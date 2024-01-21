New Jersey Mother Accused in Family Massacre Described as ‘Dutiful Class Mom’

Andrea Alarcon, the Union, New Jersey, mother who is accused of murdering her husband and two daughters, was facing foreclosure of the family’s home.

That’s according to NJ.com, which reported that the home on Lincrest Terrance was “being foreclosed on by the bank” and was sold “in a sheriff’s sale on Oct. 31 for $332,000.”

However, a woman who taught one of the slain girls described the mother to the New York Post as a “dutiful class mom” who seemed caring toward her daughter.

“Four members of a Union family were found deceased yesterday morning in their home,” Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Union Police Director Christopher Donnelly announced in a January 20 press release.

“The four were identified as family members, Ruben Alarcon, 51, Andrea Alarcon, 42, and their two juvenile daughters.” It’s believed Andrea Alarcon’s wounds were self-inflicted, the release says.

The slain girls were named in an obituary as Scarlett, 9, and Emma, 6. “A Funeral Mass for The Alarcon Family of Union (Ruben (51), Andrea (41), Scarlett (9), Emma (6)) will be held on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 10:15 a.m. at St. Michael’s Church, 1212 Kelly Street, Union, NJ,” the obit says.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sheriff’s Officials Discovered the Bodies When They Went to Serve an Eviction Notice, Reports Say

According to NBC New York, Sheriff’s officers “went to the house to serve an eviction notice on the Lincrest Terrace home that was in foreclosure,” and they discovered the bodies.

The family was already supposed to have left the house, NBC New York reported, adding that they had 60 days to vacate.

The New York Post reported that the family had lived in the home for 15 years.

Andrea Alarcon Fatally Shot Her 2 Daughters & Her Husband, Authorities Say

At approximately 10:30 a.m. on January 19, members of the Union County Sheriff’s Department “arrived at 1329 Lincrest Terrace. When officers entered the residence, they located two adults, a male and female, and two juvenile females who had sustained fatal gunshot wounds,” the news release says.

“A joint investigation conducted by the Union County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force and the Union Police Department revealed that Andrea Alarcon fatally shot her husband and two daughters before fatally shooting herself. The murder weapon was located near her body when authorities arrived.”

“In tragedies of this magnitude, there are no words that can heal, nor explanations that can serve to make sense of them to the public. Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of tsachese victims and to the Union community as a whole in the wake of this horrible event,” Daniel said in the release.

“This is a deeply tragic event that has shaken our community to its core. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of the victims,” Donnelly said, according to the release. “We understand that this may be a difficult time for many people, and we encourage anyone who is struggling to reach out for help. Resources are available, and you don’t have to go through this alone.”

Emma Alarcon’s Teacher Recalled Andrea Alarcon as a Devoted Mother Who Made Her Daughter Sandwiches Shaped as Hearts

People who knew the family were struggling to make sense of the tragedy.

“I was Emma’s first teacher!” Rafaela Remelgado told The New York Post.

“I cannot tell you what happened…But this was a family that was very caring, loving, nurturing and generous,” she told the newspaper.

She described the girl as a “leader” and her mother as a “dutiful class mom,” the Post reported.

The teacher told the Post that the mother would “use heart shapes to cut sandwiches” for her daughter and leave her notes.

People Filled the Family’s Tribute Wall With Memories, Calling the Alarcons the ‘Sweetest Family’

One woman wrote on the obituary tribute wall, “Dear Emma and Scarlett, I will forever hold you in my heart. You are the most loving and kindest cousin anyone could ever ask for. I will miss our playdays, seeing you at my birthday party, or talking about what we’ll be when we grow up. I love you both so much and I will never forget you.”

A couple wrote, “Rest in Peace little Angels. Sweetest family. Our block will never be the same without you guys. We will miss seeing your sweet little faces during the summer and snow storms. I will miss seeing your faces in the school. Gone too soon. May you all RIP.”

Another couple wrote, “We lived next door to Ruben & family for a lot of years . We had a lot of laughs & times together. We are lost for words but we will never forget them 🙏🙏🙏🙏”

