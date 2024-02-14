California Ex-Meta Engineer Killed Wife in $2.1 Million House, Reports Say

Anand Sujith Henry and Alice Benziger are the husband and wife who were found deceased with their two children inside their $2.1 million home in San Mateo, California.

That’s according to NBC Bay Area, which identified the couple through friends. According to The New York Post, Henry was “a former software engineering manager at both Meta and Google,” and Benzinger was “a data science manager at Zillow.” They lived in a $2.1 million house, The Post reported.

In a February 14 press release, the San Mateo Police Department confirmed that the deaths of four people were being investigated, describing them as an adult male, adult female and two children. Police have not yet publicly identified the deceased.

NBC Bay Area reported through sources that police believe the children, twins age 4, were “smothered, strangled or given a lethal overdose” and the parents were shot. NBC Bay Area reported that the deaths are believed to be a murder-suicide but did not clarify who police believe committed the murder.

However, KTVU reported that police believe Henry shot and killed Benziger in the bathtub.

Here’s what you need to know:

Police Went to the Couple’s Home for a ‘Welfare Check’

On Monday, February 12, 2024, at 9:13 a.m., San Mateo Police officers “were dispatched to the 4100 block of Alameda de las Pulgas on the report of a welfare check,” the press release says.

“After arriving officers were met with no response, they searched the perimeter of the home and did not see any signs of forced entry into the house,” police wrote. “Finding an unlocked window, officers entered the home and located four people dead; 1 adult male, 1 adult female, and two children.”

According to police, they found two children deceased in a bedroom and the two adults dead in the bathroom.

“Tragically, the two children were found deceased inside a bedroom,” police wrote. “Their cause of death is still under investigation. The male and female were located deceased from gunshot wounds inside a bathroom. A 9mm pistol and a loaded magazine were also found in the bathroom. ”

California Police Believe the Deaths Are an ‘Isolated Incident’

The husband had filed for divorce in 2016, but “did not go through with it,” according to NBC Bay Area, which added that police had been called to the residence before, but did not provide details.

“For sure loving,” Phyllis Halili said of the couple to NBC Bay Area. “Before the babies were born, we would see the husband and the wife just taking a walk while she was pregnant and then later on when the babies were, just taking them out for a walk.”

Police do not believe the public is in danger.

“The Criminal Investigation Bureau took over the investigation and responded to the scene,” they wrote. “The San Mateo County Crime Lab arrived and assisted our officers with evidence collection. The San Mateo County Coroner took custody of the four bodies and are working to positively identify each person and notify next of kin.:

According to police, “Based on the information we have at this time, this appears to be an isolated incident with no danger to the public as we are confident the person responsible was located within the home. This investigation continues as detectives work to gather evidence, speak to witnesses and family members, and determine a possible motive.”

READ NEXT: Pennsylvania Man, Justin Mohn, Accused in Father’s Murder.