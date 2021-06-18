Argentina vs Uruguay Copa America Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Uruguay kicks off its Copa America campaign against Argentina at the Estadio Nacional de Brasilia on Friday.

Argentina vs Uruguay Preview

Argentina battled Chile in the first match of its Copa America quest. The match ended in a 1-1 draw, and when it was over, Argentina’s gaffer Lionel Scaloni made it clear he felt his team deserved to come out on top.

“There were ten or twelve minutes of the second half in which there were imbalances and they got the penalty. From there it was uphill. We generated a lot of situations and we deserved to win, but we left with a draw. It is the beginning of a very tough tournament,” Scaloni said after the match.

Superstar Lionel Messi scored the lone goal for La Albiceleste, but the team had several other opportunities it didn’t manage to cash in on, and it won’t be able to topple many more teams if it continues to miss those opportunities. Argentina has two wins and four draws over its last six matches, so finishing opponents has been a weak spot for Messi and company.

On the other side, this will be the first match for Uruguay in the tournament, and the team will be getting a break at just the right time. Uruguay will be getting striker Edinson Cavani back for this game after he served an international suspension in the World Cup Qualifiers, so that should give the group an offensive boost. Uruguay has gone 2-2-2 over its previous six matches, and it faces a tough draw out of the gate here.

“We have to be aware there’s things to improve as always and get ready for something that gives us a lot of aspiration,” Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez said this week about facing Argentina.

Group A consists of Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Paraguay and Uruguay. The four best teams of each group will advance to the knockout stage.

Argentina possible starting lineup: E Martinez; Montiel, Martinez Quarta, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Lo Celso; Messi, Aguero, L Martinez

Uruguay possible starting lineup: Muslera; Gonzalez, Gimenez, Godin, Caceres; Torres, Torreira, Valverde, Rodriguez; Suarez, Cavani

Argentina Copa America Roster:

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani, Emiliano Martinez, Juan Musso and Agustin Marchesin

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel, Nicolas Otamendi, German Pezzella, Nicolas Tagliafico, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Marcos Acuna, Lisandro Martinez, Nahuel Molina Lucero and Cristian Romero

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Nicolas Gonzalez, Guido Rodriguez, Rodrigo De Paul, Alejandro Gomez, Angel Correa and Nicolas Dominguez

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria, Joaquin Correa, Sergio Aguero and Julian Alvarez

Uruguay Copa America Roster:

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera, Martín Campaña, Sergio Rochet.

Defenders: Diego Godín, José María Giménez, Sebastián Coates, Ronald Araújo, Martín Cáceres, Matías Viña, Giovanni González, Camilo Cándido.

Midfielders: Matías Vecino, Federico Valverde, Fernando Gorriarán, Rodrigo Bentancur, Nahitan Nández, Luca Torreira, Nicolás De la Cruz, Brian Rodríguez, Giorgian De Arrascaeta.

Forwards: Luis Suárez, Edinson Cavani, Maximiliano Gómez, Jonathan Rodríguez, Facundo Torres, Brian Ocampo.



