Alexander Wyatt Campbell: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Alexander Wyatt Campbell was named as the active shooter suspect accused of shooting two law enforcement officers to death on the campus of Bridgewater College in Virginia.

The officers were named as John Painter and J.J. Jefferson. Virginia state police released Campbell’s name in a news conference on the evening of February 1, 2022. The photos above show Officers Painter and Jefferson. A photo of Campbell will be added to this story when one is obtained.

Cambell is 27 years old, authorities revealed in the news conference. The motive remains unclear.

“This is a sad and dark day for Bridgewater College. I know we all have so many questions and not many answers. One thing I do know, though, is that we will rally around one another and support each other as we move forward from this day. We are all victims, though some much more so than others, and it will be important that we each seek to find comfort and support in the ways most meaningful for us,” the college’s president said in the email to students, according to NBC12, which described the officers as the “dynamic duo” who were close friends.

Alexander Campbell is now in custody, the College wrote. Painter was a campus law enforcement officer and Jefferson was a campus safety officer, according to Virginia State police.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Say Campbell ‘Opened Fire & Shot Both Officers’ When They Responded to a Call for a ‘Suspicious Male Individual’

Suspect apprehended in active shooting on @BridgewaterNews campus. #VSP is on scene & investigating this incident that resulted in a Campus Law Enforcement Officer and Campus Safety Officer both being shot. pic.twitter.com/6yBjpt3QRB — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) February 1, 2022

Virginia State Police said in the news conference that the incident began at around 1:20 p.m. when two officers responded to a call for a suspicious male individual located on the grounds of Memorial Hall on campus.

After a brief interaction, the suspect opened fire and shot both officers, police said. He then fled on foot. A massive law enforcement response occurred. A man fitting the shooter’s condition waded through a river and onto an island. He was taken into custody.

“Reports of active shooter on campus. Shelter in place,” Bridgewater College tweeted in one of its first alerts.

A man was taken into custody by law enforcement following an active shooter alert at Bridgewater College on Tuesday. Photo by Daniel Lin. @DNRnews https://t.co/C5w7DlGOs1 pic.twitter.com/TQPV7A9oMW — Ian Munro – Daily News-Record (@iamIanMunro) February 1, 2022

Bridgewater College later gave additional details:

Around 1:20 p.m. Feb. 1 Bridgewater College Police, Town of Bridgewater Police, @VSPPIO, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, @HarrisonburgPD, Augusta Sheriff’s Office, Town of Dayton Police, FBI & @VirginiaDWR, responded to a report of an active shooter on BC’s campus. Initial reports came in that 2 officers had been shot & the armed suspect had fled. State & local law enforcement immediately responded and initiated a massive search operation for the suspect. By 1:55 p.m. the male shooter was taken into custody. Investigation ongoing.

The college gave an “all clear.”

2. Authorities Say Multiple Firearms Associated With Campbell, Who Was Shot, Were Recovered

2 security officers shot? Bridgewater college pic.twitter.com/i6y6yB8Cvu — SacKat (@sachibub10) February 1, 2022

Campbell has a non life-threatening gunshot wound. Authorities are still working to determine whether he was shot by a Bridgewater College police officer or shot himself, authorities said in the news conference.

Multiple firearms associated with Campbell were recovered. His last known address was Ashland, Virginia. He was charged with four felonies, including two counts of capital murder.

The reports of the active shooter came on the afternoon of February 1, 2022. The motive is not yet clear.

“I have been briefed on the situation at Bridgewater College. The shooter is in custody and state and local police are on the scene. I will continue to monitor the situation in conjunction with law enforcement,” Governor Glenn Youngkin tweeted.

I have been briefed on the situation at Bridgewater College. The shooter is in custody and state and local police are on the scene. I will continue to monitor the situation in conjunction with law enforcement. — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) February 1, 2022

3. People Were Urged to Remain Sheltered for Some Times

Reports of active shooter on campus. Shelter in place. — Bridgewater College (@BridgewaterNews) February 1, 2022

The college followed that up with a tweet that reported that a suspect was in custody, writing, “An individual is in police custody. Situation is still ongoing. Continue to shelter where you are.”

An individual is in police custody. Situation is still ongoing. Continue to shelter where you are. — Bridgewater College (@BridgewaterNews) February 1, 2022

The college’s website was down but then went back up. It also contained the series of emergency alerts. The first report of an active shooter on campus came just after 1:24. Just after a minute later, the college posted this message: “This is not a test. More info to follow.” The website touts Bridgewater as the “safest college” in Virginia.

4. A U.S. Senator Expressed Prayers for ‘All Involved’

Mark Warner, U.S. senator from Virginia, tweeted, “Continuing to closely monitor the situation at Bridgewater College and am grateful for the efforts of first responders already on the scene. Praying for all involved.”

Harrisonburg, Virginia’s Twitter page tweeted, “The Harrisonburg Police Department is currently assisting with an active law enforcement scene in the town of Bridgewater. Please do not travel to Bridgewater at this time until the situation comes to a close. To any of our followers in Bridgewater, please shelter in place.” The page also confirmed that a suspect was in custody.

5. The College Urged People to Text Their Loved Ones

@nbcwashington Hello my Son texted me about a active shooter on the campus of Bridgewater College in Bridgewater Va. I don’t know if you have heard or not. — Eagle Eyes (@Bus_Diva) February 1, 2022

Before the suspect was in custody, the college wrote, “Situation is ongoing. We are communicating with authorities. Will update. Text to let your loved ones know you are okay.”

People wrote on the College’s tweet. “My kid is there, was at the office where incident happened. He said 1 person w gun who ran. Another person believe to be a bystander was tackled by police. Info is sketchy -still locked down,” a person wrote. That information was not verified by authorities.

“Hello my Son texted me about a active shooter on the campus of Bridgewater College in Bridgewater Va.,” a woman tweeted at a news outlet. There were conflicting reports on social media about whether there was only one shooter, but authorities have not clarified. It is common in fast-breaking active shooter incidents for early information to conflict or even be wrong.

A woman tweeted, “I’ve spent the last hour messaging with dear friends & former colleagues at Bridgewater College (my first job), who have been sheltering in place due to an active shooter on campus. I don’t even have the words anymore to say how much this isn’t normal. Except that here, it is.”