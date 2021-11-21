AMAs 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Celebrating the best in the past year of music across all genres, the 2021 American Music Awards are airing live on Sunday, November 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 American Music Awards online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2021 American Music Awards live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2021 American Music Awards live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2021 American Music Awards live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2021 American Music Awards live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

American Music Awards 2021 Preview





Play



Video Video related to amas 2021 live stream: how to watch online for free 2021-11-21T16:00:07-05:00

Hosted by superstar performer Cardi B, the 2021 AMAs air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. According to ABC’s press release, “the rapper will take the stage in her hosting debut to usher in music’s hottest night of the year, which will feature showstopping performances and moments representing music’s vibrant community.”

“When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited,” said Cardi B in a statement. “I’m ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage! Thank you to Jesse Collins, ABC and MRC for making this happen.”

“We are immensely excited to have the dynamic Cardi B bring her infectious energy to the American Music Awards as a first-time host,” added executive producer Jesse Collins. “She will excite the viewers, push the limits and deliver a show that will be remembered forever!”

“Jesse is a world-class producer who has incredible foresight and experience in the live-event space, and we cannot wait to see how he evolves the AMAs,” said Rob Mills, executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. “The fans are at the heart of this show, and this year’s show promises high-caliber, unforgettable performances we’ve all come to expect from this spectacular night of music and celebration.”

Performers include Diplo, Maneskin, Mickey Guyton, Tyler, The Creator, Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean performing their duet “If I Didn’t Love You,” Bad Bunny, Walker Hayes, Zoe Wees, Olivia Rodrigo, Kane Brown, the televised world premiere performance of “Butter” by Megan Thee Stallion and BTS, and two iconic boy bands taking the stage together when New Edition performs with New Kids On The Block.

As far as nominations go, Olivia Rodrigo tops the list with seven, followed by The Weeknd with six, and Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon with five apiece. If Rodrigo takes home more than four awards, she’ll set a new record for trophies for a first-time nominated artist that is currently held by Olivia Newton-John and Justin Bieber.

Kacey Musgraves, Gabby Barrett, Maluma, H.E.R., Sza, Jazmine Sullivan, Giveon, Kali Uchis, Silk Sonic, 24kGoldn, and Saweetie could all win their first AMAs. Taylor Swift could break her own record for the most AMA wins of all time if she takes home at least one award. The current record is 32 wins.

The 2021 American Music Awards air live Sunday, November 21 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.