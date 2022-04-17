Andrea Barrow: Kansas Deputy Shooter Identified

Andrea Barrow was identified as the female motorist accused of shooting three deputies in rural Kansas.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified Barrow as the shooter, writing:

UPDATE: The KBI has identified the woman killed in the officer-involved shooting in Cowley County as Andrea C. Barrow, 32, of Arkansas City, Kansas. The Cowley County Sheriff's Office has one sheriff's deputy still recovering from injuries at Wesley Medical Center. He is now in good condition. Two additional deputies involved in the shooting have been released from the hospital to continue recovering at home.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation wrote in a news release that the shooting occurred in Cowley County.

“The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday in rural Cowley County. Three deputies were shot, and one woman was shot and killed during the incident,” the release says.

“The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office requested the KBI conduct an investigation at approximately 12:50 p.m. on Friday, April 15. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) responded to the scene.” Cowley County is about an hour from Wichita, Kansas.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Call Came in for a Suspicious Vehicle

Online records show Barrow has ties to Oklahoma. No obvious social media accounts were found for Barrow.

According to the release, preliminary information” indicates that deputies from the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at approximately 11:45 a.m. reporting a suspicious vehicle. They began searching for the reported black Jeep Liberty, and at approximately 12:10 p.m. deputies radioed that they had located the vehicle north of Winfield, Kansas. It was parked a quarter-mile west of U.S. Highway 77 on 122nd Road.”

The three deputies “approached the SUV and made contact with the female driver. She did not comply with their commands to get out of the vehicle. When they attempted to remove her from the SUV, the woman pulled out a handgun and gunfire was exchanged,” the release explains.

The Woman Died in the Shooting But the Deputies Are Expected to Recover

According to the release, “All three deputies were struck during the shooting. The woman was also shot during the incident, and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The woman will be identified once next of kin has been notified.

EMS responded and transported the three deputies to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Following treatment of their injuries, two of the deputies have been upgraded to good condition, and could be released later today. The third deputy’s injuries are more serious, but he is expected to recover.”

The KBI wrote that it “will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this shooting. Once completed the findings will be presented to the Cowley County Attorney for review. This investigation is ongoing.”

