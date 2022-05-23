Andrew Abdullah: Wanted for Questioning in Daniel Enriquez Death

Andrew Abdullah is wanted for questioning in the random shooting death of New York City subway rider Daniel Enriquez.

That’s according to The New York Post, citing law enforcement sources. However, The Post reported that it’s unclear whether Abdullah is the man seen in surveillance photos of the suspect that were released by NYPD.

The slaying is one of the latest violent crimes involving random, innocent victims in New York City as concerns about crime escalate. The victim’s sister told The Post that Enriquez, an investment researcher at Goldman Sachs who lived in Brooklyn, was going to brunch with a sibling. The brother-in-law of the victim, Glenn Vile, had a message for New York Mayor Eric Adams, who is considering a run for president. “Do your job,” he said to The New York Post. “Get crime off the streets.”

Daily Mail also described the wanted man as Andrew Abdullah.

‘We Need All Eyes on This,’ the Police Commissioner Tweeted

🚨We need all eyes on this.@NYPDDetectives need your help identifying & locating this man who is wanted for homicide in the tragic, senseless shooting of a man on a “Q” train that was approaching the Canal/Centre St. station on Sunday. Call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS with info. pic.twitter.com/pyHw4XYF97 — Commissioner Sewell (@NYPDPC) May 23, 2022

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell tweeted photos of the suspect, writing,

We need all eyes on this. @NYPDDetectives

need your help identifying & locating this man who is wanted for homicide in the tragic, senseless shooting of a man on a “Q” train that was approaching the Canal/Centre St. station on Sunday. Call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS with info.

Sewell did not name Abdullah as the suspect.

In a briefing, Chief of Department Kenneth Corey for NYPD said that witnesses described how “the suspect was walking back and forth in the same train car and, without provocation, pulled out a gun and fired at the victim at close range.” Trains were crossing Manhattan Bridge as he opened fire, police said.

Abdullah Has a Lengthy Arrest History

According to The Post, Abdullah has been arrested 19 times.

The Post reported that his criminal history includes “criminal possession of a weapon, assault, robbery, menacing and grand larceny.”

The New York Daily News reported that the gunman “for no apparent reason walked up to” the victim as he sat in the last train car and shot him in the chest. The murder occurred on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at 11:45 a.m.

The victim’s sister, Griselda Vile, told The Post: “No one, no one, no one should have this happen to their family. And the worst part is, even if they catch this person, he’s going to be out again.”

The Victim Took the Subway Because of Uber Costs

The 48-year-old victim’s partner Adam Pollack told Daily Mail that Enriquez took the subway because Uber was expensive. “He never took the subway, it wasn’t his thing,” he told Daily Mail.

Pollack added, “The people who have to take the subway are less fortunate… he was fine. Everyone who is more wealthy is at home working.” He said that he and Enriquez had discussed rising subway crime.

“On the weekends he never took the subway — that’s what killed me,” Pollack told the New York Daily News.

“He only recently, like in the last couple weeks, decided, ‘Oh the Uber surge pricing was like ridiculous.’ And I didn’t want to fight with him about it. So I was like, ‘Okay, you can take the subway.’”

Michael Henry, who is running for state Attorney General, shared a photo of Enriquez and wrote:

This is Daniel Enriquez.

He worked for Goldman Sachs.

He learned two languages & to play the guitar during the pandemic.

He left the city in the ’80s because of crime.

He was 48 years-old when a man randomly & fatally shot him on the Q train.

We must stop the CRIME CRISIS.

