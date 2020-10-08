WATCH: Woman With Swastika Tattoo Says Black Lives ‘Don’t Matter’

A video of a Maryland woman who identified herself as Angelica Rose Brecker is going viral after she was filmed saying “N*****s don’t matter” and Black people “are not us.”

Although it is unclear when and where the video originated from, it began circulating on Twitter on the morning of October 8. The roughly-one-minute video was posted by the popular account, “Fifty Shades of Whey,” with the caption: “Woman in Maryland goes on a racist rant.”

Woman in Maryland goes on a racist rant pic.twitter.com/ZlSRpY0KuO — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) October 8, 2020

In the clip, a white woman, sporting ripped jeans and a black t-shirt, is seen shouting at the camera, saying, “white lives matter” and “N*****s don’t matter.” It is unclear what events transpired before the recording began.

The person behind the camera, who appears to be filming from the inside of his car, responds by calmly asking the woman to clarify her previous statements.

She then becomes increasingly exasperated, claiming that Black people have “thicker skulls” and that their “babies are different.”

“Ya’ll are not us,” she says to the man, staring into the camera.

The woman then reveals a swastika tattoo near her midriff area, leading the man to slowly drive away while calling her a racist.

“My name is Angelica Rose Brecker and I hate n*****s,” she says before the video concludes.

The tweet has since amassed over 3,000 retweets and has inspired a wave of public criticism.

The Fifty Shades of Whey account followed up with a second tweet identifying the woman’s Facebook page, sharing several of her previous posts, including drug references.

Everyone meet Angelica Rose Brecker from Baltimore who has a tattoo of a swastika on her midriff, hates black people, & loves xanax pic.twitter.com/vSK1tipTvw — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) October 8, 2020

Here’s what you need to know:

The Facebook Account Associated With the Name Angelica Rose Brecker Boasts Several Anti-Black Sentiments

The Facebook account associated with the name Angelica Rose Brecker, which shows pictures of a woman wearing the exact same outfit, including matching neck tattoos, as the woman in the video, boasts several anti-Black statements.

In a September 15 status update, Brecker refers to her cat as her “black daughter” and mocks the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I look fat but me and my black daughter black lives matter shes 5 and hood as hell she think shes grown ps i don’t do black lives matter bullshit this is sarcasim,” she wrote.

READ NEXT: Pennsylvania Football Coach Charged With Raping Infant Daughter