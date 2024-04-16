Angel Reese Gets Honest About the Chicago Sky on Today Show

Angel Reese made an April 16 appearance on the Today Show, one day after being drafted by the Chicago Sky in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

While there, the draft’s No. 7 overall pick was asked what it was like to get selected by Chicago.

“It was a great feeling,” Reese responded.

She then elaborated on getting drafted by the Sky, specifically.

“Having conversation with coach [Teresa Weatherspoon], a legendary coach, she was amazing and she made me feel really welcome.” Reese said.

Weatherspoon is entering her first season as the Sky’s head coach.

“Everything that they’re building in Chicago, I feel like that’s for me,” Reese continued. “And what I’m built for. And being able to go to Chicago, a place where they’re winning, and being able to grow, is exciting. So I’m excited.”

Later on in the interview, Reese was asked what her dreams are for herself in the future.

“Just continue to keep going,” Reese said. “I mean… so many things has happened for me. Expectations are super high for me right now, but I don’t feel any pressure.”

Reese is clearly keen to get her Sky career started.

Dwyane Wade Welcomes Reese and Cardoso

NBA legend and Chicago Sky investor Dwyane Wade welcomed Chicago’s two top draft picks to the franchise with an X post on April 15.

‘The foundation is set. Welcome Kamilla Cardoso x Angel Reese @chicagosky @WNBA’ Wade wrote.

Wade made waves when he joined the Sky’s ownership group in July 2023. In doing so, the three-time NBA champion and 13-time All-Star became the second former NBA player to invest in a WNBA team.

The first was NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, who assumed control of the Los Angeles Sparks in 2014.

When asked about Wade’s investment, the Sky’s operating chairman Nadia Rawlinson said, “Not only has Dwyane been an extraordinary talent on the court during his career, but even more so in his business and philanthropic endeavors after.

“We care a lot about the culture that we’ve built,” Rawlinson continued. “And we want people around us that have the same outlook and values as we do, and he is definitely one of those people.”

Now that the Sky have landed two elite draft picks, Wade’s investment is looking promising for the future.

Can Reese and Cardoso Play Together?

Once Reese was selected with the WNBA Draft’s No. 7 pick, social media was quick to note that her and Cardoso — who Chicago took with pick No. 3 — were notorious for feuding on the court during their SEC tenures.

When Reese was asked about this during her post-draft press conference, she sounded excited to team up with the South Carolina standout.

“Being able to be teammates is going to be amazing,” Reese said, per an X post from Double Take Sports CEO Carita Parks. “I actually talked to her earlier, was congratulating her. She just came off an amazing run, an amazing college career. So I’m looking forward to playing with her in practice and in games, just bouncing off each other.”

The Sky’s regular season starts on May 15, against the Dallas Wings. So Chicago fans don’t have to wait long before their new dynamic duo debuts.