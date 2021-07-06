How to Watch Argentina vs Colombia Copa America in US

A spot in the Copa America final is on the line as Lionel Messi and Argentina take on Colombia Tuesday. Here’s how to watch the match if you live in the US.

In the United States, the match (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 1 (English broadcast) and Univision (Spanish). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Argentina vs Colombia (and the final, which will also be on FS1 and Univision) online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of FS1, Univision and 100-plus other live TV channels via FuboTV’s main channel package. Univision is also available in the Latino package. Both packages can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Argentina vs Colombia live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

You can watch a live stream of FS1 and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Argentina vs Colombia live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

FS1 is included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with FS1, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Argentina vs Colombia live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” FS1 and Univision are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Argentina vs Colombia live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets), FS1, FS2 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Argentina vs Colombia live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Argentina vs Colombia Preview

Argentina ran its winning streak to four at the Copa America with a dominant 3-0 victory against Ecuador. Lionel Messi led the way, notching a goal and two assists.

“We have to take it easy, think about Colombia now, they are a tough team with players who are great, experienced, very quick up front, good defenders and fast counterattackers,” Messi said after the game. “We hope to go step-by-step … and be at this final we crave for.”

Messi is trying to lead Argentina to their first Copa America title since 1993. His manager Lionel Scaloni is enjoying watch Messi and what he brings to the table.

“This is the best player ever we are talking about,” Scaloni said. “The best that can happen to us soccer lovers is that he plays until … until the age he can do it, and we enjoy it. Nothing else. Even adversaries enjoy it when he plays.”

It would be his first major trophy with Argentina, something that he desperately wants to add to his legendary resume.

“I’ve always said that individual prizes are secondary. We’re here for something else,” he said. “We have an objective and we’re focused on that.”

Colombia has managed to make it this far by squeaking by. The team went 1-2-1 in group play before beating Uruguay on penalties to advance to the semifinal.

“We played a very collective game against Uruguay, with a lot of solidarity and the right balance,” Colombia manager Reinaldo Rueda said. “All this helps us believe that we can continue with our improvements. … We will continue to demand more and more from ourselves in each session before the next game.”

Goalkeeper David Ospina was the hero for Colombia against Uruguay, saving a pair of penalty kicks.

“We knew David would be decisive and that we had to score to stay in the tournament,” said Colombian coach Reinaldo Rueda. “David has always been a leader. He’s very cerebral when it comes to penalties. That’s a big help to our team.”

Argentina has the slight edge over the last five matchups, going 2-1-2 against Colombia dating back to 2015.

Probable Lineups

Argentinia: Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Germán Pezzella, Nicolás Otamendi, Marcos Acuña; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martínez, Nicolás González.

Colombia: David Ospina; David Muñoz, Yerry Mina, Davinson Sánchez, William Tesillo; Juan Cuadrado, Wilmar Barrios, Gustavo Cuéllar, Luis Díaz; Luis Muriel and Duván Zapata.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.