Amanda Vangrinsven, the Isanti woman who has been missing since last week. (00:52) WCCO 4 News At 6 – Aug. 11, 2021. 2021-08-11T23:45:47Z

According to the Isanti Police, Vangrinsven was last seen leaving the Dugout Bar and Grill in the city of Bethel on August 6 about 11 p.m. Vangrinsven is believed to have left the bar with a man in a motor vehicle in the northwest direction, police said. Police said they weren’t sure what happened after that. She had been at the Isanti VFW earlier in the night.

The wife of the man who was last seen with Vangrinsven was last seen with released a statement to the local media about her husband. The man has not been identified. The woman said in the statement, “My heartfelt sympathy and prayers go out to Amanda’s family and friends. The individual who she was last seen with is no longer in the community and is being held in a locked mental health facility. I am actively cooperating and will continue to cooperate with all law-enforcement agencies. I please request privacy for my family and myself.”

BREAKING: It appears search for Amanda Jo Vangrinsven has ended tragically. Police report the body of an adult female was recovered while searching this property⬇️. M.E. will make official ID. But all signs suggest it's Amanda. Her family notified. No one in custody. #FindAmanda https://t.co/macw24WQ2T — Paul Blume (@PaulBlume_FOX9) August 11, 2021

Fox 9 reporter Paul Blume tweeted about the woman’s statement, “It was *her* husband w/ Amanda at a couple different bars last Thursday PM in Isanti & Bethel. Amanda was never seen alive again. Amanda’s body was reportedly found on *their* property. But again, still waiting for a more-detailed accounting from investigators.”

KARE Reporter Lou Raguse tweeted, “I have new information on this case in Isanti. Police are not yet calling Amanda’s death foul play, but instead are saying it’s ‘suspicious.’ The home where Amanda’s body was found is owned by the man who her coworkers claim was going to ‘give her a ride home.’ The coworkers tell me Amanda was spotted at a different bar that night with this man and he told the coworkers he dropped her off later near the VFW where she worked. The man is not currently under arrest or charged with a crime.”

A GoFundMe campaign set up to help Vangrinsven’s family said prior to her being found dead, “Isanti resident, Amanda Vangrinsven left the Dugout Bar in Bethel, Minnesota on the night of Thursday, August 5th, 2021 with an unknown (now identified) male party and has since vanished. After Amanda failed to show up for work the next morning, this being completely out of her character, family and friends have been working to piece together the chain of events in her disappearance and to locate her.”

Search efforts continue for 32yo Amanda Jo Vangrinsven. Here's scene b/w Bethel & Isanti where it's believed she disappeared. Authorities have property along 261st Ave NW blocked off. They appear to be searching it. Meantime volunteers comb rugged terrain outside perimeter. @FOX9 pic.twitter.com/Rd3w4yGGCR — Paul Blume (@PaulBlume_FOX9) August 10, 2021

Search parties led by police had scoured the area around where she was last seen for days until her body was located. The GoFundMe campaign page added, “With the help of local police, loved ones, friends, and surrounding MN communities, a search party began on the morning of August 7th and will continue until Amanda is brought home. We thank you and we thank all of those that are assisting in efforts to bring Amanda home, she is so loved. Thank you.”

Nathan Kadlec, one of the search leaders, told KSTP, “It was not the outcome that the community or the family was looking for. We are completely saddened as to what has gone on.”

Vangrinsven Was Remembered by Family & Friends for Having a ‘Heart of Gold’





Play



Family, Friends Remember Amanda Vangrinsven Amanda Vangrinsven’s friends who worked at the VFW remember her as a hilarious and happy person, David Schuman reports (2:17) WCCO 4 News At 5 – Aug. 11, 2021 2021-08-11T22:15:05Z

Vangrinsven’s family and friends told KSTP they are remembering her as having a “heart of gold.” Her friend, Sarah Cisar, told the news station, “There are no words that can describe how this community has felt.” Jennifer Parson, her friend and co-worker, told Fox 9, “I just want everyone to know that the world lost the sweetest, most generous person.”

Vangrinsven worked as a bartender and server at the VFW Post #2735 in Isanti, according to Fox 9. Parson told Fox 9, “I just really want justice for her. No matter what happened, I want justice for her.” The community rallied around Vangrinsven’s family, with search parties and local businesses donating food and supplies.

Vangrinsven was an Isanti, Minnesota, native who graduated from Cambridge-Isanti High School, according to her Facebook page. She also worked as a production assembler at TE Connectivity, she said on Facebook. Her Facebook page showed her often spending time with her family, including her niece and nephew.

The flag was lowered outside the VFW where Amanda Jo Vangrinsven worked—she was found dead on a property several miles away—she had been missing for days—Isanti Co Sheriff is now calling her death suspicious. @kstp pic.twitter.com/TLDBrVjgGl — Eric Chaloux (@EricChalouxKSTP) August 11, 2021

Her sister, Jennifer Plowman, wrote on Facebook, “We are taking a moment to process and will be in touch soon. Thank you for the love support and strength we feel from every one if you. Thank you to the volunteers who searched and literally put in the blood sweat and tears! Our gratitude is beyond measure!” Plowman earlier wrote, “Please find our sister and daughter and Auntie! Please share and ask everyone you know to share!!!!”

The GoFundMe campaign was set up to help in the search for Vangrinsven and continues to raise money for her family after her death. “Any donations, big or small, will go directly to resources for search parties that are covering large areas of land of all types, a reward for any tips that lead to Amanda’s whereabouts, and to her family impacted by travel, temporary housing needs, and food while searching continues,” the GoFundMe said.

Vangrinsven’s family wrote on the “Find Amanda” Facebook group, “This has been a very difficult journey. The family is grateful for all the efforts and the outpouring of support. The immediate family has been notified that Amanda has been located and is deceased. The family is processing the information and notifying other family members. At this time we ask everyone to keep them in your prayers and refrain from contact and negative comments. As you can imagine, this is incredibly overwhelming. Please allow them some time to process the information.”

READ NEXT: Man Was ‘Enlightened’ by QAnon to Kill His Kids, Feds Say