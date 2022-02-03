AmPm Shooting in Oroville, California: Video From Scene

At least five people were shot in an active shooter situation at the AmPm in Oroville, California, the mayor confirmed in a Facebook post.

Video emerged of the suspect being detained in Walmart, which you can watch later in this article.

“There is an active shooter at AmPm on the corner of Feather River and Oro Dam. 5 have been shot and the suspect is still at large. Please stay off the streets until further notice,” wrote Oroville Mayor Chuck Reynolds on the evening of February 2, 2022. The reports came in shortly after 8 p.m. on the west coast.

“Prayers for the injured and our law enforcement, first responders 🙏” a woman wrote on the mayor’s Facebook comment thread. “What’s this world coming too?” wrote another.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Mayor Then Said There Were ‘More Victims’ After the Suspect Entered Walmart

However, the mayor followed that up with another post, in which he said that there were “more victims” as the suspect went into a Walmart store in the area.

“As of 8pm, the suspect is now in Walmart and more victims have been recorded. Please stay home and keep our law enforcement and citizens in your prayers,” he wrote next.

Reynolds later wrote: “Suspect is now in custody.” The motive is not clear. The victims’ conditions are not clear. The suspect name has not yet been released.

Video Emerged of a Man Being Detained

A person there sent us this, doesn't want credit. Oroville Mayor Reynolds said there was an active shooter at an AmPm, 5 people had been shot. Then the suspect was in the Walmart nearby. A reporter is headed to the scene right now… #BreakingNews https://t.co/xT0gaxhSij pic.twitter.com/QMvx92OGiy — Dylan Taylor Brown (@dylantbrown) February 3, 2022

Dylan Taylor Brown, a KRCR-TV anchor and reporter, shared the above video on Twitter on February 2, 2022, writing, “A person there sent us this, doesn’t want credit. Oroville Mayor Reynolds said there was an active shooter at an AmPm, 5 people had been shot. Then the suspect was in the Walmart nearby.”

The video shows a man being detained on the ground. The man is saying, “please if I die,” and other things that weren’t clear.

According to the city’s website, Oroville “is situated on the banks of the Feather River where it flows out of the Sierra Nevada onto the flat floor of the California Central Valley. It was established as the head of navigation on the Feather River to supply gold miners during the California Gold Rush.”

The latest mass shooting comes just a day after a suspect was arrested in the shooting deaths of two law enforcement officers at a college in Virginia. That suspect, Alexander Wyatt Campbell, was a former student who ran on the track team. The motive in that shooting is also not clear.

This post is being updated as more information is learned about the shooting in Oroville.

What is AmPm? It’s a chain of convenience stores across multiple states, including California. Local news reports on the AmPm shooting right after the news broke all quoted the mayor’s Facebook posts with few additional details.

A woman wrote on Facebook, “Oroville: Mass shooting with casualties at AMPM on feather River. Everyone check on your loved ones. Praying for everyone and their families right now. So sad..😭😭”

