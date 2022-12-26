Anndel Taylor: Buffalo Storm Victim Died Trapped in Car, Family Says

Anndel Taylor was identified by family members as a Buffalo, New York, storm victim who died trapped in a car.

Family members wrote in social media posts that police did not help them find Taylor after they learned she was stuck in her car with snow building up outside of it and could not get out.

At least 26 victims have died in the Buffalo blizzard as the death toll continued to rise in Erie and Niagara Counties, New York, authorities said in a December 26, 2022, news conference.

“Anndel was one of my former students. Her light shined strong and my prayers are with her family during this difficult time. Anndel, rest in peace you sweet girl,” a woman wrote on a GoFundMe page created by Taylor’s family.

Taylor’s sister, Tommie Brown, put out a desperate plea for help.



She later wrote, “My Sister Got Caught In A blizzard in Buffalo at 2pm yesterday. She was still stuck at 11pm lastnight !!!! Now she’s Lost under The snow And No one can find her ! I got this pain In my stomach 😫😢”

A loved one wrote: “Anndel Taylor baby girl we fought to find you all day…we sent out wellness checks and all and police said it was nothing they could do we been trying to get people to get to her all day the plows buried her in her car and all without checking the car.”

Family members identified Taylor on social media and through the GoFundMe page.

The other victim named by family so far was William Clay, a retired truck driver who is believed to have frozen to death on a sidewalk.

Authorities have not officially confirmed any Buffalo storm victims’ names. Erie County County Executive Mark Poloncarz said in the December 26, 2022, press conference that there are “probably additional deaths that will be announced later today.” He called it a “once in a lifetime, generational blizzard.” He said that 25 people had died from storm-related deaths in Erie County and noted that one person had died of carbon monoxide poisoning in Niagara County. WGRZ-TV reported that the Niagara death was a 27-year-old man. His name has not been released.

Here’s what you need to know about Anndel Taylor:

Taylor Was Stranded for Three Days But ‘No One Saved Her,’ Her Sister Wrote

Anndel Taylor’s sister wrote on Facebook, “She was stranded for 3 days & no one saved her!!!! I just can’t take any of this!”

Tommie Brown wrote, “this is crazy, she said the snow was to her stomach lastnight. Police just said she not in the car and her phone just keep ringing.”

Malik Smith wrote on Facebook:

Lost for words rite now but we just gotta send love & show appreciation!! 2 days of multiple calls to 911 police stations fire stations all law type enforcement that could’ve got there sooner to my niece until posts were shared and y’all the ppl of Buffalo got together to help trying to get out and see around the area, Domo Inking Nelson BLESSINGS brotha for putting the first effort looking into the car and finding her I know It wasn’t easy coming across something like that stay HIGHLY BLESSED MAN!! 👏🏾💯 & Lisa Lisa 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾the family just wanna thank you from the bottom of our hearts for you & your sons godly help & generosity reaching out & able to get to us taking us to finally get my niece Andel out that cold & to the hospital, hrs after confirmation of her death we finally got to her body & got her to the hospital ourselves!! ISNT THAT A SHAME! TO ALL ENFORCEMENT DEPARTMENTS Smh…

Taylor’s sister shared a GoFundMe page and wrote, “We All Loved You Anndel!!!! 🙏🏽👼🏽🫶🏽 We’re just trying to get her body back from Buffalo & lay her to rest! Anything would help.. Thank you in advance!”

She also wrote:

I really really didn’t think I would ever or could ever make no kind of post like this 🥲 Christmas will never be the same again! My mf baby sister is gone! Anndel!!! My Annicole! I’m so heavy. I’m so so so sorry, I would do anything to have been there with you! I’m so proud of you & every single thing you accomplished & every single thing you were aiming to accomplish! You we’re definitely the golden child…

Taylor’s Facebook page says she was single and lived in Buffalo, New York.

