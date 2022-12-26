Buffalo Blizzard Victims & Deaths 2022: Names & Photos

Officials reported 26 Buffalo blizzard 2022 victims as the death toll continued to rise in Erie and Niagara Counties, New York, in their latest update on December 26, 2022. The first victim to be named by family was William Clay.

Family members identified a second victim as Anndel Taylor, and they wrote on a GoFundMe page that she died stuck in a car as snow built up outside of it.

A very graphic and disturbing video, which Heavy is not sharing, showed a dead man lying in the snow. Clay’s sister believes that was Clay, who also went by the name William Romello Clay.

“People posted a picture of the body on Facebook that is very upsetting to our family. That’s his hat, his coat. That’s my brother,” Sophia Clay told the Buffalo News. “The body was found about a block from his home, and he hasn’t been in touch with anyone since.”

Names of the victims have not yet been released by authorities as Buffalo digs out of one of the worst snowstorms in its history. Not all of the victims died in the City of Buffalo. The victims named so far were confirmed by families to be among the death toll.

Erie County County Executive Mark Poloncarz said in the December 26, 2022, press conference that there are “probably additional deaths that will be announced later today.” He called it a “once in a lifetime, generational blizzard.” He said that 25 people had died from storm-related deaths in Erie County and noted that one person had died of carbon monoxide poisoning in Niagara County. WGRZ-TV reported that the Niagara death was a 27-year-old man. His name has not been released.

This post will be updated with names, photos and tributes to Buffalo blizzard 2022 storm victims as the names are released.

Here’s what you need to know about the Buffalo blizzard death toll:

William Clay

Clay’s sister started a GoFundMe page for his burial expenses, writing that he died on his birthday.

“Hi My Name is Sophia. I am the sister of the gentleman that lost his life during the 2022 Blizzard on 12/24/2022. My brother unexpectedly lost his life on his Birthday,” she wrote.

“I am humbly asking for donations to bury my brother. And amount will be greatly appreciated. I also have a business page Sharp Edges Hair Care on Facebook. To purchase hair care items. All proceeds will go towards sending him away property.”

Sophia Clay told The Buffalo News that William Clay “is survived by two sons and seven brothers and sisters.” She told the newspaper he played high school football, was a retired truck driver, read the Bible, and practiced karate.

Anndel Taylor

Anndel Taylor’s sister wrote on Facebook, “She was stranded for 3 days & no one saved her!!!! I just can’t take any of this!”

She shared a GoFundMe page and wrote, “We All Loved You Anndel!!!! 🙏🏽👼🏽🫶🏽 We’re just trying to get her body back from Buffalo & lay her to rest! Anything would help.. Thank you in advance!”

She also wrote:

I really really didn’t think I would ever or could ever make no kind of post like this 🥲 Christmas will never be the same again! My mf baby sister is gone! Anndel!!! My Annicole! I’m so heavy. I’m so so so sorry, I would do anything to have been there with you! I’m so proud of you & every single thing you accomplished & every single thing you were aiming to accomplish! You we’re definitely the golden child…

Taylor’s Facebook page says she was single and lived in Buffalo, New York.

Shawnequa Brown created the GoFundMe page. It reads:

To all Family and Friends it has been said that a Friend in need is a Friend indeed and I come to you In that form As you all may know one of my daughters, our sister, your friend, has passed away by accident in a blizzard that occurred in Buffalo NY December 23rd and 24th. She was stuck in her car for hours/days which caused the snow to continue to build up on her car causing her to be unable to get out. We are currently trying to put Services together to say our final goodbyes. We are truly in need of emotional and financial help to complete the task at hand and with heavy hearts we are reaching out to all of you to assist us. Anything and everything you assist us with will be greatly appreciated. Allow us to do what’s right for her in her untimely passing. We will keep you all posted as we move forward. Much love to you all…

Buffalo Blizzard Victims Have Died of Exposure, Cardiac Events While Shoveling & Inside Cars

Winter Weather Storm Update December 26 9:30 Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz provided an update of county operations overnight and into Monday with other senior county officials. A video with ASL interpretation will be available soon. 2022-12-26T15:08:13Z

According to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, speaking in a December 26, 2022, news conference, the Erie County Department of Health Medical Examiner has been “reviewing reported death cases to determine who died from the blizzard.”

The county executive said that all deaths are not related to the storm, such as a person who died in heated home by a natural cause who was then picked up by police because normal ambulance and funeral services were not available. That has resulted in a “lot of different numbers” on social media and in the news media, he said.

Authorities have sorted through all of those deaths and, as of December 26, 2022, they had confirmed that 25 people had died in Erie County as a result of blizzard 2022. Thirteen of those deaths were confirmed on the evening of December 25, 2022, and another 12 on December 26.

Poloncarz said they died in a car, outside from exposure, were found in a home, and died from a cardiac event while snow blowing or shoveling. That “brings the total to 25 deaths county wide,” he said.

In addition, there was a death in Niagara County from carbon monoxide poisoning, Poloncarz confirmed, which brings the blizzard death toll to at least 26.

He said he did not yet have location, age, gender or specific manner of death for the victims.

He offered condolences to the families, calling it a “horrible situation.”

Poloncarz said the death toll now may have surpassed deaths from the Buffalo blizzard of 1977.

The “ferocity” of blizzard 2022 was worse, he said, adding, “This is just terrible.”

According to Poloncarz, a number of the deaths were cardiac events related to snow shoveling and snow blowing, and he advised seniors or anyone with cardiac issues, including high blood pressure, to not attempt to shovel or snow plow.

He said that cold conditions constrict people’s arteries and veins, making it tougher for the heart to pump blood. “This is heavy thick snow that is in some areas feet of depth because of the drifting,” he said. “We don’t want you to become another statistic from the medical examiner’s office.”

According to Poloncarz, temperatures are expected to be 50 degrees by the end of the week. “A lot of the snow will melt,” he said.

Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Remains a Concern, Officials Said

Poloncarz wrote on Facebook, “Carbon monoxide poisoning is a serious concern as snow drifts block furnace and dryer vents. Be sure to clear snow from your vents to prevent build-up of this colorless, odorless gas in your home.”

Poloncarz also warned people to be vigilant about carbon monoxide poisoning in the press conference, suggesting that people clean their vents and have detectors in their houses. “It smells like rotten eggs,” he said, noting that generators should be used 25 feet from the house with the exhaust pointed in the other direction. He urged people to check on their neighbors.

He called the Buffalo blizzard one of the worst storms in U.S. history.

Poloncarz said authorities are aware that some people are running out of food, calling it a “concern we are working on.” He said officials may have to bring food in from other counties.

Poloncarz said in the December 26, 2022, press conference that there are “probably additional deaths that will be announced later today.” He called it a “once in a lifetime, generational blizzard.”

He confirmed that authorities have heard concerns about looting. “There have been a few scattered reports,” he said. I am heartbroken about the deaths…and then to find out there’s looting going on at the same time we are still recovering bodies…it’s horrible…we talk about this being a city of good neighbors… and then we hear this. It’s just horrible.”

Poloncarz said that law enforcement has been working on life saving and will transition within 24 to 48 hours of December 26, 2022, to traditional law enforcement measures.

“To see this happening is just terrible.” The under sheriff confirmed there are “some opportunistic criminals in our society,” and he noted that there were “some burglaries” that took place in Buffalo. He said police made an arrest in one case, and police would soon be responding to looting situations more quickly.

