How to Watch Army vs Wisconsin Football Live Online

The Wisconsin Badgers (2-3) will host the Army Black Knights (4-1) at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, October 16.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Army vs Wisconsin online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network, the BTN alternates (an overflow channel for when multiple games on BTN overlap) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Army vs Wisconsin live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Army vs Wisconsin live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 50-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with BTN, and you can get your first month for just $21:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Army vs Wisconsin live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Army vs Wisconsin live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Army vs Wisconsin Preview

The Badgers just ended a two game skid, beating Illinois, 24-0, last weekend. Quarterback Graham Mertz was inconsistent yet again, completing 10 of 19 passes for 100 yards and an interception, but his running game came through in a big way. Running back Chez Mellusi had 21 carries for 145 yards and a touchdown, while Braelon Allen chipped in 131 yards and a score on 18 carries.

The Badgers had nine penalties for a loss of 101 yards in the win, however, and they’ll need to get that cleaned up moving forward, particularly against a tough Army team.

“The challenge is facing a good Army team and the opportunity is we get a chance to play,” Chryst said about facing Army’s triple-option offense, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “Whether it is a conference game or out of conference, I don’t think that really matters to this group. It is a group that enjoys and appreciates the opportunity to play.”

Wisconsin is averaging 19.6 points a game on offense, while allowing 20.4 points a game on defense. They will be going up against an Army team that has been scoring 34.4 points a game and allowing 20.8 points a game on defense.

“They are fun to watch but probably not so much fun to play against,” Army head coach Jeff Monken said about the Badgers this week, via Black Knight Nation. “I have a lot more fun watching them on TV than I will having them line up and mashing our guys.”

“They are really, really good on defense,” Monken added. “It doesn’t matter who they play. It doesn’t matter what offense it is or how talented the players are that they are playing against. They have played some really talented football teams already this year. They are really, really good. it’s going to be a tremendous challenge for us to be able to run the ball effectively.”

This one really should come down to whether or not the Badgers can stop this Army rushing attack. Wisconsin is allowing 41.4 yards rushing per game and 1.7 yards per attempt, and they’ll be tasked with stopping a Black Knights rushing attack that is netting an impressive 318.2 yards a game and 4.9 yards per carry. Thus, something’s gotta give in this one.