Taylor Died Stuck In Her Car as Snow Built Up, ‘Causing Her to Be Unable to Get Out,’ Loved Ones Say

Shawnequa Brown created the GoFundMe page. It says that Taylor died trapped in a car as snow built up outside, without being able to get out.

To all Family and Friends it has been said that a Friend in need is a Friend indeed and I come to you In that form As you all may know one of my daughters, our sister, your friend, has passed away by accident in a blizzard that occurred in Buffalo NY December 23rd and 24th. She was stuck in her car for hours/days which caused the snow to continue to build up on her car causing her to be unable to get out. We are currently trying to put Services together to say our final goodbyes. We are truly in need of emotional and financial help to complete the task at hand and with heavy hearts we are reaching out to all of you to assist us. Anything and everything you assist us with will be greatly appreciated. Allow us to do what’s right for her in her untimely passing. We will keep you all posted as we move forward. Much love to you all…

Christian Spencer wrote on Facebook:

How am I supposed to be ok with this u was my first everything first kiss my first love my childhood friend my baby since jits no matter what we stay solid to our bond I remember the first time I took u out I was like 8 years old and wanted you to go to the movies with me 💔 I remember u and Vonn Deezy whoop ole girl infront of the house after church I can’t think straight your all that’s been on my mind everytime I see a post I cry my childhood love and crush I’m so hurt words can’t explain how much I wish I could see you rn and hug and hold u I’m so sorry baby ❤️‍🩹🥺 Anndel Taylor

Taylor’s sister Tommie Brown wrote on Facebook, “We’re just trying to get my sisters body home ! She deserve to be here with us and I know she would want to be! We are Truly in need of a emotional and financial support to get my baby back here from Buffalo. Any thing and Everything is greatly appreciated 🙏🏾👼🏾 RIP ‘Anndela’ 🥺”

Buffalo Blizzard Victims Have Died of Exposure, Cardiac Events While Shoveling & Inside Cars

Winter Weather Storm Update December 26 9:30 Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz provided an update of county operations overnight and into Monday with other senior county officials. ASL interpretation: youtu.be/kD5dmtpQZGw 2022-12-26T15:08:13Z

According to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, speaking in a December 26, 2022, news conference, the Erie County Department of Health Medical Examiner has been “reviewing reported death cases to determine who died from the blizzard.”

The county executive said that all deaths are not related to the storm, such as a person who died in heated home by a natural cause who was then picked up by police because normal ambulance and funeral services were not available. That has resulted in a “lot of different numbers” on social media and in the news media, he said.

Authorities have sorted through all of those deaths and, as of December 26, 2022, they had confirmed that 25 people had died in Erie County as a result of blizzard 2022. Thirteen of those deaths were confirmed on the evening of December 25, 2022, and another 12 on December 26.

Poloncarz said they died in a car, outside from exposure, were found in a home, and died from a cardiac event while snow blowing or shoveling. That “brings the total to 25 deaths county wide,” he said.

In addition, there was a death in Niagara County from carbon monoxide poisoning, Poloncarz confirmed, which brings the blizzard death toll to at least 26.

He said he did not yet have location, age, gender or specific manner of death for the victims.

He offered condolences to the families, calling it a “horrible situation.”

Poloncarz said the death toll now may have surpassed deaths from the Buffalo blizzard of 1977.

The “ferocity” of blizzard 2022 was worse, he said, adding, “This is just terrible.”

According to Poloncarz, a number of the deaths were cardiac events related to snow shoveling and snow blowing, and he advised seniors or anyone with cardiac issues, including high blood pressure, to not attempt to shovel or snow plow.

He said that cold conditions constrict people’s arteries and veins, making it tougher for the heart to pump blood. “This is heavy thick snow that is in some areas feet of depth because of the drifting,” he said. “We don’t want you to become another statistic from the medical examiner’s office.”

According to Poloncarz, temperatures are expected to be 50 degrees by the end of the week. “A lot of the snow will melt,” he said.

