‘Annie Live!’ 2021 Streaming: How to Watch Online

Network TV has had a lot of success in recent years with live musicals and in 2021, NBC is back at it with “Annie Live!,” airing Thursday, December 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of “Annie Live!” online:

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Annie Live!” on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

“Annie” is a hit musical that first ran on Broadway in 1977. It has been adapted three times for the screen — the 1982 version starring Carol Burnett and Albert Finney, the 1999 made-for-TV movie starring Victor Garber and Kathy Bates, and the 2014 film starring Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz. Now it is coming to NBC, introducing newcomer Celina Smith in the title role.

Co-starring with Smith are Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace Farrell, Tituss Burgess as Rooster Hannigan and Megan Hilty as Lily St. Regis — Hilty replaced Jane Krakowski as Lily after Krakowski tested positive for COVID-19.

The production crew boasts some award-winning heavy-hitters, according to the NBC press release, which reads:

Neil Meron is the most prolific producer of musicals with former partner Craig Zadan, including the Oscar-winning “Chicago”; he received the Emmy for “Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert” and produced all of NBC’s live musicals. He also produced “Gypsy” starring Bette Midler and a series of musicals for ABC/Wonderful World of Disney including the groundbreaking “Cinderella” starring Whitney Houston and Brandy. Alex Rudzinski will once again take on the role as Live Television Director and Executive Producer as he did with “Hairspray Live!” and “Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert.” His live musical credits also include “Grease Live!” and “Rent: Live,” for which he won 3 Emmys. “Annie Live!” will be directed by the award-winning Lear deBessonet. Artistic Director for New York’s revival series, Encores, she is the recipient of an Obie Award and she created the popular Public Works program at the Public Theatre which produces community-engaged productions with as many as 200 performers. Veteran choreographer Sergio Trujillo will choreograph the production. Recipient of the Tony award for “Ain’t Too Proud” and the Olivier award for “Memphis,” his credits also include hits “Jersey Boys” and “The Addams Family.” Stephen Oremus, two-time Grammy- and Tony-winning music supervisor and orchestrator, will head the music department for “Annie Live!” as he did for “The Wiz Live.” His blockbusters credits include “Wicked,” “Frozen,” “The Book of Mormon,” and Kinky Boots.”

In an interview with E!, the cast talked about taking on these iconic roles and how much fun they had putting the show together.

“It is literally the most fun I’ve had in a long time,” said Henson.

“I’m hoping to get to sprinkle a little bit of my personality in it too … I’m just so excited for you guys to see all the combinations put together,” said Smith.

“Annie Live!” premieres Thursday, December 2 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC.