Arlington, Virginia, House Explodes in Dramatic Video

An Arlington, Virginia, house explosion was captured on dramatic video.

You can watch the videos throughout this article. One video also shows a flare shooting out of the house before it exploded on December 4, 2023.

Arlington County Police say this all began when officers were dispatched to a home around 4:45 this afternoon for reports of a flare gun being shot out of a home. A neighbor provided us this video of a flare gun going off around that time, plus pictures of the aftermath: https://t.co/n8TWYBUh44 pic.twitter.com/e4hcwxRKmq — Christian Flores (@CFloresNews) December 5, 2023

According to Arl Now, the explosion “rocked the Bluemont neighborhood after a police standoff.”

Arlington County Police Department wrote on X, “As officers were attempting to execute a search warrant at the residence, the suspect discharged several rounds inside the home. Subsequently, an explosion occurred at the residence and officers continue to investigate the circumstances of the explosion.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The Arlington House Explosion Occurred as Police Tried to Execute a Search Warrant, Reports Say

Arl Now reported that the explosion took place at a duplex as police “moved in,” with a “SWAT armored vehicle” and after the suspect repeatedly fired a flare gun “over nearby Fields Park.”

Police also said the suspect, who was not named, “fired shots as officers tried to enter the home” right before the residence exploded.

🚨 House in Arlington, Virginia explodes after police reportedly approached it with a search warrant pic.twitter.com/wlbCM9aDdU — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 5, 2023

Video showed law enforcement at the home before the explosion, with an officer ordered the suspect to come out with his hands up. The house then exploded into a huge fireball, the video shows.

According to Arl Now, a man named James Yoo is listed in public records as the resident of the house. The site reported that, according to Arlington police, they were trying to execute a search warrant at the home when the explosion occurred.

HOUSE EXPLOSION DURING BARRICADE SITUATION— 800 block of N. Burlington St in Arlington. EMS task force en route. News photos: @CursedMerc h/t @matthewyoung31 @HCBright10 cc: @ARLnowDOTcom pic.twitter.com/YVzVaHo4Td — Alan Henney (@alanhenney) December 5, 2023

Yoo “has been repeatedly posting paranoid screeds on his Linkedin account,” the site reported.

A man named Jim Mathews wrote on X, when asked what he saw, “Looked like flares being fired off. Large red fire ball (with “tail”) just above tree line heading west. Would last 15-20 secs. Several in a mater of 5 mins or so. About 5 mins before I posted.”

The ATF Wrote That It Is Responding to the Scene

Certified Fire Investigators are ready and on scene to support our law enforcement partners @ArlingtonVaFD and @ArlingtonVaPD during this active fire scene. #WeAreATF #ATF pic.twitter.com/CwH0U3XPJs — ATF Washington (@ATFWashington) December 5, 2023

The ATF wrote on X, “Certified Fire Investigators are ready and on scene to support our law enforcement partners @ArlingtonVaFD and @ArlingtonVaPD during this active fire scene. #WeAreATF #ATF ATF on fire scene.”

Arlington County Police also wrote on X, “UPDATE: @ArlingtonVaFD is on scene working to extinguish the fire at the home. Media staging is in the 800 block of N. Edison Street.”

They added: “Officers on scene reported minor injuries with no one transported to the hospital. @ArlingtonVaFD continues to work to extinguish the fire.” Arlington Fire and EMS wrote on X, “Update: Fire is under control, crews continue to battle small spot fires. Units remaining on scene for an undetermined amount of time.”

That agency earlier wrote, “#Breaking: Units are on scene of a structure fire on the 800 block of N Burlington St. Expect a large fire dept and police response. Avoid the area if possible.”

Authorities have not confirmed the name of the suspect. They also did not immediately release what specific accusation led them to the man’s house in the first place. The motive is also not clear. Whether any deaths resulted from the explosion has also not been announced.