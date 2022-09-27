Artyom ‘Artem’ Kazantsev: Graphic Photos, Video in Russian School Shooting

Artyom “Artem” Kazantsev was identified as the former student accused in the Russian school shooting that left at least 11 children dead. Graphic photos and video were released by authorities showing weapons and his body lying in the school.

Be forewarned that the photos are graphic and disturbing. Alternative spellings for his name were given as Artyom Kazantsev and Artem Kazantsev.

He was wearing Nazi symbols during the shooting, according to CNN, which said the gunman’s name was released by Russian authorities.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Fifteen People Were Murdered & 24 were Injured

The school’s security guard was among the 15 people who died in the attack, CNN reported. Altogether, 24 people were injured, many of them children.

Twenty children were injured.

According to the Washington Post, the school shooting unfolded at School No. 88 in Izhevsk, “the capital of the Udmurt Republic, a region in central Russia west of the Ural Mountains.”

According to the Post, the gunman, “clad in black pants, black jacket, the swastika T-shirt and a black balaclava,” shot the security guard to get into the school and then gunned down children as young as 7. One boy in the 7th grade jumped from a third-story window during the attack, the Post reported.

2. The Killer Wrote That ‘Hatred’ Inspired His Attack, Reports Say

Kazantsev is accused of leaving a trail of writings before the attack that read, in part, “As the only reason for what happened I ask you to indicate hatred. What happened is not a terrorist attack (however, I don’t really care how it will be classified.)”

He added, “The biggest desire to kill people was caused by the game Allods Online (please forbid it)… This is not a conspiracy of the special services (although the president gave me all the money for weapons.) To buy weapons illegally, in my opinion, is even easier than legally, but a little more expensive (however those who go one way, such a nuance will not stop.)”

The rant continued:

I have a one-way ticket (and even the possibility that I will be taken alive does not stop me.) This day will be the best in my ‘life.’ (I’m finally going to die). I understand perfectly well what will happen next in the media, etc. (they’ll stink for a week and forget). I already foresee all your stupid comments, you’ll stink for a week and forget. (I have exactly the same opinion about you and wish you the same.)

3. The Gunman’s Pistols Contained References to the Columbine Killers

According to the Washington Post, the killers’ pistols contained the words “Columbine, Dylan and Eric,” referring to the Columbine school shooting of 1999.

He also brought ammunition magazines into the school.

The word “hatred” was scrawled on them in red paint, The Post reported.

4. Photos Show the Inside of the Gunman’s Apartment as Well as His Body Inside the School

Graphic photos emerged of the gunman’s body in the school and also of his apartment.

Kazantsev took his own life in the school, Reuters reported.

5. Kazantsev Was a Former Student at the School Who Was Undergoing Psychological Treatment

Kazantsev, 34, was a former student at the same school, The Washington Post reported.

He was “registered with a psycho-neurological clinic,” the Post reported.

The Post noted that Russia has seen a “spate of violence” since President Vladimir Putin declared “a partial military mobilization,” including the shooting of a military enlistment office chief in Siberia.